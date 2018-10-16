Great outdoors

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans South Fortuna at Mission Trails Regional Park

HOT

Let’s be honest: Many of these spots will already be on reader’s radars, but I still think they’re arguably some of the best places to get out of the city and get outdoors. Everyone really is right about Iron Mountain (14909 Hwy 67, ) in Poway. It is one of the most remarkable hikes in San Diego. At six miles, it’s harder to plan around than a quick hop up Cowles, but it’s worth the few hours on a Saturday. Or skip the a.m. crowds and watch the sun sink into the Pacific from 2,696 feet above. The trail boasts a gradual approach—even the final summit cone has gentle switchbacks—but it never feels sanitized or easy.

On a weekend at Julian’s Stonewall Peak (13652 Hwy 79), there’ll be a wait for the metal stairway drilled into the pure granitic rock summit, but yes, it’s still worth it. At 5,700 feet, it’s an impressive mountain, but it’s only around 800 feet of climbing. Survey Cuyamaca Rancho State Park’s vastness (quickly) from the top, then let someone else have a turn. Polish off the hike with a little detour on the peaceful, meadowy Azalea Glen Trail, which is adjacent to the day-use lot.

Laguna Meadows (mile marker 19, Sunrise Hwy.) in Mt. Laguna is home to mile after mile of meandering narrow paths, Colter pines, mesmerizing ponds, and yes, pretty grass meadows. When dusted in snow, it feels otherworldly. The approach from Sunrise Highway, using the Sunset Trail (no bikes), climbs to a west-facing lookout point before descending the forest-lined slope into the meadow below. Despite its popularity, it’ll still feel like a secret. Also, a $5 Adventure Pass is required.

The options at Mission Trails Regional Park (1 Father Junipero Serra Trail)—6,800 acres and growing, all right here—are nearly endless. Tackle South Fortuna’s notorious stairs, tiptoe along Oak Canyon’s hidden boulder-studded trail, scramble up Kwaay Paay, or push a stroller along the paved Father Junipero Serra Trail. The latter is my favorite city street and it’s just as striking a jaunt through the granite cliffs and riparian zones as being on the dirt.

COOL

When it comes to more underrated or under-the-radar spots, the entire Lake Hodges area (3600 Sunset Drive) in Escondido feels remote, despite being visible from Interstate-15. The trails are vast and varied; distance-seekers can head out for hours around the lake’s more rugged trails, but much of the region’s feeder trails are wide and smooth, and accessible for beginner cyclists. Count snowy egrets from the concrete footbridge, explore portions of the Coast to Crest Trail on the north lake shore, or, if hikers are feeling up for it, tackle the seven-mile Bernardo Mountain.

I hiked Oakzanita Peak (Mile marker 3.1, Hwy 79) on a Saturday and encountered zero humans. Just a gray fox and some bats. Ignore the summit’s unimpressive appearance from the road, because this 4.6 mile hike showcases Cuyamaca’s stream-riddled beauty. Toward the top, the trail hooks around to the east side of the mountain, with spectacular views of Cuyamaca to the north, the border ranges to the south, and—finally—at the summit, everything to the west.

The west entrance to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve (4300 Sorrento Valley Blvd.) is a favorite among trail runners so it very quickly feels remote. The primo attraction, the waterfall, is a few miles in, but don’t miss out on the collection of sweet bridges on the way. The area is varied in terrain, flora and fauna, and the river usually runs year round. It’s the best place in town to find something green.

Santa Ysabel Open Space Preserve West (29510 Hwy. 78) in Ramona offers meadows for miles. Otherwise tranquil, the trails aren’t flat and the vibrant grasslands put the “roll” in rolling hills. Wildflowers, shady oak groves and the wetland around the seasonal Santa Ysabel Creek make the place feel very much like a sanctuary. That is, in the wildlife and the get-out-of-town sense.