The Book of Mormon "The Book of Mormon".

The Besties for Best Theater Production of the year went to “The Book of Mormon,” presented in late July by Broadway San Diego at the Civic Theatre downtown. This national tour stop of the wildly popular musical was special because its cast included area actor and Oceanside resident Luke Monday.

Believe it or not, “The Book of Mormon” debuted all the way back in 2011. Its collaborators brought delightfully subversive roots with them: Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of “South Park,” while Robert Lopez co-wrote the music for the naughty-puppet stage show “Avenue Q.”

The July engagement at the Civic Theatre was the fourth time “The Book of Mormon” has rocked San Diego audiences. Expect it to return again. And again.

The runners up are “Little Shop of Horrors,” New Village Arts Theatre. The aforementioned production in Carlsbad this summer had loads of creepy fun with the Howard Ashman (book and lyrics)/Alan Menken (music) show. Not surprisingly, Eboni Muse stole the show as the man-eating plant Audrey II who croaks “Feed me!” with fiendish delight.

“Mixtape,” Lamb’s Players Theatre. Ten years after its successful run at the Horton Grand Theatre downtown, Lamb’s Players’ ’80s musical revue was resurrected for the theater’s Coronado stage. Two of the actors from the previous run, David S. Humphrey and Joy Yandell, were joined by a new, young cast, making “Mixtape” a rush particularly for Gen-Xers.

“The Tale of Despereaux,” Old Globe Theatre. Actors and inventive puppets teamed up to tell the story of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s novel about a mouse and a princess. The seven-member Pigpen Theatre Co. adapted this world-premiere musical for the Old Globe, and happily it wasn’t just for kids. The music, props and visual effects were mesmerizing for grown-ups, too.

“A Man of No Importance,” Coronado Playhouse. A 1994 film starring Albert Finney became a 2002 stage musical, and Coronado Playhouse presented it to audiences’ satisfaction in the summer of 2018. What was not to like about the tale of a poetry-spouting Irish bus conductor bringing his obsession with Oscar Wilde to community theater?