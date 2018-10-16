Party time

× Expand Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher

HOT

It wouldn’t be a Best Of issue in an election year without a mention of some of the local legislators and legislators-to-be who are making waves both in Sacramento and here at home.

Since being elected to the Assembly in 2013, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has pushed progressive legislation that accurately reflects the needs of south San Diego County residents. Most recently, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Gonzalez Fletcher authored that prevents school districts from withholding diplomas from students who have overdue school fees, as well as an environmental bill she co-authored that would ensure the state of California will be on 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. Gonzalez Fletcher is the kind of politician that routinely speaks up for underserved communities and is not afraid to hold those in power accountable.

Throughout her time as a councilmember and representative of District 9, Georgette Gomez has pushed for greater transparency in law enforcement, supported the importance of San Diego as a bi-national region and inspired young Latinxs through her achievements. As Chair of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s Board of Directors, Gomez is pushing for greater access to public transit in areas that have been historically ignored. Just last week, with Gomez’s support, the MTS Board of Directors voted to approve the redevelopment of unused parking lots into much needed affordable housing.

Environmental lawyer Mike Levin is running to represent the 49th Congressional District and while he might be new to politics, he has years of experience in advocating for issues related to sustainability and climate change. He is genuinely passionate about bringing environmental justice back to the House and hopes to explore legislation that will allow states to have stricter nuclear waste safety standards.

Monica Montgomery

COOL

When it comes to our political “cool” factor, we wanted to focus on a few names that might not automatically register with readers, but make no mistake: the names below are under-the-radar now, but will soon be household names.

While she began her professional career as a journalist, Elizabeth Warren became an activist and is now running for the State Assembly in District 76. She is outspoken when it comes to multiple issues especially her support of a single-payer health care system. Warren received more than 26 percent of the vote during the primaries leading the race against seven other candidates.

A criminal justice advocate with the American Civil Liberties Union, Monica Montgomery is a rising star in San Diego government. She not only beat out the incumbent District 4 candidate in the primaries, but also demonstrated that she is not afraid to take a stand on complicated issues. If she is elected to the City Council, it will be interesting to watch her tackle issues related to homelessness, police reform and housing.

National City Councilmember Alejandra Sotelo-Solis was one of the first candidates to announce that she was running for Mayor. Throughout her time as a councilmember, she has aimed to represent the needs of the diverse community and focus on increasing civic engagement by advocating for bilingual services in City Hall. She has expressed her intentions to bolster the city’s revenue by arranging popular community events near National City businesses. If she is elected as mayor of National City, we expect to see great things from Sotelo-Solis.