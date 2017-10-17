Best of: Lucha Libre fights and... picnics?

× Expand Photo by Alex Zaragoza Lucha Libre

I’m a cheater. While everyone else has stuck it out in San Diego, I blew the popsicle stand three months ago for our Chargers-thieving neighbors to the north. But I come back every other week for…

1.) The sparkling rosé, salad pizza and Scrabble at The Rose (2219 30th St., South Park): My favorite eatery/wine spot in S.D., hands down. Warm vibe, cute patio, no loud music and they have frosé. IFWU, The Rose. therosewinebar.com

2.) Margaritas at the Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St., South Park): They’re deliciously dangerous, especially if Jimmy makes them, and there’s always at least 10 friends smoking on the patio and good tunes to accompany this tall glass of tartness. whistlestopbar.com

3.) Shopping at Fashion Valley (7007 Friars Road, Mission Valley): I’m basic and love the mall. The sales racks at Zara, Topshop and Madewell, followed by a solo lunch at True Food Kitchen. Give me mallrat life! simon.com/mall/fashion-valley/stores

4.) Crossing to Tijuana for Lucha Libre fights: There’s 100 reasons to go to TJ, but I’ll go with Lucha Libre bouts because they’re the most fun you’ll have watching adult men kick each other in the dick.

5.) Bloody Marys at Tobey’s 19th Hole and hitting the driving range at Balboa Park Golf Course (2600 Golf Course Dr., Golden Hill): The view at Tobey’s is beautiful, and the Bloody Marys are on point. Cap it off with a bucket of golf balls to whack at the driving range next door. sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation/golf/bpgolf

6.) Magic 92.5: I miss hearing the Mary Jane Girls and “Genius of Love” every hour. I really do. magic925.com

7.) Picnicking at Balboa Park on Free Museum Tuesday (1549 El Prado, Balboa Park): All I ever want is to look at beautiful things and picnic. I get to do both at Balboa Park, especially on Free Museum Tuesday. Bring a bottle of wine and set up in front of the Botanical Garden, as that spot allows for legal drinking. balboapark.org/residents-free

8.) Hot Tub Cruisin on Mission Bay (1010 Santa Clara Place, Mission Bay): When I’m on my deatthbed, I’m going to smile warmly remembering my yacht rock playlist floating in the breeze as I soaked in a bubbling jacuzzi floating on sparkling Mission Bay. hottubcruisin.com

9.) Tochomorrocho chilaquiles plate at Cocina 35 (1435 6th Ave., Downtown): The best chilaquiles in town. Don’t let anyone tell you different. cocina35.com

10.) Cafe de Olla at Talavera Azul (365 Third Ave., Chula Vista): From the moment this smoky, sweet traditional Mexican coffee arrives at the table, it’s a warm experience. Its cinnamon aroma and nutty cane flavor is why I drink six cups in a sitting. facebook.com/Talavera-Azul-138360876175660

11.) Driving under the 163 Cabrillo Bridge underpass: This little piece of freeway—with its lush green landscape, twinkly lights and gorgeous arches—makes me love San Diego so much. It’s just so beautiful.

12.) The Coronado Ferry (990 N Harbor Drive, Downtown): It’s a little boat that takes you to and from Coronado. There’s not much to it, but, man, do I love it. flagshipsd.com/cruises/coronado-ferry

13.) Walking Black’s Beach and finding the Mushroom House (La Jolla): After sunning with my flaps out at the city’s nude beach, I stroll north to find the spaceship-looking house overlooking the water. It’s a strange architectural gem worth seeing.

14.) Dirty martinis and Sunday night piano at Turf Supper Club (1116 25th St., Golden Hill): The red lighting, sizzling meat, stiff drinks and crooning is the way to end the weekend. turfsupperclub.com

15.) Unherd (Saturdays at 11:45 p.m. on ABC): Another reason I’m here so much is to shoot this music and pop culture show, which I host. I like making it. You should watch it. unherd.tv