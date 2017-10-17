Best of: Hard-to-find vinyl and... cemetery parks?

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley The Casbah

I’m not the typical San Diegan: I don’t surf, I don’t listen to reggae and I’m perfectly happy drinking Mexican lager. But I’ve lived here my whole life, and there are certain things that keep me here even if my experience bucks the stereotype.

1.) Influx Cafe (1948 Broadway, Golden Hill): As a three-cups-a-day addict, I have high standards for coffee, and the best in town is here, as is the addictively delicious “Turkey 2” sandwich. influxcafe.com

2.) Folk Arts Rare Records (3072 El Cajon Blvd., North Park): Crate digging is a way of life, and nowhere are the record bins stacked with more hidden gems, from Afrobeat to post-punk, than this long-running legacy shop. folkartsrarerecords.com

3.) The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown): The Casbah’s been making San Diego cooler for more than 25 years, and owner Tim Mays brings countless great bands to town in addition to housing the best local bands. casbahmusic.com

4.) Bleu Bohème (4090 Adams Ave., Kensington): My wife Candice and I got married in 2009 and chose this charming French bistro as the site of our reception. The escargots and basil martinis keep us coming back. bleuboheme.com

5.) Goldline Salon (3009 Beech St., South Park): Too many unplanned crew cuts in my youth have led me to be particular about haircuts. Heather at Goldline never lets me leave without looking awesome. #Hollywood goldlinesalon.com

6.) Hikes at Torrey Pines State Beach (12600 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla): Hikes aren’t usually my jam, but the trails here are peaceful, scenic and rarely uncomfortably hot. Plus the ocean is right there.

7.) Seals at Children’s Pool (850 Coast Blvd., La Jolla): Past controversies aside, seal-watching at the Children’s Pool is a great way to spend an afternoon. They’re fascinating, endearing creatures to watch, even when they’re doing nothing.

8.) San Diego Humane Society (5500 Gaines St., Linda Vista): My wife used to work at the Humane Society, which is where we ended up adopting our oldest cat, Banjo. It finds good homes for animals, plus meeting new kittens is good for the soul. sdhumane.org

9.) Pioneer Park (1521 Washington Place, Mission Hills): This historic, peaceful, but also kinda creepy public park is as goth as parks get. Have a picnic next to gravestones and commune with the spirits.

10.) Day drinking at Polite Provisions (4696 30th St., Normal Heights): I have no patience for endless brunch lines, so my day drinking spot is at this laid-back locale whose menu is stacked with outstanding cocktails. Try the addictive Coal Miner’s Daughter (bourbon and maple soda). politeprovisions.com

11.) San Diego Airport (3225 N. Harbor Drive, Middletown): Getting to the airport in most cities is an ordeal, which makes me all the more thankful SAN is centrally located, easy to get to and has good food. I always breathe a sigh of relief whenever the wheels hit the ground.

12.) Smitty’s Service (3441 Adams Ave., Normal Heights): I don’t love driving everywhere, but when I need a tune-up, this garage has reasonable prices and honest mechanics, which are surprisingly hard to find. smittysservice.net

13.) Tofu, potato, mushroom burritos at Pokéz (947 E St., Downtown): If I ever go vegan, it’ll be the result of a doctor’s order, or the veggies in this burrito, which are magically spiced in this savory, filling envelope of soy and seasoning. pokezrestaurant.com

14.) Red Crow Tattoo (2848 El Cajon Blvd., North Park): I only have one tattoo, but plans for any future art would involve a visit to Justin at Red Crow, who’s likely to play Chelsea Wolfe while he applies the ink. facebook.com/theredcrowstudio

15.) Piña Colada at Fairweather (795 J St., East Village): San Diego’s gone tiki-crazy, but this Petco Park-adjacent balcony bar is the best for one reason: ridiculously tasty, refreshing-as-fuck frozen piña coladas, served in a tiki-head glass. godblessrareform.com