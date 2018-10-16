× Expand Photo by rogerzmusic / Flickr commons Bang Bang

HOT

When it comes to nightlife, I’m admittedly more about a Modelo tall boy and a punk band than $20 martinis and EDM. Dress codes and oontz-oontz aren’t typically my jam, and I don’t wait in line for anything. I just don’t. And yet, if the music is good enough, or those cocktails are made well, then I can be pretty easily persuaded. But I’m picky.

I did, however, have a lot of fun at Oxford Social Club (430 5th Ave.), which is located inside the Pendry Hotel in downtown. As clubs go, it features a lot of what other spots downtown also offer: bottle service, table reservations, posh interior, etc. It’s remarkably comfortable for a nightclub, however, and the drinks are good, not to mention the DJ lineup includes some heavyweights such as Snoop Dogg or Mix Master Mike. No celebrities on my last visit, just some great old-school hip-hop.

There’s a similarly plush sensibility about downtown’s Bang Bang (526 Market St.), though its amenities are markedly different. For one, beat-drop seekers can pair a night of dancing with sushi, and the menu features unique options such as the extra-spicy Godzilla roll with habanero sauce. Still, it’s the music that makes it worth returning; bookings such as The Juan Maclean and Matthew Dear put it above and beyond standard EDM fare.

Some of the best nightlife is actually outside of downtown, and though it’s changed hands and names more times than I can count, SPACE (3519 El Cajon Blvd.) in Normal Heights seems to have settled on an identity that works for it. The sci-fi theme isn’t overbearing, and the calendar is surprisingly diverse as it includes everything from electro and hip-hop to metal.

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley Bar Pink

COOL

The nature of nightlife is that when something’s hot, it’s almost surely not going to stay that way. At least that’s how it is in places such as L.A. or New York City, but with San Diego, it’s a bit more of a slow burn. This is due in large part to the nature of our laid-back populace. That and the fact that San Diegans by and large seem to prefer neighborhood bars or more casual hangs to the bigger, flashier clubs.

A fun night out need not require pricey cover charges or overpriced drinks, however, and one of the best examples of this is Bar Pink (3829 30th St.). In fact, there’s almost never a cover charge, which ensures that Friday night will almost always be lively and leaves more money for drinks (but be careful—it’s cash only). The entertainment here is always worth seeking out, be it local bands or DJs, not to mention the exotica-themed Tiki Tuesday.

While downtown might be overrun with overrated electronic sounds, more serious heads will find a compelling blend of downtempo, techno and other sounds at Kava Lounge (2812 Kettner Blvd.). The club, just down the street from The Casbah, has a dark and exotic, but still comfortable atmosphere, with regular events such as Acid Varsity and the long-running goth night Ascension providing consistently interesting soundtracks.

I’d be remiss not to mention Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St.) in South Park, which maintains a loyal clientele and seemingly always has something worth seeking out, whether it’s a local shoegaze band or the Britpop night Fuckin’ in the Bushes.