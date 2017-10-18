Readers Poll: San Diego's best drink

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Bottlecraft

Best Bar in San Diego County

The Waterfront Bar & Grill

Honorable mentions:

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, Seven Grand, The Local (Pacific Beach), Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill

Best Bar to Play Pool

The Alibi

Honorable mentions:

McGregor’s Ale House, Pockets Billiards & Brew, Society Billiards & Café, The Silver Fox Lounge

Best Beach Bar

Wonderland OB

Honorable mentions:

Lahaina Beach House, Open Bar, PB Shore Club, Sunshine Company Saloon

Best Bloody Mary

Small Bar

Honorable mentions:

Baja Betty’s, Barleymash, Hash House A Go Go, The Waterfront Bar & Grill

Best Cigar Lounge

Cuban Cigar Factory

Honorable mentions:

Churchill Cigar Lounge, Excalibur Cigar & Scotch Lounge, Gran Havana Cigar & Hookah Lounge, Hoffer’s Cigar Bar

Best Cocktail Lounge

Starlite

Honorable mentions:

Bar Pink, Polite Provisions, Prohibition Lounge, Seven Grand

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Dark Horse

Best Coffee Roasters

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

Honorable mentions:

Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Cafe Moto, Caffe Calabria, Manzanita Roasting Company

Best Craft Beer Bar

Hamilton’s Tavern

Honorable mentions:

Blind Lady Ale House, High Dive Grill, Knotty Barrel, Live Wire

Best Craft Beer Store

Bottlecraft

Honorable mentions:

Best Damn Beer Shop, Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Clem’s Bottle House, Keg N Bottle

Best Craft Cocktail Bar

Craft & Commerce

Honorable mentions:

KINDRED, Seven Grand, SOHO Gastropub, Sycamore Den

Best Domestic Beer

Blue Moon

Honorable mentions:

Budweiser, Coors Light, Miller High Life, Pabst Blue Ribbon

Best Downtown / Gaslamp Bar

The Local (Downtown)

Honorable mentions:

Barleymash, Bootlegger, Bub’s at the BallparkHenry’s Pub & Restaurant

Best Gentlemen’s Club

Pacers Showgirls International

Honorable mentions:

Cheetahs, Goldfingers Gentlemen’s Club, Pure Platinum, The Body Shop

Best Happy Hour

Bali Hai Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Florent Restaurant & Lounge, Garage Kitchen + Bar, West Coast Tavern, World Famous

Best Hookah Bar

Myst Lounge

Honorable mentions:

Art Hookah Lounge, Mina Lounge, Nara Ultra Lounge, The Living Room Lounge

Best Imported Beer

Pacifico

Honorable mentions:

Corona, Guinness, Modelo Especial, Tecate

Best Irish Pub

The Field Irish Pub

Honorable mentions:

Dublin Square Irish Pub & Grill, Hooleys Irish Pub & Grill, The Harp, The Ould Sod

Best Jukebox in a Bar

Live Wire

Honorable mentions:

Hamilton’s Tavern, Small Bar, The Aero Club, Turf Supper Club

Best Karaoke Bar

The Lamplighter

Honorable mentions:

710 Beach Club, Carriage House Cocktails & Karaoke, Red Wing Bar & Grill, The Hive

Best LGBTQ Bar

Urban Mo’s

Honorable mentions:

Baja Betty’s, Gossip Grill, Martinis Above Fourth, Red Wing Bar & Grill

Best Local Craft Beer (specific beer)

AleSmith Brewing Co -.394 San Diego Pale Ale

Honorable mentions:

Coronado Brewing Company - Orange Ave. Wit, Fall Brewing - Plenty for All Pilsner, Karl Strauss - Aurora Hoppyalis, Mike Hess Brewing - Grazias

Best Local Craft Spirit Company

Cutwater Spirits

Honorable mentions:

Henebery Spirits, Kill Devil Spirit Co., Malahat Spirits, Old Harbor Distilling Co.

Best Local Craft Spirit (specific spirit)

Cutwater Three Sheets Rum

Honorable mentions:

619 Vodka, Henebery Rye Whiskey, Malahat Rye Whiskey, You & Yours Sunday Gin

Best Margarita at a Bar

Baja Betty’s

Honorable mentions:

Cantina Mayahuel, Del Sur Mexican Cantina, La Puerta, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Martini Bar

Park & Rec

Honorable mentions:

Ginger’s, Martinis Above Fourth, The Butcher Shop, Tony’s Martini Bar

Best Michelada

TJ Oyster Bar

Honorable mentions:

Baja Betty’s, Craft and Sea, La Diabla Michelada, La Puerta

Best Neighborhood Bar

The Waterfront Bar & Grill

Honorable mentions:

Bluefoot Bar & Lounge, Common Theory, McGregor’s Ale House, Small Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar to Dance At

Whistle Stop

Honorable mentions:

Air Conditioned Lounge, Manhattan Bar, Tavern at the Beach, The Office

Best New Bar (open since October 2016)

Banzai Bar

Honorable mentions:

The Smoking Gun, Hundred Proof, Salt & Whiskey at the Horton Grand Hotel, Voltaire Beach House

Best New Brewery (Open since October 2016)

Knotty Brewing Co.

Honorable mentions:

Chula Vista Brewery, Eppig Brewing, Little Miss Brewing, Longship Brewery

Best North County Bar

Union Kitchen & Tap (Encinitas)

Honorable mentions:

Pour House, Señor Grubby’s, Tap That, The Kraken

Best Outdoor/Rooftop Bar

Panama 66

Honorable mentions:

ALTITUDE Sky Lounge, Mister A’s, PB Shore Club, Rustic Root

Best San Diego Brew Pub

Blind Lady Ale House

Honorable mentions:

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Monkey Paw Brewing Company, Pizza Port, South Park Brewing Company

Best San Diego Brewery

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Honorable mentions:

Coronado Brewing Company, Fall Brewing Company, Green Flash Brewing Co., Modern Times Beer

Best San Diego Brewery Tasting Room

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens

Honorable mentions:

Fall Brewing Company, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, Mission Brewery

Best San Diego Dive Bar

The Silver Fox Lounge

Honorable mentions:

High Dive Grill, Live Wire, Nunu’s, The Tower Bar

Best San Diego Winery

Bernardo Winery

Honorable mentions:

Cordiano Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Orfila Vineyards and Winery, Witch Creek Winery

Best Sangria

Cafe Sevilla

Honorable mentions:

Buona Forchetta, Cafe 21, Romesco Mexiterranean Cocina, The Prado at Balboa Park

Best Sports Bar

McGregor’s Ale House

Honorable mentions:

Barleymash, Miller’s Field, The Local Eatery &Drinking Hole (Downtown), True North Tavern

Best Tequila Bar

Cantina Mayahuel

Honorable mentions:

Baja Betty’s, La Puerta, Old Town Tequila Factory, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Uptown Bar

Polite Provisions

Honorable mentions:

Bar Pink, Gossip Grill, Starlite, Uptown Tavern

Best Wine Bar

The Rose

Honorable mentions:

Negociant Winery, Splash Wine Lounge & Bistro, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro, The Wine Pub

Best Wine Shop

BevMo

Honorable mentions:

Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Holiday Wine Cellar, Valley Farm Market, Vino Carta