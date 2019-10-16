× Expand Submitted photo Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar.

The Best Prime Rib winner for 2019 is Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar (2401 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley). Walking into Bully’s East is walking back in time to the “Mad Men” era when, as myth would have it, dark steakhouses were king, and it wasn’t really a business lunch without a dry martini or two. Bully’s East, no doubt, looks the part.

Prime rib is what Bully’s East is all about. They offer cuts ranging from 8 ounces for the “regular” all the way up to “The Beast” which tips the scales at 38 ounces. All are billed as Choice Corn Fed Midwestern Aged Beef. One of the best options is the horseradish-crusted 8-ounce version.

Another, slightly more budget friendly way of trying the prime rib is the Bully’s East Prime Rib Melt. It’s the same prime rib in sandwich form on sourdough with caramelized onions, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce and au jus.

CityBeat readers voted Born & Raised (1909 India Street, bornandraisedsteak.com )—also a finalist in the steakhouse category—a prime rib finalist. The same in-house dry-aged beef it uses in its steaks feature in the prime rib. Born & Raised offers the prime rib with classic, albeit elevated, English Sunday supper accompaniments: Yorkshire pudding, Robuchon mashed potatoes, a peppercorn sauce and horseradish.

Also a prime rib finalist is The Butcher Shop (5255 Kearny Villa Road, butchershopsandiego.com), another throwback to the dark, almost mythical, post-War steakhouses of yesteryear. It wasn’t created, though, until 1986! Like Bully’s East, The Butcher Shop is a relative deal in a dining category not known for deals.

But Koko Beach (2858 Carlsbad Boulevard, kokobeach.com) is, hands down, the value spot amongst the Best of Prime Rib finalists. With a 16-ounce portion of USDA Choice Prime Rib costing $27.95 a high-roller dinner feels a little less so. The beef is seasoned, slow roasted and is served with au jus and horseradish.

While The Butcher Shop is a relative newcomer, prime rib at Cafe La Maze (1441 Highland Ave, cafelamaze.com) is prime rib with history. Back when Tijuana was the playground of the Hollywood set (a Prohibition-era hangover), La Maze was the beautiful people’s pit stop on the way to the border. It’s still there as is the prime rib they came for.