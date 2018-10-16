On sand and sea

× Expand Photo by Wayne S. Grazio / Flickr commons Sunset Cliffs

HOT

It’s a story all too familiar: Envisioning a sunny afternoon of Arcadian bliss, we hop in the car and head west to the beach, only to discover there’s no parking and every inch of sand is occupied. But nestled in nooks and crannies along our coastline are the occasional beaches that live up to the Platonic ideal, chief among them Black’s Beach. Yes, yes, there are parts of Blacks that are “clothing optional,” but if nudity isn’t on the agenda, fear not: The dress code in the southern part of Blacks is strictly swimsuit mandatory. Plus it’s paradoxically the least crowded and most accessible portion of the beach (via a lesser-known paved path from La Jolla Farms Road).

Similarly remote but well-known is Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in Point Loma, which can be reached by short, steep trails from the parking lot or adjacent Ladera Street. Sunset Cliffs isn’t ideal for swimming, as the sand quickly gives way to rocks, but when it comes to laying on the beach, few beaches feel as disconnected from the hum of the city. This is thanks to the protective cliffs from which the beach takes its name, plus, there’s tons of sea glass (cool) and intriguing sea caves.

For retreats closer to civilization, La Jolla’s Windansea Beach remains a perennial favorite. Its southern tip at the end of Palomar Avenue, affectionately referred to as “Big Rock” by locals, offers a series of private-feeling sandy alcoves in the rocks, while its northern expanse at the end of Westbourne Street consists of open beach and pleasant shorebreak for taking a dip. In addition to its natural beauty, youthful buzz and iconic surf hut (“The Shack”), Windansea is made even better by the refreshing lack of tourists.

COOL

Better known as a premier surf spot, the odd home of a self-realization fellowship and a flashy Instagram check-in location, Swami’s (1298 S. Coast Hwy 101) in Encinitas is often overlooked as a beach. But it’s classically North County, with young hippie families that have graduated from the PB scene and settled down, weirdos smoking in the parking lot and—provided the tide isn’t too high—a long stretch of sand with relatively few beachgoers.

Nicer than nearby Sunset Cliffs, No Surf Beach, or “Nobes” to locals, has long escaped hype and overexposure because of its extreme difficulty to access. The crescent of gold sand and blue water can only be reached via a steep, sketchy path, just north of where Hill Street meets Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Point Loma. The reward is well worth it though: a quiet beach tucked into the local neighborhood, rather than the circus we all know and hate.

On the theme of quiet beaches that are cooler than their next-door neighbors, Tide Beach Park in Solana Beach far outperforms the adjacent Fletcher Cove. An enclave of soft sand set back from Solana’s long, narrow strip of beach, its lower density and tourist quotient is likely due to its inconspicuous access point at the end of Solana Vista Drive.

For those who prefer huge stretches of beach with shallow, rolling shorebreak, Imperial Beach is a less chaotic alternative to the likes of La Jolla Shores and Mission Beach, with parking along Seacoast Drive south of Imperial Beach Boulevard. IB is one of the final coastal hamlets to resist complete gentrification, but it won’t remain that way for long. Just make sure to avoid it after a rainstorm, when the Tijuana River becomes a sewage pump.