Best Sports Team

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Padres/Matt Thomas April 1, 2019, San Diego, CA: Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. swings and hits his first career home run as the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres)

The San Diego Padres (padres.com) struggled to just a 70-92 record this season and last won the division in 2006, but they still ranked as the city’s most beloved sports team.

The game experience is top notch and worth more than a score on the diamond. With events such as Party in the Park, a pregame happy hour, and Friar Family Days—with plenty of appearances by the team mascot, the Swinging Friar—there is fun for the whole family at Petco Park.

Still, there’s plenty to cheer about, like All-Star closer Kirby Yates, who ended the break leading the Major League with 30 saves.

The San Diego State Aztecs (goaztecs.com) football team followed closely. On the field since 1921, the Aztecs boast a winning record (509-403-32). Coach Rocky Long has led the team to bowl appearances in each of its last eight seasons. As of writing, San Diego State was 3-1 with a tough schedule coming up in the Mountain West Conference.

The San Diego Gulls (sandiegogulls.com) hockey team preps players for the Anaheim Ducks. Each home game brings in about 9,000 avid followers of the Gulls, who are coached by Kevin Dineen, formerly of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. In 2018, they reached the third round of the AHL playoffs.

San Diego Legion (sdlegion.com) is one of 12 Major League Rugby teams in North America who strive to bring the culture to this side of the pond. After narrowly losing the league championship in the 2019 season, Rob Hoadley was honored as coach of the year.