Best of: Water ski jump ramps and... Ho Chi Minh?

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Ho Chi Minh trail

I hate wearing pants.

There are very few cities where a person can wear shorts, skirts or sundresses almost year-round, but thanks to both the weather and the laid-back approach to life, San Diego is one of them. Here are some places where you can opt to not wear pants (but please, do wear some sort of bottoms).

1.) The rope at Sunset Cliffs (near the end of Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Ocean Beach): At the very end of a trail near Sunset Cliffs, there’s a rope tied to a rock that helps you rappel down a small cliff to the beach. It sounds sketchy and it really kind of is, but that’s also part of the fun.

2.) Ho Chi Minh trail (9883 La Jolla Farms Road, La Jolla): Speaking of sketchy ropes, this trail is another unique route to the beach that ends with a rope climb down to the sand. It winds through narrow sandstone arches where wind and water have eroded the cliffs. Be aware (because I wasn’t) that the trail ends relatively close to Black’s Beach, which is a nude beach.

3.) Lake Murray (Kiowa Drive, La Mesa): This place has nice routes for running or walking, but my favorite thing is renting a boat and floating around the lake. Pro tip: if the staff tells you it’s too windy to use a rowboat, they’re right. You are not stronger than the wind. mtrp.org/lake_murray

4.) The water ski jump ramp at Fiesta Island (1590 East Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay): The first time I jumped off this ramp, my rope (again with the ropes) got caught on a rusty nail poking out the side of it and I crashed badly. Some bro hammered the nail back in and told me to try again. I did, and I landed a pretty sick jump. So there’s probably a lesson in there.

5.) Tourmaline Surf Park (La Jolla Blvd. and Tourmaline St., La Jolla): I’m pretty bad at surfing, but I’ve made several valiant attempts here. The other surfers seem pretty cool (no territorial bros), and I’ve gotten a couple thumbs-up when I occasionally do catch a wave.

6.) Turtle Pond at San Diego State University (5500 Campanile Drive, College Area): Although most may not recognize this place as a true San Diego landmark and icon of the College Area, I would argue that it is. It’s a pond in the heart of campus filled with koi fish and turtles. It’s also surrounded by students napping (eh, studying) between classes.

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Turtle Pond

7.) The Sager Group: A jack-of-all-trades creative agency that gives writers, filmmakers and artists the advice and means to help them share their work. Founder Mike Sager is a bestselling author and award-winning reporter, but more importantly, he’s a great friend and mentor. thesagergroup.net

8.) The 4x4 combo at Sushi Deli (228 W. Washington St., Mission Hills): The 4x4 combo is four pieces of a crunchy roll, a Keith Special roll, a rainbow roll and a spicy tuna roll. The best part is it’s $10 for all of that delicious goodness.

9.) The Ugly Dog Pub (6344 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando): Great beer, free pool, friendly bartenders and a nice patio area—what more do you want? It’s the kind of place you go to catch up with a friend and get pleasantly tipsy. theuglydog.com

10.) Pancho Villa Farmers Market (3245 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights): I once had a chicken burrito from here and it genuinely changed my life. The produce is amazing, the baked goods never disappoint, and the fresh tortillas (made right in front of you) are to die for. panchovillamarket.com

11.) North Park Produce (3551 El Cajon Blvd., North Park): Despite what the name implies, this is actually an international grocery store and the produce isn’t the best thing about it. It does have, however, some of my favorite Turkish snacks, perfectly flakey baklava and the best spicy hummus I’ve ever had. northparkproduce.net

12.) The Esquire cocktail at The Office (3936 30th St., North Park): I’m a sucker for themed cocktails. But this one—made with bourbon, aperol and averna liqueur and lemon—is actually really tasty. I’d drink it even if it didn’t have a cool venue-related name. theofficebarsd.com

13.) The Living Room Café (5900 El Cajon Blvd., College Area): There are three Living Room locations, but I prefer the one on El Cajon for its creative coffee drinks, generously sized pastries and cozy seating. livingroomcafe.com

14.) Michael McConnell: It’s fair to say that Michael is probably the hardest-working person in San Diego when it comes to dealing with homelessness. He shares important news and updates with the community via his Twitter and Facebook page, but before the homeless situation became a full-blown crisis, Michael was there, helping and documenting the lives of people struggling with homelessness, and he continues to do so with compassion and clarity. facebook.com/HomelessNewsandEvents

15.) Baras Foundation (1455 University Ave., Hillcrest): As with most thrift stores, the best method is not to go in looking for a super-specific item, but let the universe/Baras present what it may: books, furniture, weird art, household items, etc. I’ve never left this place disappointed. Best of all, proceeds go to local foster youth programs. barasfoundation.org