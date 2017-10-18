Readers Poll: San Diego's best fitness, health and beauty

× Expand Disconnected Salon

Best Barbershop

Floyd’s 99

Honorable mentions:

Barberside, Classic Cuts & Shaves, Mister Brown’s, The Urban Shave

Best Chiropractor

Spence Chiropractic

Honorable mentions:

Chiropractique urban retreat, LGBT Chiropractic, San Diego Chiropractic Doctors, The Joint Chiropractic

Best Cosmetic Surgeon in San Diego

Pousti Plastic Surgery, Dr. Tom Pousti

Honorable mentions:

La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre, Dr. Lori Saltz; Pompeii Surgical, Dr. Sergio Quinones; Shumway Cosmetic Surgery, Robert A. Shumway; Umansky Medical Center for Plastic Surgery, Dr. Jeffrey Umansky

Best Day Spa

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Honorable mentions:

Girl on the Go! Night Spa, Karma Relaxation Spa, Revive Salon & Spa, The Catamaran Spa

Best Dentist

Hillcrest Dental Centre

Honorable mentions:

Kensington Dental Group, Mission Trails Dentistry, Pacific Beach Dentistry, Rolling Hills Family Dentistry

Best Hair Salon (Guys)

Disconnected Salon

Honorable mentions:

Avia Salon and Day Spa, Detour Salon, Head East Salon & Day Spa, Say Lula Salon

Best Hair Salon (Ladies)

Electric Chair Salon

Honorable mentions:

Belli Belli Salon, Disconnected Salon, Gila Rut, Groom the Salon

Best Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Honorable mentions:

Kaiser Permanente, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital, UCSD Medical Center Hillcrest

Best Laser Eye Center

Clearview Eye & Laser Medical Center

Honorable mentions:

Associated Eye Surgeons, Global Laser Vision, Motwani Lasik Institute, Shiley Eye Institute

Best MMA or Boxing Gym

TITLE Boxing Club

Honorable mentions:

City Boxing, The Boxing Club, Undisputed, Victory MMA

Best Nail Salon

Hello Birdie Nail & Lash Lab

Honorable mentions:

Diva Nails, Lulu’s Nail Spa & Boutique, Tippy Toes, Uptown Nails

Best Place for Acupuncture

North Park Acupuncture

Honorable mentions:

Adams Avenue Integrative Health, Beach Community Acupuncture, Chiropractique Urban Retreat, SD Herbal Medicine and Acupuncture

Best Place to Get a Massage

The Knotstop

Honorable mentions:

Bodhi Massaage & Wellness Center, Karma Relaxation, Massage Envy Pacific Beach, SD Wellness Center

Best Place to Get Pierced

Enigma Professional Piercing

Honorable mentions:

Apogee Body Piercing, Big City Tattoo, Church of Steel, Tattoos on Fifth

Best Place to Get Waxed

LunchboxWax

Honorable mentions:

Gingerly Wax, The Pretty Kitty, The Undercarriage, Viva Brazil

Best Tanning Salon

iTan

Honorable mentions:

California TAN, Summer Sheen, Sunless Revolution, The Tan Banana

Best Tattoo Artist

Gemma Pariente (Full Circle Tattoo)

Honorable mentions:

Dave Warshaw (Avalon Tattoo II), Fip Buchanan (Avalon Tattoo II), Steph Burnside (Vivid Tattoo), Su’a Sulu’ape Angela (Big City Tattoo)

Best Tattoo Parlor

Avalon Tattoo II

Honorable mentions:

Big City Tattoo, Flying Panther Tattoo, Full Circle Tattoo, Left Hand Black

Best Work Out Gym

Chuze Fitness

Honorable mentions:

Crossfit 858, FIT Athletic Club, Last Real Gym, Orange Theory Fitness

Best Yoga Studio

Core Power

Honorable mentions:

Cosmic Flow, Pilgrimage of the Heart, Puravida, Yoga One