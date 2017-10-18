Readers Poll: San Diego's best drink

Photo by Torrey Bailey
Bottlecraft
Best Bar in San Diego County
Honorable mentions:
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, Seven Grand, The Local (Pacific Beach), Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill
Best Bar to Play Pool
Honorable mentions:
McGregor’s Ale House, Pockets Billiards & Brew, Society Billiards & Café, The Silver Fox Lounge
Best Beach Bar
Honorable mentions:
Lahaina Beach House, Open Bar, PB Shore Club, Sunshine Company Saloon
Best Bloody Mary
Honorable mentions:
Baja Betty’s, Barleymash, Hash House A Go Go, The Waterfront Bar & Grill
Best Cigar Lounge
Honorable mentions:
Churchill Cigar Lounge, Excalibur Cigar & Scotch Lounge, Gran Havana Cigar & Hookah Lounge, Hoffer’s Cigar Bar
Best Cocktail Lounge
Honorable mentions:
Bar Pink, Polite Provisions, Prohibition Lounge, Seven Grand
Photo by Julia Dixon Evans
Dark Horse
Best Coffee Roasters
Honorable mentions:
Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Cafe Moto, Caffe Calabria, Manzanita Roasting Company
Best Craft Beer Bar
Honorable mentions:
Blind Lady Ale House, High Dive Grill, Knotty Barrel, Live Wire
Best Craft Beer Store
Honorable mentions:
Best Damn Beer Shop, Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Clem’s Bottle House, Keg N Bottle
Best Craft Cocktail Bar
Honorable mentions:
KINDRED, Seven Grand, SOHO Gastropub, Sycamore Den
Best Domestic Beer
Blue Moon
Honorable mentions:
Budweiser, Coors Light, Miller High Life, Pabst Blue Ribbon
Best Downtown / Gaslamp Bar
Honorable mentions:
Barleymash, Bootlegger, Bub’s at the BallparkHenry’s Pub & Restaurant
Best Gentlemen’s Club
Pacers Showgirls International
Honorable mentions:
Cheetahs, Goldfingers Gentlemen’s Club, Pure Platinum, The Body Shop
Best Happy Hour
Honorable mentions:
Florent Restaurant & Lounge, Garage Kitchen + Bar, West Coast Tavern, World Famous
Best Hookah Bar
Honorable mentions:
Art Hookah Lounge, Mina Lounge, Nara Ultra Lounge, The Living Room Lounge
Best Imported Beer
Pacifico
Honorable mentions:
Corona, Guinness, Modelo Especial, Tecate
Best Irish Pub
Honorable mentions:
Dublin Square Irish Pub & Grill, Hooleys Irish Pub & Grill, The Harp, The Ould Sod
Best Jukebox in a Bar
Honorable mentions:
Hamilton’s Tavern, Small Bar, The Aero Club, Turf Supper Club
Best Karaoke Bar
Honorable mentions:
710 Beach Club, Carriage House Cocktails & Karaoke, Red Wing Bar & Grill, The Hive
Best LGBTQ Bar
Honorable mentions:
Baja Betty’s, Gossip Grill, Martinis Above Fourth, Red Wing Bar & Grill
Best Local Craft Beer (specific beer)
AleSmith Brewing Co -.394 San Diego Pale Ale
Honorable mentions:
Coronado Brewing Company - Orange Ave. Wit, Fall Brewing - Plenty for All Pilsner, Karl Strauss - Aurora Hoppyalis, Mike Hess Brewing - Grazias
Best Local Craft Spirit Company
Honorable mentions:
Henebery Spirits, Kill Devil Spirit Co., Malahat Spirits, Old Harbor Distilling Co.
Best Local Craft Spirit (specific spirit)
Honorable mentions:
619 Vodka, Henebery Rye Whiskey, Malahat Rye Whiskey, You & Yours Sunday Gin
Best Margarita at a Bar
Honorable mentions:
Cantina Mayahuel, Del Sur Mexican Cantina, La Puerta, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant
Best Martini Bar
Honorable mentions:
Ginger’s, Martinis Above Fourth, The Butcher Shop, Tony’s Martini Bar
Best Michelada
TJ Oyster Bar
Honorable mentions:
Baja Betty’s, Craft and Sea, La Diabla Michelada, La Puerta
Best Neighborhood Bar
Honorable mentions:
Bluefoot Bar & Lounge, Common Theory, McGregor’s Ale House, Small Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar to Dance At
Honorable mentions:
Air Conditioned Lounge, Manhattan Bar, Tavern at the Beach, The Office
Best New Bar (open since October 2016)
Honorable mentions:
The Smoking Gun, Hundred Proof, Salt & Whiskey at the Horton Grand Hotel, Voltaire Beach House
Best New Brewery (Open since October 2016)
Honorable mentions:
Chula Vista Brewery, Eppig Brewing, Little Miss Brewing, Longship Brewery
Best North County Bar
Union Kitchen & Tap (Encinitas)
Honorable mentions:
Pour House, Señor Grubby’s, Tap That, The Kraken
Best Outdoor/Rooftop Bar
Honorable mentions:
ALTITUDE Sky Lounge, Mister A’s, PB Shore Club, Rustic Root
Best San Diego Brew Pub
Honorable mentions:
Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Monkey Paw Brewing Company, Pizza Port, South Park Brewing Company
Best San Diego Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Coronado Brewing Company, Fall Brewing Company, Green Flash Brewing Co., Modern Times Beer
Best San Diego Brewery Tasting Room
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens
Honorable mentions:
Fall Brewing Company, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Mike Hess Brewing, Mission Brewery
Best San Diego Dive Bar
Honorable mentions:
High Dive Grill, Live Wire, Nunu’s, The Tower Bar
Best San Diego Winery
Honorable mentions:
Cordiano Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Orfila Vineyards and Winery, Witch Creek Winery
Best Sangria
Honorable mentions:
Buona Forchetta, Cafe 21, Romesco Mexiterranean Cocina, The Prado at Balboa Park
Best Sports Bar
Honorable mentions:
Barleymash, Miller’s Field, The Local Eatery &Drinking Hole (Downtown), True North Tavern
Best Tequila Bar
Honorable mentions:
Baja Betty’s, La Puerta, Old Town Tequila Factory, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant
Best Uptown Bar
Honorable mentions:
Bar Pink, Gossip Grill, Starlite, Uptown Tavern
Best Wine Bar
Honorable mentions:
Negociant Winery, Splash Wine Lounge & Bistro, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro, The Wine Pub
Best Wine Shop
BevMo
Honorable mentions:
Bine & Vine Bottle Shop, Holiday Wine Cellar, Valley Farm Market, Vino Carta