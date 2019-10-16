Beating out the competition for Best Scooter Shop is Vespa Motorsport (3955 Pacific Highway, San Diego, vespamotorsport.com). Now located near Lindbergh Field, this one has a storied history of over nearly three decades and multiple moves—during which it established itself as one of San Diego’s premier new and used scooter shops.

Vespa Motorsport has come a long way since it was founded in 1992. Initially a service center and parts supplier for vintage Vespas, today Vespa Motorsport carries Piaggio, Genuine, Genze and Vespa electric scooters. Other products carried include electric bicycles and Genuine Motorcycles.

Stop in the showroom sometime, and see what this San Diego staple has to offer. Billing itself as “by scooterists for scooterists,” it’s no wonder it has amassed the reputation it has. For more information on Vespa Motorsport’s history, parts, services, the showroom and more, visit vespamotorsport.com.

Electric Bike Central (1851 San Diego Avenue, Suite 100B, Old Town, electricbikecentral.com) is another popular shop—and for good reason. Whatever use a customer may have for their interest in this form of transportation—health, reducing pollution, just a fun hobby—Electric Bike Central has them covered. Commuter, mountain and leisure bikes are all on deck for those with a casual interest—on the cheaper end of the price spectrum—or for those who are more experienced, advanced users. Makes include Gazelle, Magnum and Stromer, and specialized and clearance bicycles are also available. For more information, visit electricbikecentral.com.

Sometimes you just need to emphasize the “fun” in biking. That’s exactly what Fun Bike Center (5755 Kearny Villa Road, San Diego, funbike.com) does. A diverse shop, Fun Bike Center specializes in everything powersports—from motorcycles to off-road vehicles, personal watercraft, parts and accessories; and from new to pre-owned. Powersports enthusiasts should have no trouble finding brands like Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and more at this authorized dealer. For more information on inventory, financing and more, visit funbike.com.

Modern. Classic. Retro. That’s Main Street Scooters’ (1643 University Avenue, Hillcrest, sandiegoscooters.com) brand. Intended as a smaller, more personal boutique, and selling only new products, Main Street Scooters carries all sorts of scooters and motorcycles, bicycles and accessories, but is also the exclusive dealer for Lance Motorsports and SYM Motors in San Diego. All the shop’s scooters come with two-year warranties. Regardless of need—something for daily commutes or something for recreation—Main Street Scooters is bound to be a worthwhile stop. For more information on the shop, its products and its mission, visit sandiegoscooters.com.