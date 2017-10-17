Best of: Raw storytelling at Tiger! Tiger! and... s'mores?

× Expand Photo by Manuel Cruces Camberos The Young Lions

As a parent of a tween, I’m closer to an empty nest than a swing set. Meaning, I gotta have stuff on the agenda for the family, but also for my own damn self. Behold, there’s something for everyone here.

1.) Nate’s Garden Grill (3120 Euclid Ave., City Heights): A rustic spot dropped like a house on a witch in the middle of the city, Nate’s is a fam fave. Homemade root beer and live music most nights are scene-stealers. I may or may not have had the Cobb salad (with grass-fed steak) twice in one day. natesgardengrill.com

2.) Weekend yoga at Law Street with Namasteve (end of Law Street, Pacific Beach): Namasteve’s easy-like-Sunday-morning mantra drives yogis of all ages and levels to this breathtaking spot on the hill. I love ommm-ing with the masses overlooking the Pacific. namasteveyoga.com

3.) The Young Lion series at Panama 66 (1450 El Prado, San Diego): Every Wednesday night, San Diego jazz legend Gilbert Castellanos turns the stage over to artists born in this century. Twelve-year-old Johnny Murray and 14-year-old Alvin Paige slay. younglionsjazzconservatory.org/panama66

4.) The Narrators at Tiger!Tiger! (3025 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park): Raw, unpolished and unvarnished storytelling on the back patio beneath strung lights always holds possibility. tigertigertavern.blogspot.com

× Expand The Narrators

5.) Bonfires at Ocean Beach: Bringing friends, s’more fixins, a blanket and a flask make all the problems of the world fall away. Unless you get busted for the flask. Don’t get busted for the flask.

6.) Tako Factory (7287 El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa): The chipotle chicken taco has a thin layer of fried cheese on top, which is a tiny death all its own. Best taco in S.D. Go there now. facebook.com/takofactory

7.) Open skate at Skate World (6907 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista): This joint is a sticky mess of the best kind. Makes me want to skate loops with my hand in my boyfriend’s back pocket. Don’t tell my husband. skateworldsandiego.com

8.) Rick Lyon at the Imperial House (505 Kalmia Street, Hillcrest): A San Diego legend, Lyon is still hammering away at classic covers. I go early to snag a booth and split after a second cocktail or when Rick channels Neil Diamond, whichever comes first. imperialhouserestaurant.com

9.) Showing Up for Racial Justice—San Diego (College-Rolando Library, College Area): OK, so I founded this gig, but others run it now and it’s the place to be twice a month for racial-justice education for us white folks. After meeting attendees, we get into our feelings and then turn that into action. surjsandiego.org

10.) Walks at Chollas Lake (5850 College Grove Drive, Oak Park): Built in 1901, Chollas Lake is a quiet suburban-urban spot where kids under 15 can fish. The dirt path around the lake is adorable and almost motivates me to jog it out. Almost.

11.) Ferry ride with bikes to Coronado (990 North Harbor Drive, Downtown): It’s both fun and disturbing to pedal around Pleasantville for a day to see what Trumpians are aiming for when they scream MAGA. The ferry ride provides time to contemplate what it all means. flagshipsd.com/cruises/coronado-ferry

12.) People’s Co-op (4765 Voltaire Street, Ocean Beach): All the organic vegetarian goods you could possibly want without going to Amazon... er... Whole Foods. The Goddess Bars are divine. obpeoplesfood.coop

13.) Digital Gym Media Arts Center (2921 El Cajon Blvd., North Park): Intimate theater and indie films from around the world make this local spot a beacon of hope in the era of corporate overlords. Workshops, programs and camps for kids are a bonus. digitalgym.org

14.) Island Spice (4109 University Ave., Rolando): Authentic Jamaican food served in generous portions. Regulars rave about the oxtail, but I’m solidly in the jerk chicken camp. Mostly I like saying “jerk chicken.”

15.) Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle (1776 Shelter Island Drive, Shelter Island): Hot dogs and beer don’t seem revolutionary, but consumed in the company of hobbyist fishermen and the smell of chum make it all kinds of innovative. fathombistro.com