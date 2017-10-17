Best of: Hidden gardens and... seal poop?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Verbatim Books Verbatim Books

I drove out to San Diego in the year 2000 with every intention of moving back to Atlanta. Come out here, take care of my mom, finish school, and then return to my real home. Well, nearly 17 years later I can honestly say that the things that keep me here are almost certainly not the things that keep most people here. I like seasons! The beach… meh, too much sand and there’s nowhere to park.

The last time I went to Atlanta, I remember thinking for the first time that I couldn’t wait to fly home. It wasn’t exactly cathartic even if it was a surprise. It came naturally; I couldn’t wait to get home to San Diego where I knew these things would be waiting for me.

1.) Friday nights at the Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St., South Park): My drinking mainstay for well over 15 years, I always know there will be a good band playing, a bartender with a heavy pour (thanks, Drew and Jfre!) and familiar faces waiting to greet me on the smoking patio. whistlestopbar.com

2.) California Burritos at Saguaro’s (3753 30th St., North Park): Sorry every-other-city-ever, but San Diego has the best Mexican food in the world. And sure, I’m well aware that California Burritos are just a SoCal bastardization of a carne asada burrito, but what a glorious bastard it is. It’s the Jon Snow of burritos and the ones at Saguaro’s are an addiction that is likely the main cause of my skyrocketing cholesterol. Greasy, cheesy, beefy and starchy goodness that’s bigger than a baby’s arm and hits the spot whether I’m sober at 3 p.m. or drunk AF at 3 a.m. Extra hot sauce, please. saguarosmexicanfood.com

3.) Late summers at La Jolla Cove (1100 Coast Blvd.): It’s September and most of the selfie-snapping, seal-molesting tourists have gone back to wherever the hell it is they come from. Even the locals are weary thanks to the noxious poop stench, but not me. Readers can catch me hopping along the tide pools in cowboy boots and lounging around in the sun.

4.) SRO Lounge (1807 Fifth Ave., Bankers Hill): Some of my drunkest, silliest nights have been spent in this come-as-you-are dive. The trans-friendly atmosphere is only complemented by the old-school opulence of the décor, which, admittedly, has seen better days. I was saddened to hear that the bar will soon have to move, but as long as the drinks are still stiff and the doorwoman Rhonda is still there to greet me, I’ll follow the bar anywhere.

5.) La Corriente Cevichería Nais (Flores Magón 803, Centro, 22000 Tijuana): When I cross into Mexico, I usually make a beeline to this charming eatery just off Revolución. It has the best ceviche in the city and a cute little dive bar in the back. Oh, and while the name is anything but enticing, the “Cilantro Cheese” special needs to be part of the order. You can thank me later. facebook.com/lacorrientecevicherianaistj

6.) Switzer Canyon: The canyon running through North and South Park is essentially my backyard, but the natural vegetation and scenic trails make it worth exploring for all locals.

7.) Verbatim Books (3793 University Ave., North Park): The not-so-little-bookstore that could, Verbatim has officially made it in a neighborhood where businesses come and go. Go to one of its regular poetry readings or just go get lost amongst the shelves. verbatim-books.com

8.) Record City (3757 Sixth Ave., Hillcrest): I love Lou’s Records up in Encinitas just as much as the next vinyl dork, but digging through $1 vinyl bins at Record City can be an all-day affair for me. Treasures await! facebook.com/record-city-136983436318263

9.) Balboa Park Carousel (Park Blvd. at Zoo Place): One of my fondest San Diego memories was with a girl I loved at this century-old carousel trying to grab the elusive gold ring out of the chute above the carousel. I got it, threw it at the clown and scored a free ride. Magical. balboaparkcarousel.org

10.) VAMP Showcases at the Whistle Stop: Sorry to be repetitive with the Whistle Stop, but nothing warms my heart more than to see people packed into a bar (and even trying to catch a glimpse from outside) every month to hear local writers share silly and serious tales. If anyone ever tries to argue that San Diego doesn’t appreciate culture, take them here. sosayweallonline.com

11.) San Diego Opera: Speaking of culture, it’s hard to believe that our amazing and underrated opera company almost died a few years ago. It’s coming off its best season ever (seriously, I saw them all this past year) and the new season, which started last week with Pirates of Penzance, looks just as promising.

12.) Ice Gallery (1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights): Look, it was very difficult for me to pick just one art gallery in town, but I can always depend on this space—nestled inside the Bread and Salt warehouse—for meticulously curated shows from some of the best local talent. icegallerysd.com

13.) San Diego Botanic Garden (230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas): Some people love the zoo, but his North County gem is still my favorite place to get lost. sdbgarden.org

14.) Chicano Park (between National Ave. and Logan Ave., underneath the Coronado Bridge): Look, what more is there to say about this national treasure? Go stand underneath the murals, soak in the culture and go home feeling equals parts humbled and inspired. chicanoparksandiego.com

15.) “Gunslinger” Bloody Marys at Bluefoot on Sunday mornings: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: best Bloody Mary in town. And I wouldn’t watch my beloved Atlanta Falcons anywhere else. What? San Diego’s home, but I didn’t leave Atlanta completely behind. Saints and Patriots fans need not apply.