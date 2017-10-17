Best of: Electronic music festivals and... mad beets?

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Flashbacks

People are the reason why I stay in San Diego.

That being said, they’re also why I want to leave at times. At the spots below, the crowds don’t suck or, at least, the food, atmosphere or scenery are enough for me to overlook it.

1.) Pasta Espresso (4480 Haines St., Pacific Beach): My go-to for simple, made-in-house Italian. Pick a pasta type and select a sauce—that’s it. My favorite is spinach fettuccine with half-pesto and half-alfredo sauce, but every combination is well worth the inevitable garlic breath. pastaespressopb.com

2.) Sausage, egg and cheese muffins at Plant Power (2204 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Ocean Beach): These breakfast sandwiches could change anyone’s outlook on vegan food. The flavors are surprisingly similar to, and arguably better than, the real deal. It’s criminal they’re only sold until 11 a.m. plantpowerfastfood.com

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Vegan susage, egg and cheese muffin from Plant Power

3.) Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St., Middletown): This is where I go for weekly musical therapy sessions provided by underground house and techno artists. Plus, I’ve always felt respected by the crowd, which is atypical for women on dancefloors. spinnightclub.com

4.) Maple Canyon trail (West Maple St. near State St., Bankers Hill): In spring, the dirt path below the footbridge makes for an especially lush, but short, trail run. It cuts off a few blocks northeast of Little Italy and the bay, which gives me extra mileage motivation.

5.) Mission Bay at night: Forget about Mission Bay during the day. At night it’s desolate, making the shoreline an optimal spot to sneak a bottle of wine and to occasionally witness bioluminescence.

6.) Kilowatt Brewing (1875 Cable St., Ocean Beach): Kilowatt ditches the industrial design typical to tasting rooms. I’m down with the 3-D glasses, the repetitive pattern paintings and the holographic bartop. Not to mention the giant, makeshift Lite Brite and Bourbon Vanilla Oak Amber. kilowatt.beer

7.) CRSSD Fest (Waterfront Park, Downtown): CRSSD gets mixed reviews, but it’s the most accessible electronic music festival in San Diego. Some flower crown-wearing types still flood the main stage, but the techno stage blares beats dark enough to attract Berlin veterans. crssdfest.com

8.) Mesa Rim Climbing & Fitness Center (405 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley): This location claims to be the largest climbing gym in San Diego. But Mesa Rim’s yoga classes are equally as valuable as its tall walls. The teachers are skilled, and a membership here is more affordable than any yoga studio I know. mesarim.com

9.) Sushi Kuchi (4475 Mission Blvd., Pacific Beach): This is not my spot for fine cuts of sashimi. This is where I drink 99-cent saké bombs and watch the staff flash strobe lights, don wigs and sing an obnoxious rendition of “Happy Birthday” to some unsuspecting soul. sushikuchi.com

10.) Balboa Park architecture: I lived in France for a bit and walking past the Spanish Renaissance style buildings along Balboa Park’s El Prado helps suppress my urge to move back. balboapark.org

11.) AçaíWol Nation at The Mad Beet (933 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach): These are the best açaí bowls I’ve had in my life. But the pun-tastic, music-inspired menu item names, such as AçaíWol Nation and Ghostface Kale’a, make the visit even more worthwhile. themadbeet.com

12.) Late-night happy hour at La Puerta (560 Fourth Ave., Gaslamp): This may be the only way to keep downtown cheap. From 10 p.m. until closing, La Puerta has half-off appetizers (and quesadillas!), plus $5 sangrias, frozen margaritas and frozen mojitos, which are my favorite. lapuertasd.com

13.) Flashbacks (3849 Fifth Ave., Hillcrest): Whether shopping for everyday or festival season, Flashbacks’ selection of up-cycled clothes and accessories is more unconventional than Buffalo Exchange and cheaper than Hunt & Gather. facebook.com/flashbackssandiego

14.) Amtrak Pacific Surfliner: The Surfliner is the obvious choice—as long as I can snag a forward-facing ocean view—for avoiding traffic (and drinking) on my way to visit family in Orange County. pacificsurfliner.com

15.) Green Bamboo Massage (3445 30th St., North Park): Green Bamboo has reasonably-priced, quality, one-hour Shiatsu massages and foot reflexology. It’s also open until 10 p.m. and takes last minute reservations. Oh, and it’s only a 15-minute walk from the CityBeat office. Thank god. greenbamboomassage.com