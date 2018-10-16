× Expand Photos by Ryan Bradford Mr. Moto’s Pizza House

HOT

In San Diego, we’re not at a loss when it comes to good, East Coast-style pizza, but Mr. Moto’s Pizza House (3773 30th St.) in North Park excels in almost every way. I don’t know what they’re doing to their dough, but the crust tastes like it was imported straight from Brooklyn: airy, light and with a touch of salt. Their slightly-goofy signage seems out of place in hipper-than-thou North Park, but it’s refreshing to see a pizza joint cater to both kids and adults without sacrificing quality.

This recent North Park addition had me skeptical at first—it just seemed like another fancy restaurant that replaced a real public service (the restaurant occupies a former post office building). But Tribute Pizzeria (3077 North Park Way) has a fantastic selection of gourmet specialty pies. The variety ranges from fancy (“Super Vegan”: wood-roasted beet puree, housemade almond and hazelnut ricotta) to classic selections (naming their cheese pizza the “Kevin McAllister” is *chef kiss*).

Although Baja Pizzeria (4330 University Ave.) has been around for five years, this City Heights joint deserves some love for not only making some delicious pies, but for being one of the most unpretentious and vegan-friendly restaurants in the area. Plus, the last time I went in on a Friday night, the owner’s family was having a sit-down meal behind the counter, eating the pizza, and I thought that was charming as hell.

COOL

There’s really no reason for Pizzeria Luigi (1137 25th St.) to watch the throne, because as long as I’ve lived in San Diego, it has reigned as king of the NY-style pizza. The pies are beautiful in their simplicity—I’d take a slice of old-fashioned pepperoni from Luigi’s over most foods any day. And when they do get a little experimental—as in the case of the pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeño and pineapple pie (my all-time favorite)—the results are exciting and lively. I’d eat here every day if I could.

Paesano (3647 30th St) has been serving family-style Italian food in North Park since the late ’60s, which is incredible considering that everything else has been priced out of the neighborhood. But there’s a reason that Paesano endures: The service is kind, the room is cozy and the food is great. This was also one of my grandpa’s favorite restaurants in San Diego when he was alive, and he was a man with discerning taste and little patience for frills. Whenever he asked me to share “The Works” pizza (bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage), I was more than happy to oblige.

Former employee Tom Waits immortalized Napoleone’s Pizza House (619 National City Blvd.) in his song “The Ghosts of Saturday Night,” but this National City mainstay would be worthwhile even without the help of the gruffest weirdo in music. It’s a quintessential red-sauce Italian place, right down to the checkered tablecloths. Their margherita pizza (the baseline standard from which all pizza places should be judged) is an olive oil-doused delight, topped with sweet tomatoes that burst with flavor. I might have scared the waitress by how fast I ate the whole thing by myself.