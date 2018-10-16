Class acts

× Expand Photo by Eric Woolsey A Jewish Joke

HOT

San Diego theater has been cool for a long time, even if San Diegans don’t necessarily realize it. As regional theater cities go, it’s up there, reputation-wise, with the likes of Minneapolis and Louisville, and one of its theaters, La Jolla Playhouse, has two hot tickets on Broadway right now (Come From Away and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). But let’s start with a couple hot spots that are just building their reputations on the local scene.

How hot is Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co.? It was selected as this year’s resident theater company at La Jolla Playhouse, where it staged a memorable production of Noah Haidle’s Smokefall over the summer. Demonstrating its daringness and its diversity, Backyard Renaissance also presented Edward Albee’s two-person drama, Zoo Story, and the raucous Leslye Headland comedy, Bachelorette, earlier this year.

Not even two years old, The Roustabouts Theatre Co. are playwright Will Cooper, actor/director/playwright Ruff Yeager and actor/director Phil Johnson. In 2018 alone, the Roustabouts’ talents could be experienced on two coasts: Its one-person show, A Jewish Joke, was staged both in San Diego and off-Broadway at the Lion Theatre in New York City. The Roustabouts are following up this brave show with a pair of one-night-only treats for the holidays: staged readings of Philip Barry’s classic comedy The Philadelphia Story in November, and Christopher Durang’s Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge in December.

Live theater in Ocean Beach? You bet your sweet bong. OB Playhouse Theatre Co. is locals Bill and Jennie Connard, who have been presenting mostly musicals at their little theater on Newport Avenue since 2016. Among them: Urinetown, The Rocky Horror Show, Godspell and Avenue Q. Oh, and a musical based on the cult film Reefer Madness. Decidedly hands on, Bill produces and manages the house, while Jennie handles directing and choreography.

COOL

You can’t get much cooler than MOXIE Theatre, a company founded by women and dedicated to producing works written by women playwrights and/or plays that explore issues important to women everywhere. It goes without saying that these voices are needed now more than ever in the time of Trump. Co-founder Jennifer Eve Thorn recently took over as artistic director after Delicia Turner Sonnenberg moved on to devote time to other projects, but the Rolando-based company has not missed a beat, still staging theater with a message for all genders.

Here’s how cool San Diego’s LGBTQ producing company Diversionary Theatre is: In this year alone, it has has served up The Happiest Place on Earth, which pointed out the irony in Disneyfication; The Loneliest Girl in the World, a world-premiere musical about that all-time gay-hater, Anita Bryant; and just recently, Bull in A China Shop, the story of a gay educator who changed the culture at a stuffy New England college and became a pioneer in doing so. Under the leadership of artistic director Matt Morrow, Diversionary continues to make good theater and major statements.

If it’s cool to take chances, then InnerMission Productions is indeed cool. Working out of Diversionary Theatre’s tiny blackbox auxiliary space, this company is led by Carla Nell and Kym Pappas and consistently stages works that are as unsettling and thought-provoking. Witness the recent presentation of Alice Birch’s propulsive Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. Like many of InnerMissions’ efforts, that one was a visceral experience that lingered long after its 75 minutes were over.