Best Vintage Clothing Store

When a customer needs a whole new wardrobe but really doesn’t have the funds, Buffalo Exchange (various locations, buffaloexchange.com/locations/san-diego/) is the guaranteed spot to find a funky printed jacket or staple denim pieces.

Their buyers stay current with fashion trends, hand selecting the pieces that are perfectly in style and in season. Take a trip to both the Hillcrest and Pacific Beach locations as each are filled totally unique treasures.

After customers are done wearing certain items, resell to Buffalo Exchange in exchange for cash, store credit, or a piece of clothing from their store. It’s best way to refresh a wardrobe and help the environment.

Upgrade that old wardrobe with vintage designer pieces at Leo Hamel Boutique & Consignment in Mission Hills (1851 San Diego Avenue, designerfashionconsignments.com). A boutique specializing in buying, selling and trading authentic designer clothing and accessories. With an ever-changing selection of new and vintage styles from Chanel to Valentino, grab handbag or heels without the guilt.

University Height’s Frock You Vintage Clothing (4121 Park Boulevard, frockyouvintage.com) has a passionate team that strives to spread fashion and recycling. Each clothing piece is hand-picked by the team to bring customers a one-of-a-kind outfit and making sure they remain a “green shopper.”

Need a new outfit that is easy on the wallet? La Loupe Vintage (3337 Adams Avenue, laloupevintage.squarespace.com) in Normal Heights has something for everyone. It specializes in late 1960s through modern vintage. It’s rock-inspired fashion will keep older and new trends in customers wardrobes.

For those avid thriftier who want something classic, North Park’s The Girl Can’t Help It (3806 Grim Avenue, thegirlcanthelpit.com) brings customers a carefully selected collection of 20th century vintage clothing for men and women. Try out the best fashion the golden age of Hollywood had with a new look.