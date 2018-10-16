Brunch time

× Expand Photos by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña El Carrito Restaurant

HOT

The grand re-opening of El Carrito Restaurant (2154 Logan Ave.) has not only given visitors an opportunity to taste unique Mexican dishes but also offers residents the ability to relive a little piece of history. After all, this cable car-turned-restaurant has been a staple in the community of Barrio Logan for decades. The entire menu is drool-worthy, but my favorites are the Huevos Rancheros and the Chicano chilaquiles because instead of a traditional chili sauce, it has an avocado cream sauce. I also recommend their Cafe de Olla. This sweet specialty coffee has hints of cinnamon and orange peel, which make it smell and taste incredible.

I can’t remember the first time I went to Crushed (967 Garnet Ave.), because I may have indulged in too many mimosas all for the sake of getting a perfect Instagram picture. And while the place has been open for a little over four years, it remains arguably the hot brunch spot in PB. Once I got over my IG basic-ness, I ordered pancakes and died and went to Nutella heaven. The Nutella banana pancakes are stacked in threes with chocolate chips inside with bananas and Nutella on top. Order a coffee and save the mimosa flights for later though—champagne and pancakes don’t mix well.

Tamarindo Latin Kitchen and Bar (2906 University Ave.) sadly only serves brunch on the weekends. But if readers happen to be in the North Park area, it’s definitely worth checking out, and it has a decidedly smaller wait time than some of its neighbors. I recently tried the FC’s Molletes Benedict, which was fancier than a traditional Mexican mollete. The addition of carnitas, poached eggs and chorizo Hollandaise sauce was an interesting modern twist.

× Expand Golden Hill Cafe

COOL

My first memory of going to Golden Hill Cafe (2505 C St.) was my friend saying, “John Stamos ate here.” Whether or not that’s true, this breakfast diner is my favorite spot to grab breakfast or brunch any day of the week because it’s small and they serve a strong cup of coffee. Although I’ve tried different things on the menu, I usually gravitate toward the chilaquiles, which are served with a side of beans and eggs.

Call it divine intervention, but unlike many others, I’ve never stood in line at Las Cuatro Milpas (1857 Logan Ave.). The popular Barrio Logan restaurant that has been around since 1933 is still a go-to spot for residents and visitors alike. Their rolled tacos typically steal the show but for me it’s their beans and handmade tortillas that stand out. The beans have rice inside and I recommend adding chorizo as well. Make sure to take plenty of cash since they do not take cards.

It was almost a weekly tradition to eat at The Daily Grind (6695 El Cajon Blvd.) with my roommates on Sunday, and although the bonding was great, it was the giant omelettes and potatoes that had me coming back. For readers who like to stick to the basics, I suggest getting the turkey, mushroom and swiss omelette or the garden omelette. For those looking to be adventurous, the seafood omelette with crab, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and Hollandaise sauce on top is a must-try.