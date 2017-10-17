Best of: Loaded tots and... parrots?

× Expand Photo by Jen Van Tieghem Secret stairs

There’s something comforting about living within five miles of the hospital where I was born, the high school where I graduated, the college where I didn’t and the place I met, and married, my husband. I love calling La Mesa home, as can be deciphered from the list below, but I love other parts of San Diego as well.

1.) Margaritas at Marieta’s (8949 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa): I’ve yet to find a more satisfying margarita. Boozy enough to make you sing along with the mariachis, but refreshing and without too much heartburn-inducing mixer. marietasrestaurantlamesaca.com

2.) Treasure-hunting at The Consignment Shack (7835 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa): Not your nana’s thrift store, this spot sells records, quirky furniture and a menagerie of knick-knacks I could peruse (and Instagram) all day. theconsignmentshack.com

3.) Happy hour at Il Postino (3959 30th St., North Park): Two hours of dangerously large pours and sizable appetizers. The Gamberi e Fagioli al Rosmarino is delicious but hard to say so my friends and I awkwardly ask for “shrimp and beans.” ilpostinorestaurant.com

4.) Street art around La Mesa: Businesses along La Mesa Boulevard have recently been sprinkled with splashes of color, making a stroll around the Village for dinner or drinks even more appealing.

5.) Turquoise Room tots at Riviera Supper Club (7777 University Ave., La Mesa): Tots loaded with chili oil and bleu cheese (bacon optional) are my go-to drunk snack with enough leftovers to serve as an epic hangover breakfast. rivierasupperclub.com

6.) Adams Avenue Street Fair: Forget Labor Day; this music and arts fest is my unofficial end of summer as I try to catch as many bands as I can in two days. adamsavenuebusiness.com

× Expand Photo by Jen Van Tieghem Adams Ave Street Fair

7.) Secret stairway system in La Mesa: These steep sets of stairs in the Mt. Nebo neighborhood instantly enchanted me with stunning views, an ass-kicking workout and quiet solitude. cityoflamesa.com/298/Secret-Stairs

8.) Legally drinking alcohol at Reading Cinemas Grossmont Center (5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa): This is the same theater I would illegally drink alcohol in as a teenager so it’s cool to see I can now grab craft beers, decent wines and actual cocktails. It sure beats mixing Dr. Pepper with gin in the bathroom before City of Angels. readingcinemasus.com/grossmont

9.) Venissimo cheeseboard and beers at Bottlecraft North Park (3007 University Ave.): My husband and I come at off-peak times, end up with the place to ourselves and gorge on delicious cheese and craft brews. bottlecraftbeer.com/pages/north-park, venissimo.com

10.) “Locally Grown” by Tim Pyles at Public Square Coffee House (8278 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa): These all-ages, after-hours shows are a new endeavor by the mayor of La Mesa to support local music. publicsquare.coffee

11.) La Mesa Walk of Fame (La Mesa Village between Spring St. and 4th St.): I find it endearing that the city takes pride in being able to claim folks like NBA legend Bill Walton and NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa as past residents. cityoflamesa.com/576/Walk-of-Fame

12.) La Mesa Oktoberfest: Good news: this event improves each year with the merriment and corny contests one would expect, as well as a rad lineup of local bands. The bad news? The next one is over 11 months away. lamesaoktoberfest.org

13.) Wine at Negociant and coffee at Grinds and Vine (2419 El Cajon Blvd, North Park): My dude doesn’t share my lust for the nectar of the vines and I can’t comprehend his preference for caffeine at happy hour. Luckily, these sister businesses satiate us both. negociantwinery.com, grindsandvine.com

14.) Mai Tai at Bali Hai before a concert at Humphreys (2230 and 2241 Shelter Island Dr., Shelter Island): Boasting ambiance and views so quintessentially San Diego, I feel like a tourist whenever I’m at these neighboring venues. Also the high-alcohol Mai Tai comes with a warning that should be heeded. balihairestaurant.com, humphreysconcerts.com

15.) Wild parrots of La Mesa: A flock of bright green birds I find strangely soothing to hear and see daily near La Mesa Village. They leave around sun-up for parts unknown and return at sunset with a symphony that sounds somewhere between a caw and a wail.