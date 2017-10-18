Readers Poll: Best San Diego life

Photo by Nsubordinate
North Park
Best Beach
Coronado
Honorable mentions:
La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach
Best Career College
Art Institute of California - San Diego
Honorable mentions:
Brightwood College, California College San Diego, Coleman University, National University
Best College or University
Honorable mentions:
Cal State San Marcos, Point Loma Nazarene University, University of California San Diego, University of San Diego
Best Community College
Honorable mentions:
City College, Cuyamaca College, Palomar College, Southwestern Community College
Best Elected Official
Todd Gloria
Honorable mentions:
David Alvarez, Dianne Jacob, Chris Ward, Mary Salas
Best Hiking
Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
Honorable mentions:
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Iron Mountain, Mission Trails/Cowles Mountain, Mt. Woodson
Best Local Charity
Honorable mentions:
Father Joe’s Villages, Mama’s Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, San Diego Food Bank
Best Monument or Landmark
Chicano Park
Honorable mentions:
Cabrillo National Monument, Coronado Bridge, Mt. Soledad, USS Midway
Best Neighborhood
North Park
Honorable mentions:
Chula Vista, Hillcrest, Normal Heights, Ocean Beach
Best Place for a Family Outing
Honorable mentions:
Mission Bay, San Diego County Fair, Santee Lakes, SeaWorld
Best Place to Get Married
Honorable mentions:
Bali Hai, Horton Grand Hotel, Hotel Del Coronado, The Prado at Balboa Park
Best Place to Go Camping
Mount Laguna
Honorable mentions:
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Lake Cuyamaca, San Elijo State Beach, South Carlsbad State Beach
Best Public Park
Honorable mentions:
Bird Park, Chicano Park, Kate Sessions Park, Kimball Park
Best Radio Program
Honorable mentions:
105.3 The Show; Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw on 100.7 KFM-BFM; Kramer and Geena on Channel 933; Magic 92.5’s Jagger and Kristi
Best Radio Station
Honorable mentions:
100.7 KFM-BFM, FM 94.9, KPBS, KSON
Best San Diego Day Trip
Julian
Honorable mentions:
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Palm Springs, Temecula Wine Country, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
Best San Diego Pro Athlete
Tony Hawk
Honorable mentions:
Jimmie Johnson, Manuel Margot, Meb Keflezighi, Wil Myers
Best San Diego Sports Team
Honorable mentions:
San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, SDSU Aztecs, USD Toreros
Best Tourist Attraction
Honorable mentions:
Old Town, San Diego Craft Beer, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld
Best TV Anchor
Raoul Martinez
Honorable mentions:
Barbara-Lee Edwards, Kathleen Bade, Kimberly Hunt, Lisa Remillard
Best TV Station
Honorable mentions:
ABC 10, CBS 8, KUSI 9, NBC 7
Best TV Weathercaster
Aloha Taylor
Honorable mentions:
Chrissy Russo, Dagmar Midcap, Heather Myers, Jodi Kodesh