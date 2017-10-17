Best of: Horror movies and... root beer?

× Expand Image courtesy of Horrible Imaginings Film Festival Horrible Imaginings Film Festival

Every time I’m tempted to look for a new place to migrate, I catch a movie outside in October, put on flip-flops in December, find a new jazz group to catch live, or sit outside on a hillside watching the city lights in the warm rain. It’s in these moments that I’m reminded why I never quite manage to leave San Diego.

1.) Coastal View of Mission Bay (Mission Bay Drive): On my first day in town, my new roomie gave me the perfect welcome. She took me on a ride up the bay at sunset. The sky was splattered in shades of red and purple above shimmering (literally) blue water. I’ve been hooked on that particular view ever since.

2.) Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore (5943 Balboa Ave. #100, Clairemont,): My genre fiction mecca for over 12 years; friendly, well-informed, happily bookish staff who are happy to let me book-push along with them. There’s also great onsite author events where I never know when another author I love will be in the audience with me as a fan. mystgalaxy.com

3.) Dog Beach at Fiesta Island (1590 East Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay): I’ve been tricked into taking more than one walk here. The view is so gorgeous it made me forget I was exercising and basically walking in circles. sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/parks/regional/missionbay/fiestaisland

4.) Grant Grill at the U.S. Grant Hotel (326 Broadway, Downtown): Jazz acts like the Whitney Shay Trio make this a laidback option in the heart of downtown. It also has my favorite Julian Hard Cider on the menu and a tapas special. grantgrill.com

5.) International Peace and Justice Institute at Universty of San Diego (University of San Diego, Morena/Linda Vista): The perfect lookout point to watch the Fourth of July fireworks or just sit and clear your mind when you feel you’re no longer able to. sandiego.edu/peace/institutes/ipj

6.) San Diego Symphony concerts at Copley Symphony Hall (750 B St., Downtown): A beautiful venue with to-die-for acoustics; it’s a symphony sound heaven that does equal justice to the soaring soul of Jill Scott’s voice as it does to the San Diego Symphony playing Beethoven’s Ninth. sandiegosymphony.org

7.) Horrible Imaginings Film Festival (1649 El Prado, Balboa Park): A mellow-cool way to take in some A-level horror indie shorts and feature films that always has talented local creators in the mix. hifilmfest.com

8.) San Diego Safari Park (15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido): Because elephant herds and tigers splashing around in water are everything. The tour ride almost makes me forget how close to civilization I actually live everyday. sdzsafaripark.org

9.) Riding the Trolley: Best people watching two bucks can buy, and it goes all the way to the border and back. sdmts.com

10.) Humphreys by the Bay (2241 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island): I’ve seen Andra Day and Gary Clark Jr. at this incredible outdoor concert venue right on the water. There’s always an amazing schedule of acts coming to town especially during the summer. humphreysconcerts.com

11.) Liberty Station movie nights (2820 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma): One of my favorite summer activities is grabbing a blanket and a bag of Skittles while enjoying an outdoor movie evening. libertystation.com/blog/second-saturday-cinema

12.) Comickaze Comics and More (2750 Historic Decatur Road #101, Liberty Station, Point Loma): One of my favorite comic book shops. I can neither confirm nor deny that my pull-list is getting out of hand. facebook.com/Comickaze2

13.) Paraná Empanadas Argentinas (2820 Historic Decatur Road, Point Loma): Nestled inside the Liberty Public Market, this place creates my favorite spinach, mozzarella, feta and sautéed onion empanada ever. Seriously, I now like spinach because of these addictive things. paranaempanadas.com

14.) Old Town House of Jerky and Root Beer (2754 Calhoun St, Old Town): The place that has the one thing I miss from North Carolina: perfectly bottled root beer. fiestadereyes.com/jerky

15.) San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (North Harbor Drive, Downtown): The West Coast version of rolling through neighborhoods that go all-out with the holiday lights, except the lights here cruise by my chosen spot along the harbor. sdparadeoflights.org