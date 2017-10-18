Readers Poll: San Diego's best goods and services

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey George's Camera

Best Accounting Firm

San Diego Taxman

Honorable mentions

Abbo Tax, Coastal Tax Services, Considine and Considine, Mission Tax Services

Best Antique Shop

La Mesa Antique Mall

Honorable mentions:

Fallbrook Vintage Village, India Street Antiques, Vignettes Antiques & Collectables, Zac’s Attic

Best Arts & Crafts Store

Artist and Craftsman Supply

Honorable mentions:

Dick Blick Art Materials, Hobby Lobby, The Art Stash, Visual Urban Contemporary Art

Best Auto Dealer

Mossy Nissan

Honorable mentions:

Ball Honda, Courtesy Chevrolet San Diego, Greg Miller Toyota, Lexus Escondido

Best Auto Repair Shop

Smitty’s Service

Honorable mentions:

Lee’s Auto Repair, Mission Bay Automotive, Mission Hills Automotive, Snappy Auto Repair

Best Bank

Chase Bank

Honorable mentions:

Bank of America, Union Bank, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo

Best BathingSuit Shop

Gone Bananas Beachwear

Honorable mentions:

Everything But Water, Fables by Barrie, Hola Swim!, South Coast Wahines

Best Bead Store

The Black Bead

Honorable mentions:

Bead Cellar, Beads and More, Gem & Bead Mall, Pacific Bead

Best Bike Shop

North Park Bikes

Honorable mentions:

Adams Avenue Bikes, Bicycle Warehouse, Cal Coast Bikes, Holland’s Bike Shop

Best Bookstore

Adams Avenue Book Store

Honorable mentions:

Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, Upstart Crow Coffeehouse & Bookstore, Verbatim Books, Warwick’s

Best Bridal/Tux/Formal Wear Shop

Friar Tux

Honorable mentions:

A Better Deal Tuxedo, D’Angelo Couture Bridal, Men’s Fashion Depot, The White Flower Bridal Boutique

Best Camera Store

George’s Camera

Honorable mentions:

Camera Exposure, Encinitas Photo Center, Kurt’s Camera Repair, Nelson Photo

Best Car Wash

Washman Car Wash

Honorable mentions:

Body Beautiful, Genie Car Wash, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash, Uptown Car Wash

Best Comic Book Store

Comics-N-Stuff

Honorable mentions:

Comickaze Comics, Books and More; Southern California Comics; Villainous Lair Comics & Gaming; Yesteryear Comics

Best Construction Company

Lars Remodeling & Design

Honorable mentions:

BPS Construction, CNT Construction, Jackson Design & Remodeling, K-Co Construction

Best Dive Shop

San Diego Divers

Honorable mentions:

House of Scuba, Meric Spearfishing and Freediving Shop, Ocean Enterprises, Scuba San Diego

Best Eyewear

North Park Optical

Honorable mentions:

Hillcrest Optical, Specs Optometry, Sunglass & Optical Warehouse, The UnOptical,

Best Flower Shop

Dave’s Flower Box

Honorable mentions:

Allen’s Flowers & Plants, Florabella, Native Poppy, Rainbow Flowers,

Best Furniture Store

Jerome’s Furniture

Honorable mentions:

Boomerang for Modern, Living Spaces, Metro Decor, Mor Furniture For Less

Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery

North Park Nursery

Honorable mentions:

City Farmers Nursery, Evergreen Nursery, Mission Hills Nursery, Walter Andersen Nursery

Best Golf Shop

The Golf Shop at Torrey Pines

Honorable mentions:

Golf Galaxy, Riverwalk Golf Club, Stadium Golf Center, The Golf Mart

Best Grocery Store

Barons Market

Honorable mentions:

Cardiff Seaside Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market, Windmill Farms

Best Hardware Store

Hillcrest Ace Hardware

Honorable mentions:

Crown Ace Hardware, Downtown Ace Hardware, North Park Hardware, San Diego Hardware

Best Hotel Swimming Pool Open to the Public

The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows

Honorable mentions:

Andaz Rooftop, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Hilton Bayfront Mission Bay, The Pool House

Best Hydro Store

San Diego Hydroponics & Organics

Honorable mentions:

Encinitas Hydro, Hydrobrew, Mighty Hydro, Miramar Hydroponics

Best Jewelry Store

Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers

Honorable mentions:

Charles Koll Jewellers, Levi Family Jewellers, The Diamond Source, Unicorn Jewerly

Best Landscaping Company

Pacific Landscaping & Maintenance

Honorable mentions:

Mooch Exterior Designs, Nature’s Elements Landscaping, Shasta Landscaping, SpringView Landscape

Best Law Firm

King Aminpour

Honorable mentions:

Batta Fulkerson Law Group, Law Office of Brett Peterson, Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group, Procopio

Best Legal Marijuana Dispensary

Point Loma Patient Consumer Co-Operative

Honorable mentions:

A Green Alternative, Harbor Collective, Mankind Cooperative, Urbn Leaf,

Best Lingerie Store

Deja Vu Love Boutique

Honorable mentions:

Barnett Adult Superstore, Bras & Honey Boutique, The Enchantress, Fantasyland

Best Liquor Store

Keg N Bottle

Honorable mentions:

