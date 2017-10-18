Readers Poll: San Diego's best art & culture

Pride
Best Annual Art Event
Art Around Adams, KAABOO, La Jolla Festival of the Arts, North Park Festival of the Arts
Best Annual Event (non-music)
Balboa Park December Nights, Comic-Con International, OMBAC’s Over-the-LineWorld Championship, San Diego Pride
Best Art Framing
Aztec Graphics, Once Upon A Frame, Ray Street Custom Framing, The Frame Station
Best Art Gallery
A Ship in the Woods, Sparks Gallery, Teros Gallery, Thumbprint Gallery
Best Art School
Art Academy of San Diego, Bravo School of Art, Coronado School of the Arts, San Diego Art Loft
Best Bowling Alley
Kearny Mesa Bowl, Parkway Bowl, Poway Fun Bowl, Viejas Bowl
Best Casino
Harrah’s Resort Southern California
Hollywood Casino, Sycuan Casino, Valley View Casino & Hotel, Viejas Casino & Resort
Best Comedy Club
American Comedy Co., The Comedy Palace, Finest City Improv, Mad House Comedy Club
Best Cultural Festival
Pacific Islander Festival, Bazaar Del Mundo’sLatin American Festival, Día de Los Muertos in Old Town, German American Oktoberfest
Best Dance Studio
A Time To Dance, San Diego Civic Dance Arts, San Diego Dance Theater, Starlight Dance Studio
Best Film Festival
San Diego International Film Festival
San Diego Asian Film Festival, Latino Film Festival, San Diego Black Film Festival, San Diego Surf Film Festival
Best Golf Course
Balboa Park Golf Course, Maderas Golf Club, Sycuan Golf Resort, The Riverwalk Golf Course
Best Live Theatre
Cygnet Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Repertory Theatre
Best Museum
San Diego Natural History Museum
Mingei International Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art, Museum of Man, San Diego Museum of Art
Best Performing Arts Group
Malashock Dance, San Diego Dance Theater, The PGK Dance Project, Visionary Dance Theatre
Best Skateboard Park
Paradise Hills Skate Park, Washington Street Skate Park, YMCA Encinitas, YMCA Mission Valley
Best Theatre Production
The Rocky Horror Show Live - Cygnet Theatre
42nd Street - Coronado Playhouse, Aida - Moonlight Amphitheatre, Escape to Margaritaville -La Jolla Playhouse, Guys and Dolls - The Old Globe