Readers Poll: San Diego's best music

Best CD / Record Store

M-Theory Music

Honorable mentions:

Folk Arts Rare Records, Lou’s Records, Record City, Spin Records

Best Coffee Shop with Live Music

Lestat’s

Honorable mentions:

Java Joe’s, Kaffee Meister Coffee Shop, Public Square Coffee House, Rebecca’s Coffee Shop

Best Concert Club

Belly Up

Honorable mentions:

Soda Bar, The Casbah, The Holding Company, The Music Box,

Best Concert Venue

The Observatory North Park

Honorable mentions:

House of Blues, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, SDSU Open Air Theater

Best Dance Club

Rich’s

Honorable mentions:

Omnia Nightclub, Onyx Room Nightclub, PARQ San Diego, Spin Nightclub

Best Jazz or Blues Club

Panama 66

Honorable mentions:

Dizzy’s, Hoffer’s Cigar Bar, Patrick’s Gaslamp Pub, Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill

Best Live Music Venue (All Ages)

House of Blues

Honorable mentions:

Ché Café, Panama 66, The Irenic, The Observatory North Park

Best Live Music Venue (Over 21)

Belly Up

Honorable mentions:

Brick by Brick, House of Blues, The Casbah, The Music Box

Best Music Equipment Store

Mark’s Guitar

Honorable mentions:

Moze Guitars, Music Central, Pitbull Audio, Top Gear Guitar Pro Shop

Best Music School in San Diego

School of Rock

Honorable mentions:

Avant Garde Music Company, Recreational Music Center, SoCal Music Academy, Villa Musica

Best Open Mic Night

Lestat’s

Honorable mentions:

Lazy Hummingbird, Public Square Coffeehouse, The Merrow, The Remedy

Best Place to See Local Bands

The Casbah

Honorable mentions:

Blonde Bar, Soda Bar, SPACE, Winstons Beach Club

Best San Diego Music Event

KAABOO

Honorable mentions:

Adams Avenue Street Fair, Gator by the Bay, San Diego Blues Festival, San Diego Oysterfest

Best San Diego Blues Band

Lady Dottie and the Diamonds

Honorable mentions:

Bayou Brothers, Len Rainey & the Midnight Players, Missy Andersen, Tomcat Courtney

Best San Diego Club DJ

DJ ArtForm

Honorable mentions:

DJ Claire, DJ IDeaL, DJ Marc Thrasher, DJ Yodah

Best San Diego Country/Americana Band

Trouble in the Wind

Honorable mentions:

Behind The Wagon, Clay Colton Band, Morgan Leigh Band, Nancarrow

Best San Diego Jazz Band

Gilbert Castellanos

Honorable mentions:

Dave Scott, Steph Johnson, Uptown Rhythm Makers, Whitney Shay

Best San Diego Rock Band

The Creepy Creeps

Honorable mentions:

Prayers, Schizophonics, The Verigolds, Wild Wild Wets

Best San DiegoSinger/Songwriter

Nina Francis

Honorable mentions:

Jon Campos, Kathryn Cloward, Morgan Leigh, Tolan Shaw

Best San Diego World Music/Reggae Band

Tribal Theory

Honorable mentions:

Brothers Gow, Dubbest, Hirie, Through The Roots