Best of: Giant dippers and... fur babies?

To use a cliche: the devil’s in the details. There’s a lot of big things to like about San Diego—our weather, the ocean, the laidback lifestyle—but the things that make this city great aren’t necessarily the things we’d write home about. Here are some things in San Diego that take up residence in my heart.

1.) South Bay Drive-In (2170 Coronado Ave., Imperial Beach): You’re gonna spend about half the money than you would at one of those bougie luxury theaters, and you can talk during the movie (and you can sneak beers in, but you didn’t hear that from me). southbaydrivein.com

2.) Vermin on the Mount reading series at La Bodega (2196 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan): CityBeat’s book columnist Jim Ruland’s irreverent, dark, funny reading series just celebrated its 13th anniversary. In a city where literary arts are sparse, this one is essential. verminonthemount.com

3.) Pants Karaoke at Til-Two Club (4746 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights): Weekly themes and occasional costume nights prove that DJ Scotty Pants puts more effort into his regular Sunday gig at Til-Two Club than a lot of bands put into their live shows. Plus he’s got the best songbook I’ve ever seen (hello, Misfits songs!). pantskaraoke.com

4.) Pizzeria Luigi (1137 25th St, Golden Hill): I’m currently researching what it takes for me to legally marry the pepperoni pizza at Luigi’s. pizzerialuigi.com

5.) Mission Trails Regional Park (1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, Tierrasanta): Cowles Mountain becomes an ant-line of hikers on the weekends, but there are countless other beautiful trails that run through California’s largest municipally-owned park. mtrp.org

6.) The Giant Dipper at Belmont Park (3146 Mission Blvd, Mission Bay): I always feel like I need a little bit of a back realignment after taking a ride on this wooden roller coaster, but it’s all worth it to get the old-timey thrill of riding this historic beast. belmontpark.com

7.) ¡Salud! (2196 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan): Perfection in simplicity. I don’t need crickets or sunflower seeds or whatever in my tacos—just delicious meat, garnish and salsa. saludsd.com

8.) Fall Brewing Company (4542 30th St, North Park): I could drink its “Plenty for All” pilsner—named after my favorite Hot Snakes song—all day, every day. fallbrewing.com

9.) Biking along Adams Avenue: The roads in San Diego suck, and I’ve had to change more bicycle flats caused by potholes than I can remember. But Adams Avenue is a dream. Few potholes and cars actually give you room!

10.) North Park Native Plants: Owner Wes Hudson is a genius when it comes to San Diego’s native plants and landscape. Plus, he was willing to work within a miniscule budget, which made this poor writer want to cry with happiness. northparknativeplants.com

11.) $6 old-fashioneds at Seven Grand (3054 University Ave., North Park): C’mon. You saw what I said about being a poor writer, right? 213hospitality.com/sevengrandsd

12.) Breakfast at Cardamom Café & Bakery (2977 Upas St., North Park): The strawberry, hazelnut Brioche French toast at Cardamom shouldn’t exist. It should be relegated to the same fantastic realm as elves, unicorns and other magical things. But it does exist, so... thank you, universe. cardamomsandiego.com

13.) Exercise classes at the Copley-Price YMCA (4300 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights): Every Monday night, I get my ass handed to me by Jackie, who teaches a class called STRONG—a combination of crossfit and Zumba. Is this what it feels like to be into S&M? ymca.org/copley-price

14.) Coronado dog beach (Ocean Blvd.): I don’t own a dog and I don’t want to come off as creepy, dog parents, but can I pet your fur babies?

15.) Volar Records: Volar Records owner Craig Oliver puts out the darkest, meanest music in San Diego, and it’s people like him who keep our city from living down to its stereotype. volarrecords.bandcamp.com