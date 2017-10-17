Best of: Dollar drinks and... orangutans?

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Native Poppy

I was fortunate to grow up in two beautiful cities that were unfortunately divided by a border wall. Memories as a kid, teenage girl and now a young professional are sprinkled throughout San Diego and Tijuana. From bike rides in Coronado and discovering new breweries, to the culinary boom south of the border, when I’m away from the region, these are the places I miss the most.

1.) Museum of Photographic Arts (1649 El Prado, Balboa Park): You can pay what you wish, but the walls in the room always host thought-provoking, engaging photographs that are worth a few dollars. mopa.org

2.) Pear crêpe at Café Madeleine (2248 30th St., South Park): It’s Sunday and the perfect place to enjoy a pear crêpe with pastry cream sprinkled with cinnamon is at the corner restaurant with the red facade and the big French windows. cafemadeleinesd.com

3.) Day drinking at Ballast Point (2215 India St., Little Italy): Fighting sobriety on a Sunday afternoon has never been easier. One of San Diego’s most popular breweries has dozens of beers available to assemble a beer flight. The stout beers on tap are especially a delight. ballastpoint.com

4.) Mint-chocolate ice cream waffle sandwich at Lighthouse Ice Cream & Yogurt (5059 Newport Ave. #102, Ocean Beach): A savory mint-chocolate ice cream scoop sandwiched between perfectly-sized warm waffles is a mandatory pit stop before the beach. facebook.com/lighthouseicecreamob

5.) Latte Corto at Electric Roasters Coffee (Avenida Hipodromo No. 9-A, Tijuana): A small, urban coffee shop where baristas turn into alchemists and prepare strong, balanced espresso drinks that cost $2.50 at most. facebook.com/electriccoffeeroasters

6.) Talented bands actually tour here: From my first concert at SOMA to my first music festival in 2007, San Diego has never been dull when it comes to live music.

7.) Dollar night at The Ould Sod (3372 Adams Ave., Normal Heights): I was a broke college student when I heard about the special: buy two drinks and the third is $1. It may not be the classiest move, but the fun is real and very cheap. theouldsod.com

8.) Orangutan watch at San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park): Forget about the pandas already! Our orange, hairy friends who play hide and seek with burlap sacks are what’s up at the world-famous zoo. sandiegozoo.org

× Expand Carne asada vegan torta

9.) Tacos Veganos food truck at Telefonica (Misión de San Javier 10643, Zona Rio, Tijuana): As a vegetarian who sometimes envies the care given to the preparation of Mexican meat dishes, this food truck gives me vegan carne asada and milanesa tortas that taste like heaven. facebook.com/telefonicagastropark

10.) Native Poppy flower arrangements (2335 University Ave., North Park): When I’m willing to give a good chunk of my income to a monthly subscription for flower arrangements, those flowers better be wild and gorgeous. Here, they most certainly are. nativepoppy.com

11.) San Diego skyline view from Coronado (1201 First St., Coronado): Whether I’m having dinner, on a bike ride or walking along the Coronado Ferry Landing, the view of the Downtown San Diego skyline at twilight is unbeatable.

12.) Hillcrest Cinemas (3965 5th Ave., Hillcrest): The seats may not be leather recliners, but the independent movie selection and short queue for popcorn and candy make up for it. landmarktheatres.com/san-diego/hillcrest-cinemas

13.) Milo’s Pizza (6686 El Cajon Blvd., El Cajon): This pizza joint was the culprit of my Freshman 15 while at SDSU. IMO, the best New York-style pizza in the city. milospizza.com

14.) UC San Diego’s photography darkroom (9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla): Nestled deep within the university, among tall trees, this darkroom is a hidden gem for photographers who want a zen space to develop film. extension.ucsd.edu

15.) Readings at Upstart Crow Coffeehouse & Bookstore (835 West Harbor Drive, Downtown): When I was a little girl, this place propelled my hope of becoming a writer and one day owning a bookstore with a coffee bar in it. The outside area—a quiet corner in Seaport Village overlooking a pond—is my favorite spot. upstartcrowtrading.com