Nail bonding

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña La Sirena Nail and Beauty Bar

HOT

In the heart of one of San Diego’s most artistic neighborhoods, La Sirena Nail and Beauty Bar (2240 Logan Ave.) in Barrio Logan proves that art can also be found on fingertips. To help customers like me who stick to plain colors, La Sirena offers a mystery mani where customers surrender control and give the nail technicians complete artistic freedom. My advice: Build a relationship with a nail technician before committing to a mystery mani. This way, readers end up with a creative manicure but one that’s still unique to them. La Sirena also offers hair services, makeup, massages, waxing, facials and newly introduced CBD-infused oil massages during pedicures and manicures.

Getting our nails done or any other kind of beauty service should not only be a relaxing experience, but a transparent one as well. We’ve all heard horror stories—a nail technician cut too much, rubbed too hard or accidentally nicked a piece of skin—but that’s never the case at Birdie Nail and Lash Lab (3032 University Ave.) in North Park. Nail technicians at Birdie walk customers through every step of their service and will periodically ask if they need to adjust the pressure or technique. Birdie also offers lash extensions and paraffin dips, a wax dip that helps moisturize dry skin.

For a complete pampering experience, Boudoir Nail Bar (1020 Tierra Del Rey) in Chula Vista is the spot. Not only does Boudoir offer a range of signature manicures and pedicures, but it also hosts big group parties with spa services and drinks.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beauty Care by Kristy Beauty Care by Kristy

COOL

The first time my mom showed me how to pluck my eyebrows, she shared a common beauty tip with me: “Your eyebrows should be sisters, not twins.” Well, in middle school, after hours of plucking, mine were not even friends. Hell, they looked more like enemies. It took years to get over the trauma. However, it’s safe to say my eyebrows are now in a better place thanks to KL Hair and Nails Salon (6362 El Cajon Blvd.) in the Rolando area. Their eyebrow threading service is phenomenal, but I suggest calling ahead of time to make an appointment. Aside from eyebrow threading, waxing and permanent makeup services to keep my eyebrows “on fleek,” the nail technicians also do an incredible job with acrylic nails. The salon itself is not as glamorous as those mentioned above, but the staff is really friendly and big on making people feel welcomed.

Speaking of which, nail and beauty salons should always offer the opportunity to kick our feet up and enjoy a couple of hours of relaxation. However, during the holiday season, they can be pretty hectic environments. Luckily there’s Beauty Care by Kristy (2423 Camino del Rio South #106) a quaint, Mission Valley salon that offers lemon manicures and pedicures, which smell incredible. Kristy’s does not offer acrylic nail services but they do offer eyelash extensions and waxing.