Readers Poll: San Diego's best food

Photo by Torrey Bailey
City Tacos
Best Bagel Shop
Big City Bagels (1010 University Ave)
Honorable mentions:
Brooklyn Bagels, Golden Bagel, Point Loma Bagels, Spill the Beans Coffee and Bagels
Best Bakery
Bread and Cie (350 University Ave)
Honorable mentions:
Black Market Bakery, Con Pane, Hans & Harry, The French Gourmet
Best Barbeque
Honorable mentions:
Cali Comfort BBQ, Coops West Texas BBQ, Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado, Iron Pig Alehouse
Best Breakfast
Honorable mentions:
Breakfast Republic, Swami’s Cafe, The Mission Restaurant, The Waffle Spot
Best Breakfast Burrito
Honorable mentions:
Brian’s 24, Kono’s Surf Club Cafe, The Mission Restaurant, World Famous
Best Brunch Spot
Honorable mentions:
94th Aero Squadron, Hotel Del Coronado Crown Room, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Urban Solace
Best Burger
Honorable mentions:
The Balboa Bar & Grill, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, Rocky’s Crown Pub, Slater’s 50/50
Best Burrito
Honorable mentions:
Lolita’s, Senor Grubby’s, Sombrero Mexican Food, Taco Surf Pacific Beach
Best Business Lunch Spot
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole (Downtown)
Honorable mentions:
Barleymash, Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Urban Solace
Best Butcher Shop
Honorable mentions:
Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, Iowa Meat Farms, Siesel’s Meats, Tip Top Meats
Best Cajun Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Bourré Southern Bistro, Bud’s Louisiana Café, LouZiana Food, New Orleans Creole Café
Best Casino Buffet
Honorable mentions:
Barona Casino, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Sycuan Casino, Viejas Casino & Resort
Best Ceviche
TJ Oyster Bar
Honorable mentions:
Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Oscars Mexican Seafood, Puesto, Tostadas North Park
Best Chinese Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
City Dragon, Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon, Hong Kong Restaurant, Wong’s Golden Palace
Best Coffeehouse
Honorable mentions:
Bean Bar, Caffè Calabria, Halcyon East Village, Krakatoa
Best Contemporary Cuisine
Honorable mentions:
BO-beau Kitchen, Herb & Wood, Kettner Exchange, Starlite
Best Cupcakes
Honorable mentions:
Cupcakes Squared, Cute Cakes, Frost Me Gourmet, Sugar and Scribe Bakery & Fine Food
Best Deli
Honorable mentions:
Carve Modern Deli & Beer, Elijah’s Restaurant & Delicatessen, Milton’s, Mona Lisa Italian Foods
Best Dessert
Honorable mentions:
Chocolat, Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, Snoice, Sugar and Scribe Bakery & Fine Food
Best Donut Shop
Honorable mentions:
Donut Bar, Donut Panic, StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts & Coffee, VG Donut & Bakery
Best International Food Market
Honorable mentions:
Balboa International Market, Northgate González Markets, Pancho Villa Farmer’s Market, Zion Market
Best Family Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Blind Lady Ale House, La Bella Pizza Garden, Station Tavern, Waypoint Public
Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Farmer’s Bottega, The Smoking Goat Restaurant, Urban Solace, Whisknladle
Best Farmers Market
Honorable mentions:
La Jolla Open Aire Market, Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market, North Park Thursday Market, Ocean Beach Farmers Market
Best Fast Food
Honorable mentions:
Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Roberto’s Mexican Food, Rubio’s Coastal Grill
Best Fish Tacos
Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar
Honorable mentions:
Pacific Beach Fish Shop, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, South Beach Bar & Grille, TJ Oyster Bar
Best Fish-N-Chips
Honorable mentions:
Beerfish, Mitch’s Seafood, Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich, Princess Pub & Grille
Best Food Truck
Tacos la Mezcla
Honorable mentions:
Dang Brother Pizza, Devilicious Food Truck, Mastiff Sausage Company. Monster Crafts Food Truck
Best Fried Chicken
Honorable mentions:
Crispy Fried Chicken, Hash House A Go Go, Louisiana Fried Chicken, StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts & Coffee
Best Gelato Shop
Honorable mentions:
Bobboi Natural Gelato, Chocolat, Figaro Dessert Cafe, Pappalecco
Best Hot Dog
Honorable mentions:
Daddy’s Hot Dogs, Dog Haus Biergarten, Doggos Gus, Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle
Best Ice Cream Shop
Honorable mentions:
Cold Stone Creamery, Mariposa Ice Cream, MooTime Creamery, The Baked Bear
Best Indian Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Bombay Exotic Cuisine of India, Punjabi Tandoor, Royal India, Spice Lounge
Best Italian Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Arrivederci, Cucina Urbana, The Godfather Restaurant, Vigilucci’s
Best Japanese Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Cafe Japengo, Osaka Japanese Food & Sushi, Samurai Japanese Restaurant, Shogun Restaurant
Best Korean Restaurant