Boulevard Liquor, Chris’ Liquor & Deli, Clem’s Bottle House, Holiday Wine Cellar

Best Local Boutique Hotel

The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows

Honorable mentions:

Horton Grand Hotel, The Atwood Hotel, The Pearl Hotel, The Pendry

Best Local Credit Union

San Diego County Credit Union

Honorable mentions:

California Coast Credit Union, Mission Federal Credit Union, North Island Credit Union, Point Loma Credit Union

Best Local Print Shop

Any Budget Printing & Mailing

Honorable mentions:

A7D, Copy2Copy, CopyScan, PB Printing

Best Mattress Store

Jerome’s Furniture

Honorable mentions:

Mattress Firm, Mattress Makers, Real Deal Mattress, Sleep Bedder

Best Mens Clothing Store

Sun Diego Boardshop

Honorable mentions:

Hanger 94, Hunt & Gather, Men’s Fashion Depot, Mythology Eco-Boutique

Best Mortgage Broker

Dawn August

Honorable mentions:

Andy Brikho, Clay Robison, David Johnston, Ian Wright

Best Motorcycle Shop

San Diego Harley-Davidson

Honorable mentions:

Bigg’s Harley-Davidson, El Cajon Harley-Davidson, Fun Bike Center, Triumph San Diego

Best Outdoor Rental Shop (Kayak, Jet Ski, Boat)

Mission Bay Aquatic Center

Honorable mentions:

Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa (Action Sports Rentals), Everyday California, Mission Bay Sports Center, Seaforth Boat Rentals

Best Pawn Shop

Golden Hill Pawnbrokers

Honorable mentions:

Cash Co Pawn, Simon’s Loan & Jewelry, The Pawn Shop Inc., Treasure Trove

Best Pet Service

South Bark Dog Wash

Honorable mentions:

Camp Run-A-Mutt, Dogtopia, Doozydog! Club, Paws to Pavement

Best Pet Store

Pet Kingdom

Honorable mentions:

City Dog, Dexter’s Deli, Earthwise Pet, Pet Palace

Best Place to Buy a Gift

Bazaar Del Mundo

Honorable mentions:

Leaping Lotus, Love & Aesthetics, Pangaea Outpost, Pigment

Best Real Estate Office

Mission Realty Group

Honorable mentions:

Good Life Management Co., North Properties, The Heritage Group, Whissel Realty

Best Realtor

Teresa Robbins

Honorable mentions:

Carlos Gutierrez, Catrina Russell, Jennifer Gorman, Tizoc Hernandez

Best Scooter Shop

Vespa Motorsport

Honorable mentions:

Main Street Scooters, North County Vespa, San Diego Scooter Repair, The Scooter Farm

Best Sex Shop / Adult Bookstore

Adult Emporium

Honorable mentions:

Adult Depot, Deja Vu Love Boutique, Mercury Books, Pleasures & Treasures

Best Shoe Store

Road Runner Sports

Honorable mentions:

BLENDS, Footwear Etc., Miss Match, Overload

Best Shopping Center

Fashion Valley Mall

Honorable mentions:

Grossmont Center, Las Americas Premium Outlets, Mission Valley Mall, UTC

Best Skate Shop

OB Surf and Skate

Honorable mentions:

Grandeur, Overload, Slappy’s Garage, Sun Diego

Best Smoke Shop

Illusions Vape Smoke Shop

Honorable mentions:

Liberty Tobacco, PB Tobacco Smoke Shop, Smoke Zone, Smoker’s Land

Best Solar Company

Solar City

Honorable mentions:

Home Energy Systems, Semper Solaris, Solar Alliance, Sunrun

Best Sporting Goods Store

Play it Again Sports

Honorable mentions:

A&B Sporting Goods, Adventure 16, Road Runner Sports, soccerloco

Best Storage Facility

A-1 Self Storage

Honorable mentions:

Big Box, Cubesmart Self Storage, Eastlake Self Storage, Price Self Storage

Best Sunglasses Shop

Sunglass & Optical Warehouse

Honorable mentions:

Blenders Eyewear, Dziner Eyez, Eyes on Fifth, Specs Optometry

Best Surf Shop

South Coast Surf Shop

Honorable mentions:

Bird Rock Surf Shop, Clairemont Surf Shop, Hansen Surfboards, Mitch’s Surf Shop

Best Thrift Store

Buffalo Exchange

Honorable mentions:

Goodwill Industries, Salvation Army, San Diego Rescue Mission Thrift Store, The Rock Thrift Store

Best Toy Store

Geppetto’s Toys

Gunnzo’s Japanese Toys and Gifts, Replay Toys, So Childish, Totally Thomas Toy Store

Best Vape Shop

OSV Vape

Honorable mentions:

Garnet Vape, Illusions Vape Smoke Shop, Mr. Vape, San Diego Vape

Best Veterinarian

ABC Veterinary Hospital

Honorable mentions:

B Street Veterinary Hospital, Bodhi Animal Hospital, El Cajon Valley Veterinary Hospital, San Diego Pet Hospital

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Frock You

Honorable mentions:

Bad Madge, La Loupe Vintage, San Diego Vintage Company, The Girl Can’t Help It

Best Womens Clothing Store

Mimi & Red

Honorable mentions:

Bazaar del Mundo’s Ariana Shop, Dreamgirls, Temptress Fashions, Wild Dove