Readers Poll: San Diego's best art & culture

Best Annual Art Event

Mission Federal Artwalk

Honorable mentions:

Art Around Adams, KAABOO, La Jolla Festival of the Arts, North Park Festival of the Arts

Best Annual Event (non-music)

San Diego County Fair

Honorable mentions:

Balboa Park December Nights, Comic-Con International, OMBAC’s Over-the-LineWorld Championship, San Diego Pride

Best Art Framing

Art of Framing

Honorable mentions:

Aztec Graphics, Once Upon A Frame, Ray Street Custom Framing, The Frame Station

Best Art Gallery

La Bodega Gallery

Honorable mentions:

A Ship in the Woods, Sparks Gallery, Teros Gallery, Thumbprint Gallery

Best Art School

San Diego Art Institute

Honorable mentions:

Art Academy of San Diego, Bravo School of Art, Coronado School of the Arts, San Diego Art Loft

Best Bowling Alley

East Village Tavern & Bowl

Honorable mentions:

Kearny Mesa Bowl, Parkway Bowl, Poway Fun Bowl, Viejas Bowl

Best Casino

Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Honorable mentions:

Hollywood Casino, Sycuan Casino, Valley View Casino & Hotel, Viejas Casino & Resort

Best Comedy Club

The Comedy Store

Honorable mentions:

American Comedy Co., The Comedy Palace, Finest City Improv, Mad House Comedy Club

Best Cultural Festival

San Diego Pride

Honorable mentions:

Pacific Islander Festival, Bazaar Del Mundo’sLatin American Festival, Día de Los Muertos in Old Town, German American Oktoberfest

Best Dance Studio

Culture Shock Dance Center

Honorable mentions:

A Time To Dance, San Diego Civic Dance Arts, San Diego Dance Theater, Starlight Dance Studio

Best Film Festival

San Diego International Film Festival

Honorable mentions:

San Diego Asian Film Festival, Latino Film Festival, San Diego Black Film Festival, San Diego Surf Film Festival

Best Golf Course

Torrey Pines Golf Course

Honorable mentions:

Balboa Park Golf Course, Maderas Golf Club, Sycuan Golf Resort, The Riverwalk Golf Course

Best Live Theatre

The Old Globe

Honorable mentions:

Cygnet Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Repertory Theatre

Best Museum

San Diego Natural History Museum

Honorable mentions:

Mingei International Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art, Museum of Man, San Diego Museum of Art

Best Performing Arts Group

San Diego Ballet

Honorable mentions:

Malashock Dance, San Diego Dance Theater, The PGK Dance Project, Visionary Dance Theatre

Best Skateboard Park

Robb Field Skate Park

Honorable mentions:

Paradise Hills Skate Park, Washington Street Skate Park, YMCA Encinitas, YMCA Mission Valley

Best Theatre Production

The Rocky Horror Show Live - Cygnet Theatre

Honorable mentions:

42nd Street - Coronado Playhouse, Aida - Moonlight Amphitheatre, Escape to Margaritaville -La Jolla Playhouse, Guys and Dolls - The Old Globe