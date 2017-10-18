Readers Poll: San Diego's best goods and services

Photo by Torrey Bailey
Best Accounting Firm
San Diego Taxman
Honorable mentions
Abbo Tax, Coastal Tax Services, Considine and Considine, Mission Tax Services
Best Antique Shop
La Mesa Antique Mall
Honorable mentions:
Fallbrook Vintage Village, India Street Antiques, Vignettes Antiques & Collectables, Zac’s Attic
Best Arts & Crafts Store
Artist and Craftsman Supply
Honorable mentions:
Dick Blick Art Materials, Hobby Lobby, The Art Stash, Visual Urban Contemporary Art
Best Auto Dealer
Mossy Nissan
Honorable mentions:
Ball Honda, Courtesy Chevrolet San Diego, Greg Miller Toyota, Lexus Escondido
Best Auto Repair Shop
Smitty’s Service
Honorable mentions:
Lee’s Auto Repair, Mission Bay Automotive, Mission Hills Automotive, Snappy Auto Repair
Best Bank
Chase Bank
Honorable mentions:
Bank of America, Union Bank, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo
Best BathingSuit Shop
Gone Bananas Beachwear
Honorable mentions:
Everything But Water, Fables by Barrie, Hola Swim!, South Coast Wahines
Best Bead Store
The Black Bead
Honorable mentions:
Bead Cellar, Beads and More, Gem & Bead Mall, Pacific Bead
Best Bike Shop
North Park Bikes
Honorable mentions:
Adams Avenue Bikes, Bicycle Warehouse, Cal Coast Bikes, Holland’s Bike Shop
Best Bookstore
Adams Avenue Book Store
Honorable mentions:
Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, Upstart Crow Coffeehouse & Bookstore, Verbatim Books, Warwick’s
Best Bridal/Tux/Formal Wear Shop
Friar Tux
Honorable mentions:
A Better Deal Tuxedo, D’Angelo Couture Bridal, Men’s Fashion Depot, The White Flower Bridal Boutique
Best Camera Store
George’s Camera
Honorable mentions:
Camera Exposure, Encinitas Photo Center, Kurt’s Camera Repair, Nelson Photo
Best Car Wash
Washman Car Wash
Honorable mentions:
Body Beautiful, Genie Car Wash, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, Uptown Car Wash
Best Comic Book Store
Comics-N-Stuff
Honorable mentions:
Comickaze Comics, Books and More; Southern California Comics; Villainous Lair Comics & Gaming; Yesteryear Comics
Best Construction Company
Lars Remodeling & Design
Honorable mentions:
BPS Construction, CNT Construction, Jackson Design & Remodeling, K-Co Construction
Best Dive Shop
San Diego Divers
Honorable mentions:
House of Scuba, Meric Spearfishing and Freediving Shop, Ocean Enterprises, Scuba San Diego
Best Eyewear
North Park Optical
Honorable mentions:
Hillcrest Optical, Specs Optometry, Sunglass & Optical Warehouse, The UnOptical,
Best Flower Shop
Dave’s Flower Box
Honorable mentions:
Allen’s Flowers & Plants, Florabella, Native Poppy, Rainbow Flowers,
Best Furniture Store
Jerome’s Furniture
Honorable mentions:
Boomerang for Modern, Living Spaces, Metro Decor, Mor Furniture For Less
Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery
North Park Nursery
Honorable mentions:
City Farmers Nursery, Evergreen Nursery, Mission Hills Nursery, Walter Andersen Nursery
Best Golf Shop
The Golf Shop at Torrey Pines
Honorable mentions:
Golf Galaxy, Riverwalk Golf Club, Stadium Golf Center, The Golf Mart
Best Grocery Store
Barons Market
Honorable mentions:
Cardiff Seaside Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market, Windmill Farms
Best Hardware Store
Hillcrest Ace Hardware
Honorable mentions:
Crown Ace Hardware, Downtown Ace Hardware, North Park Hardware, San Diego Hardware
Best Hotel Swimming Pool Open to the Public
The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows
Honorable mentions:
Andaz Rooftop, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Hilton Bayfront Mission Bay, The Pool House
Best Hydro Store
San Diego Hydroponics & Organics
Honorable mentions:
Encinitas Hydro, Hydrobrew, Mighty Hydro, Miramar Hydroponics
Best Jewelry Store
Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers
Honorable mentions:
Charles Koll Jewellers, Levi Family Jewellers, The Diamond Source, Unicorn Jewerly
Best Landscaping Company
Pacific Landscaping & Maintenance
Honorable mentions:
Mooch Exterior Designs, Nature’s Elements Landscaping, Shasta Landscaping, SpringView Landscape
Best Law Firm
King Aminpour
Honorable mentions:
Batta Fulkerson Law Group, Law Office of Brett Peterson, Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group, Procopio
Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary
Point Loma Patient Consumer Co-Operative
Honorable mentions:
