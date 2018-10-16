Page turners

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Verbatim Books

HOT

Barely a year old, The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.) in South Park has already made a name for itself, but perhaps more impressively, it’s become a home for the rest of us. This shop is filled with captivating display tables, shelves lining every wall and a well-curated children’s section. It’s also the only place I’ve found in San Diego that consistently offers an excellent selection of small press books. Check their calendar for a steady stream of touring authors.

With just one lone orthodontist office separating Verbatim Books (3793 30th St.) from the many boutiques and selfie walls of North Park, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect spot to escape than the gorgeous, wooden bookshelves of Verbatim. Chock full of used and rare books, an impressive vintage sci-fi selection, an entire corner dedicated to zines, and the owners’ dedication to not just showcasing but appreciating and supporting San Diego-based writers, Verbatim is as good as it smells.

So new I almost didn’t know about it, Run for Cover (4912 Voltaire St.) opened just last weekend in Ocean Beach. The shop packs an amazing collection for such a small storefront, plus a very cute actual book nook for children. Already filling their author event calendar, Run for Cover has an in-store cafe and is putting the finishing touches on an outdoor patio. Of their opening weekend, owner Marianne Renner told me that one customer said, “Thank you for giving us hope.”

Not even two years old, La Playa Books (2016 Rosecrans St.) in Point Loma is a small but mighty hamlet for literature and the arts. Carrying mostly used books with “a sprinkling of new books,” the shop has an air of curation. Their website features a savvy blog touching on literary news and shop recommendations, and hosts a variety of author events, book clubs and art shows.

COOL

I’m reserving this space for older and underappreciated stores. That being said, I love entering a bookstore and being bombarded by those “recommended” paper tags tucked into the shelves. It’s the mark of a savvy staff and a worthy collection, and Bay Books (1029 Orange Ave.) delivers. A large shop, nestled on Coronado’s picturesque main drag, it lends itself well to browsing. Bay Books has been serving locals and tourists alike for over 20 years, and I can’t promise a visit won’t also result in ice cream and a beach stroll.

Around since the new Central Library opened their doors over 5 years ago, the Library Shop is no longer a rookie on the scene. A nonprofit in support of the San Diego Public Library that houses it, the shop is admittedly gift-heavy, with an exquisitely-curated (and small) collection of books. Spend the day at the library, browsing and borrowing, but then pop in the Library Shop on the way out for books to buy for someone else.

The Warwick’s in San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 2 (3225 N Harbor Drive) has been around since 2013. That’s just a fraction of its mothership’s longevity in La Jolla, but—writing mainly from my frazzled, post-TSA-line memory—it somehow feels more impressive. Focused both on a traveller’s reading tastes and on books that represent San Diego, I always want to spend twice as long there as I can. Stop in after security, browse the recommendations, buy something to remember San Diego by, and try not to miss that flight.

Operated as Bluestocking Books (3817 5th Ave.) for 19 years, this Hillcrest spot has been some sort of bookstore for 50. Mostly used books, Bluestocking can special order nearly anything new. The shelves are packed with fiction, local-interest, nonfiction, art, YA and more. And in October, all Shirley Jackson books are on sale, which just smacks of very good business sense.