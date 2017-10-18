Readers Poll: Best San Diego life

× Expand Photo by Nsubordinate North Park

Best Beach

Coronado

Honorable mentions:

La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach

Best Career College

Art Institute of California - San Diego

Honorable mentions:

Brightwood College, California College San Diego, Coleman University, National University

Best College or University

San Diego State University

Honorable mentions:

Cal State San Marcos, Point Loma Nazarene University, University of California San Diego, University of San Diego

Best Community College

Mesa College

Honorable mentions:

City College, Cuyamaca College, Palomar College, Southwestern Community College

Best Elected Official

Todd Gloria

Honorable mentions:

David Alvarez, Dianne Jacob, Chris Ward, Mary Salas

Best Hiking

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Honorable mentions:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Iron Mountain, Mission Trails/Cowles Mountain, Mt. Woodson

Best Local Charity

San Diego Humane Society

Honorable mentions:

Father Joe’s Villages, Mama’s Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, San Diego Food Bank

Best Monument or Landmark

Chicano Park

Honorable mentions:

Cabrillo National Monument, Coronado Bridge, Mt. Soledad, USS Midway

Best Neighborhood

North Park

Honorable mentions:

Chula Vista, Hillcrest, Normal Heights, Ocean Beach

Best Place for a Family Outing

San Diego Zoo

Honorable mentions:

Mission Bay, San Diego County Fair, Santee Lakes, SeaWorld

Best Place to Get Married

Balboa Park

Honorable mentions:

Bali Hai, Horton Grand Hotel, Hotel Del Coronado, The Prado at Balboa Park

Best Place to Go Camping

Mount Laguna

Honorable mentions:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Lake Cuyamaca, San Elijo State Beach, South Carlsbad State Beach

Best Public Park

Balboa Park

Honorable mentions:

Bird Park, Chicano Park, Kate Sessions Park, Kimball Park

Best Radio Program

91X Loudspeaker

Honorable mentions:

105.3 The Show; Dave, Shelly & Chainsaw on 100.7 KFM-BFM; Kramer and Geena on Channel 933; Magic 92.5’s Jagger and Kristi

Best Radio Station

91X

Honorable mentions:

100.7 KFM-BFM, FM 94.9, KPBS, KSON

Best San Diego Day Trip

Julian

Honorable mentions:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Palm Springs, Temecula Wine Country, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

Best San Diego Pro Athlete

Tony Hawk

Honorable mentions:

Jimmie Johnson, Manuel Margot, Meb Keflezighi, Wil Myers

Best San Diego Sports Team

San Diego Padres

Honorable mentions:

San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, SDSU Aztecs, USD Toreros

Best Tourist Attraction

Balboa Park

Honorable mentions:

Old Town, San Diego Craft Beer, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld

Best TV Anchor

Raoul Martinez

Honorable mentions:

Barbara-Lee Edwards, Kathleen Bade, Kimberly Hunt, Lisa Remillard

Best TV Station

Fox 5

Honorable mentions:

ABC 10, CBS 8, KUSI 9, NBC 7

Best TV Weathercaster

Aloha Taylor

Honorable mentions:

Chrissy Russo, Dagmar Midcap, Heather Myers, Jodi Kodesh