A Green Alternative, Harbor Collective, Mankind Cooperative, Urbn Leaf,
Best Lingerie Store
Deja Vu Love Boutique
Honorable mentions:
Barnett Adult Superstore, Bras & Honey Boutique, The Enchantress, Fantasyland
Best Liquor Store
Keg N Bottle
Honorable mentions:
Boulevard Liquor, Chris’ Liquor & Deli, Clem’s Bottle House, Holiday Wine Cellar
Best Local Boutique Hotel
The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows
Honorable mentions:
Horton Grand Hotel, The Atwood Hotel, The Pearl Hotel, The Pendry
Best Local Credit Union
San Diego County Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
California Coast Credit Union, Mission Federal Credit Union, North Island Credit Union, Point Loma Credit Union
Best Local Print Shop
Any Budget Printing & Mailing
Honorable mentions:
A7D, Copy2Copy, CopyScan, PB Printing
Best Mattress Store
Jerome’s Furniture
Honorable mentions:
Mattress Firm, Mattress Makers, Real Deal Mattress, Sleep Bedder
Best Mens Clothing Store
Sun Diego Boardshop
Honorable mentions:
Hanger 94, Hunt & Gather, Men’s Fashion Depot, Mythology Eco-Boutique
Best Mortgage Broker
Dawn August
Honorable mentions:
Andy Brikho, Clay Robison, David Johnston, Ian Wright
Best Motorcycle Shop
San Diego Harley-Davidson
Honorable mentions:
Bigg’s Harley-Davidson, El Cajon Harley-Davidson, Fun Bike Center, Triumph San Diego
Best Outdoor Rental Shop (Kayak, Jet Ski, Boat)
Mission Bay Aquatic Center
Honorable mentions:
Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa (Action Sports Rentals), Everyday California, Mission Bay Sports Center, Seaforth Boat Rentals
Best Pawn Shop
Golden Hill Pawnbrokers
Honorable mentions:
Cash Co Pawn, Simon’s Loan & Jewelry, The Pawn Shop Inc., Treasure Trove
Best Pet Service
South Bark Dog Wash
Honorable mentions:
Camp Run-A-Mutt, Dogtopia, Doozydog! Club, Paws to Pavement
Best Pet Store
Pet Kingdom
Honorable mentions:
City Dog, Dexter’s Deli, Earthwise Pet, Pet Palace
Best Place to Buy a Gift
Bazaar Del Mundo
Honorable mentions:
Leaping Lotus, Love & Aesthetics, Pangaea Outpost, Pigment
Best Real Estate Office
Mission Realty Group
Honorable mentions:
Good Life Management Co., North Properties, The Heritage Group, Whissel Realty
Best Realtor
Teresa Robbins
Honorable mentions:
Carlos Gutierrez, Catrina Russell, Jennifer Gorman, Tizoc Hernandez
Best Scooter Shop
Vespa Motorsport
Honorable mentions:
Main Street Scooters, North County Vespa, San Diego Scooter Repair, The Scooter Farm
Best Sex Shop / Adult Bookstore
Adult Emporium
Honorable mentions:
Adult Depot, Deja Vu Love Boutique, Mercury Books, Pleasures & Treasures
Best Shoe Store
Road Runner Sports
Honorable mentions:
BLENDS, Footwear Etc., Miss Match, Overload
Best Shopping Center
Fashion Valley Mall
Honorable mentions:
Grossmont Center, Las Americas Premium Outlets, Mission Valley Mall, UTC
Best Skate Shop
OB Surf and Skate
Honorable mentions:
Grandeur, Overload, Slappy’s Garage, Sun Diego
Best Smoke Shop
Illusions Vape Smoke Shop
Honorable mentions:
Liberty Tobacco, PB Tobacco Smoke Shop, Smoke Zone, Smoker’s Land
Best Solar Company
Solar City
Honorable mentions:
Home Energy Systems, Semper Solaris, Solar Alliance, Sunrun
Best Sporting Goods Store
Play it Again Sports
Honorable mentions:
A&B Sporting Goods, Adventure 16, Road Runner Sports, soccerloco
Best Storage Facility
A-1 Self Storage
Honorable mentions:
Big Box, Cubesmart Self Storage, Eastlake Self Storage, Price Self Storage
Best Sunglasses Shop
Sunglass & Optical Warehouse
Honorable mentions:
Blenders Eyewear, Dziner Eyez, Eyes on Fifth, Specs Optometry
Best Surf Shop
South Coast Surf Shop
Honorable mentions:
Bird Rock Surf Shop, Clairemont Surf Shop, Hansen Surfboards, Mitch’s Surf Shop
Best Thrift Store
Buffalo Exchange
Honorable mentions:
Goodwill Industries, Salvation Army, San Diego Rescue Mission Thrift Store, The Rock Thrift Store
Best Toy Store
Geppetto’s Toys
Gunnzo’s Japanese Toys and Gifts, Replay Toys, So Childish, Totally Thomas Toy Store
Best Vape Shop
OSV Vape
Honorable mentions:
Garnet Vape, Illusions Vape Smoke Shop, Mr. Vape, San Diego Vape
Best Veterinarian
ABC Veterinary Hospital
Honorable mentions:
B Street Veterinary Hospital, Bodhi Animal Hospital, El Cajon Valley Veterinary Hospital, San Diego Pet Hospital
Best Vintage Clothing Store
Frock You
Honorable mentions:
Bad Madge, La Loupe Vintage, San Diego Vintage Company, The Girl Can’t Help It
Best Womens Clothing Store
Mimi & Red
Honorable mentions:
Bazaar del Mundo’s Ariana Shop, Dreamgirls, Temptress Fashions, Wild Dove