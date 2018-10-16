Park and recs

× Expand Image courtesy of San Diego Museum of Art San Diego Museum of Art

HOT

For locals, Balboa Park might not be a “hot” destination per se, but some of the park’s most storied institutions are revamping, rebranding and heading in exciting new directions.

For example, there’s the San Diego Museum of Man (1350 El Prado). The archaeology-based museum has been open for well over a century so one might think they’d be resistant to change, but that hasn’t been the case lately. As first reported in San Diego CityBeat, the museum has recently committed to “decolonize” its collections and even established the new position of Director of Decolonizing Initiatives. Then in August, the museum announced that it was taking suggestions from the public for a much-needed name change. Some of the possibilities include The Museum of Many, The Museum of Mankind and The We.

The Fleet Science Center (1875 El Prado) also rebranded in 2016 (it was formally known as the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center) and has since been offering up even more unique and innovative programming. In addition to hosting touring exhibitions such as the MythBusters show, the Fleet’s off-site event, Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar, just went national. Started in 2014, the Fleet places two scientists in a local bar to lets patrons casually ask them questions about, well, anything. There are now Fleet-sanctioned Two Scientists events popping up in Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Austin and other cities. Locals should also check out the Fleet’s recently launched Renegade Science Project events, where patrons can get a highly interactive, science-based tour of Balboa Park.

Finally, we’re really digging the new art and events programming over at the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado). Under the leadership of Executive Director Roxana Velásquez, who was hired in 2010, the museum has transformed itself into a hip, welcoming space that isn’t afraid to try new things. The Modern Masters From Latin America exhibition was a huge success and the upcoming Tim Shaw exhibition looks just as promising. Plus, there’s the museum’s regular Culture & Cocktails events, the pop-up concerts, the jazz shows, the movies on the Botanical Lawn… the list goes on.

COOL

No matter how many times we’ve visited Balboa Park, it seems there’s always a hidden spot that’s escaped our attention. Take for example, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum (1649 El Prado). It’s easy to simply walk past the museum, but once inside, it’s hard not to gawk at the gigantic but intricate model railroad displays. The museum recently opened a new exhibition devoted to railroad graffiti culture.

Did anyone know there’s a really sweet archery range in the heart of North Park? Yes, the Balboa Park Rube Powell Archery Range (1499 El Prado) is in the canyon right behind the San Diego Museum of Man and features local archers practicing their bow skills. The public is welcome, but be careful and stay on the path. These ain’t Nerf arrows.

Longtime boosters and a dedicated group of volunteers are bringing the Centro Cultural de la Raza (2004 Park Blvd.) space back to life. Opened in the early ’70s, the space has been ignored for too long and Arts Advisory Committee of the Centro member Ymoat Luna says regular programming is coming soon.

Finally, the Balboa Park Carousel (1889 Zoo Pl.) is one of the most ignored features of the park, likely due to it being located off the main strip. The carousel is over a century old, which makes it not only a nostalgic exercise, but kind of a dubious one as well. Riders can also still play the brass ring game where they try to snatch rings out of a metal shoot and toss it at what appears to be a hanging clown sandbag. Whoever doesn’t fall off their horse and snatches the gold ring gets a free ride. Score.