Manna Korean BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Buga Korean Restaurant, Jeong Won Korean BBQ Buffet, HANDOO Korean BBQ, Taegukgi Korean BBQ
Best Local Catering Company
Honorable mentions:
Gringas Tacos & Catering, Mastiff Sausage Company, The Wild Thyme Company Catering & Events, Waters Fine Foods & Catering
Best Local Pizza
Honorable mentions:
Bronx Pizza, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, Pizzeria Luigi
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant, Alforon, Mama’s Bakery & Lebanese Deli, Olympic Cafe
Best Mexican Restaurant
Las Cuatro Milpas
Honorable mentions:
Casa de Pico, El Comal Mexican Restaurant, Old Town Mexican Cafe, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant
Best Mexican Seafood Restaurant
TJ Oyster Bar
Honorable mentions:
Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Miguel’s Cocina, Oscars Mexican Seafood, Rockin’ Baja Lobster
Best New Restaurant (Opened Since Oct 2016)
Honorable mentions:
Ambrogio15, Bar One, The Smoking Gun, Voltaire Beach House,
Best Organic Food Store
Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market
Honorable mentions:
Barons Market, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Stehly Farms Market
Best Outdoor Dining
Honorable mentions:
Carnitas’ Snack Shack, Coasterra, The Patio on Goldfinch, The Prado at Balboa Park
Best Philly Cheesesteak
Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs
Honorable mentions:
Alex’s Brown Bag, Canada Steak Burger, Giorgino’s, Monkey Paw Brewing Company
Best Pie Shop
Honorable mentions:
Betty’s Pie Whole, San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, Pop Pie Co., Sugar and Scribe Bakery & Fine Food
Best Place for Late Night Dining
Honorable mentions:
Brian’s 24, Saska’s, Tacos El Gordo, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro
Best Place to get Locally Made Sausage
Honorable mentions:
Iowa Meat Farms, Mastiff Sausage Company, T & H Prime Meats & Sausage, The Heart & Trotter Butchery
Best Poke
Honorable mentions:
Poké Go, Poke-Poke, San Diego Poke Company, The Patio on Lamont
Best Prime Rib
Honorable mentions:
Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar, Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar, Cafe La Maze Steakhouse, The Butcher Shop
Best Ramen
Honorable mentions:
BESHOCK Ramen, Izakaya Masa, Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen, Underbelly
Best Restaurant Staff
Honorable mentions:
Barleymash, Buona Forchetta, Garage Kitchen + Bar, Urban Solace
Best Romantic Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
George’s California Modern, Il Fornaio, The Marine Room, The Prado at Balboa Park
Best Salad Bar
Honorable mentions:
Barons Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Salad Style, Windmill Farms
Best San Diego Chef
Deborah Scott
Honorable mentions:
Brian Malarkey, Kevin Templeton, Matt Gordon, Richard Blais
Best San Diego Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, Cucina Urbana, Juniper & Ivy, Urban Solace
Best Sandwich Shop
Honorable mentions:
Board & Brew, Ike’s Place, Rubicon Deli, The Deli Llama
Best Seafood Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Ironside Fish & Oyster, Mitch’s Seafood, The Oceanaire Seafood Room
Best Smoothie/Juice Bar
Honorable mentions:
Juice Crafters, O.B. Smoothies, The Mad Beet, Unico Juice Shop
Best Soul Food Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Bonnie Jean’s Soul Food Cafe, Felix’s BBQ with Soul, Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill, Sister Pee Wee’s Soul Food
Best South American Food Restaurant
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
Honorable mentions:
Brazil by the Bay Market, Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria, Puerto La Boca, Rei do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse
Best Spanish Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Bar Bodega, Cafe Bar Europa, Costa Brava, Cueva Bar
Best Steakhouse
Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop
Honorable mentions:
Bully’s East, Donovan’s Steak and Chop House, Island Prime, The Butcher Shop
Best Sushi Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Azuki Sushi, Saiko Sushi, Sushi Deli, Sushi Deli 2
Best Tacos
Honorable mentions:
Galaxy Taco, Puesto, Salud!, Tacos El Gordo
Best Thai Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Amarin Thai, Bahn Thai, Bangkok Spices Thai Restaurant, Lotus Thai Cuisine
Best Vegan Food
Honorable mentions:
Anthem Vegan, Evolution Fast Food, Plant Power Fast Food, Swami’s Café
Best Vegetarian Food
Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Cafe Gratitude, Donna Jean, Jyoti-Bihanga, Sipz Vegetarian Fuzion Café
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Pho Point Loma & Grill, Pho Van Restaurant, Phuong Trang, Saigon on Fifth
Best Wings
Honorable mentions:
Bub’s at the Ballpark, OB Noodle House, Redwing Bar & Grill, Werewolf
Best Yogurt Shop
Honorable mentions:
Paradise Yogurt, Rockie’s Frozen Yogurt, Yog-art, Yogurt on the Rocks