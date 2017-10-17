Best of: North County concerts and... grandmas smoking weed?

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Belly Up Belly Up Tavern

I’m going to be honest, I used to call San Diego Bland Diego. I moved from here to San Francisco and then to New York City, and I really didn’t think I’d be back, let alone loving the beach culture and art scene. Looks like I’m here to stay, and here are 15 reasons why.

1.) Linksoul Lab and the Hill Street Country Club (530 S Coast Hwy., Oceanside): I love Oceanside! Linksoul is a golf apparel company with a huge gallery space. Their events are worldly and meaningful to the community, plus the gallery attendees are the coolest without trying to be. thehillstreetcountryclub.org

2.) Karaoke at Larry’s Beach Club (1145 South Tremont St., Oceanside): This skuzzy gem has cheap beer and karaoke almost every night, either on the main stage or in a side room decorated with Three’s Company furniture. larrysbeachclub.com

3.) Learning to surf in Del Mar: I just started surfing. I’m almost 40. In Del Mar, from 15th Street down to north Torrey Pines, there are plenty of waves to tackle without pissing off the intense brahs.

4.) The poke bar at Lazy Acres (150 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas): This super fancy grocery store has the most flavorful cubed raw fish and fixings like real snow crab and caviar. It’s also pricey since it’s by the pound, but snow crab is pretty light so it all evens out. lazyacres.com/locations/encinitas.html

5.) My day job at HayHouseRadio.com: Dead people, angels, chakras, oh my! This is what I talk about with random strangers every day when I screen their calls for talk radio.

6.) Openings at Bread and Salt (1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights): They’re always housing edgy, relevant exhibits and events at this factory space. It showcases organizations and artists such as JXL Studio, Jason Xavier Lane’s design studio and the Athenaeum Art Center. breadandsaltsandiego.com

7.) Second Chance Dog Rescue (4284 Cass St, Pacific Beach): This dedicated nonprofit takes socially awkward doggies (like my four-pound miniature werewolf @PhoebeFernandes) and fosters them in private homes so humans can find out about their personalities before adopting. secondchancedogrescue.org

8.) The Ché Café (1000 Scholars Drive South, La Jolla): This all-ages UCSD venue shaped my taste in music. I saw Blonde Redhead, The Locust, Cat Power, Le Tigre, No Knife, At the Drive In, Black Heart Procession… the list goes on. thechecafe.blogspot.com

9.) Nick Lesley and Alexis Negron of Space time: This couple of sweetheart weirdos curate and make cool experimental films and shows. If readers haven’t gone to a Space time screening/event yet, get on it. spacetimeart.org

10.) Hanging with my 95-year-old grandma at Urbn Leaf dispensary (1028 Buenos Ave., Linda Vista): My grandmother is a miracle. She’s been hit by a car three times and survived cancer twice. So when she said she wanted to get a medical marijuana card I was like, helllll yeah! Urbn Leaf dispensery off treated us like queens. urbnleaf.com

11.) Fish tacos at South Beach Bar and Grill (5059 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach): South Beach is the perfect spot to chomp down some baller fish tacos while staring at the surfers, pier and sunset. The fish is fresh, the cabbage crisp, and the tortillas are soft.

12.) Pacific Shores Bar (4927 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach): This is one of my favorite dive bars anywhere in America. Cheap drinks, a killer jukebox and handsome, flirtatious semi-bitchy bartenders. Oh, and more importantly, black light mermaid paintings and giant clam shells on the ceiling.

13.) Concerts at the Belly Up (143 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach): I love shows here because it has perfect temperature control, excellent acoustics, multiple vantage points and reasonably priced drinks and tickets. bellyup.com

14.) Artist & Craftsman Supply (3804 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest): The best art supply store in town. The people that work there are all artists themselves and don’t just want to sell you crap. They have a genuine interest in helping your practice along. artistcraftsman.com

15.) $6 concerts at the racetrack (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar): I’ve only been once so far, but it was some of the best people watching and cheap entertainment I’ve experienced in forever. dmtc.com/concerts