Readers Poll: San Diego's best food

Best Bagel Shop

Big City Bagels (1010 University Ave)

Honorable mentions:

Brooklyn Bagels, Golden Bagel, Point Loma Bagels, Spill the Beans Coffee and Bagels

Best Bakery

Bread and Cie (350 University Ave)

Honorable mentions:

Black Market Bakery, Con Pane, Hans & Harry, The French Gourmet

Best Barbeque

Phil’s BBQ

Honorable mentions:

Cali Comfort BBQ, Coops West Texas BBQ, Grand Ole BBQ Y Asado, Iron Pig Alehouse

Best Breakfast

Hash House A Go Go

Honorable mentions:

Breakfast Republic, Swami’s Cafe, The Mission Restaurant, The Waffle Spot

Best Breakfast Burrito

Lolita’s

Honorable mentions:

Brian’s 24, Kono’s Surf Club Cafe, The Mission Restaurant, World Famous

Best Brunch Spot

Great Maple

Honorable mentions:

94th Aero Squadron, Hotel Del Coronado Crown Room, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Urban Solace

Best Burger

Hodad’s

Honorable mentions:

The Balboa Bar & Grill, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, Rocky’s Crown Pub, Slater’s 50/50

Best Burrito

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

Honorable mentions:

Lolita’s, Senor Grubby’s, Sombrero Mexican Food, Taco Surf Pacific Beach

Best Business Lunch Spot

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole (Downtown)

Honorable mentions:

Barleymash, Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Urban Solace

Best Butcher Shop

The Heart & Trotter Butchery

Honorable mentions:

Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, Iowa Meat Farms, Siesel’s Meats, Tip Top Meats

Best Cajun Restaurant

Crab Hut Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Bourré Southern Bistro, Bud’s Louisiana Café, LouZiana Food, New Orleans Creole Café

Best Casino Buffet

Valley View Casino & Hotel

Honorable mentions:

Barona Casino, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Sycuan Casino, Viejas Casino & Resort

Best Ceviche

TJ Oyster Bar

Honorable mentions:

Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Oscars Mexican Seafood, Puesto, Tostadas North Park

Best Chinese Restaurant

Royal Mandarin Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

City Dragon, Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon, Hong Kong Restaurant, Wong’s Golden Palace

Best Coffeehouse

Lestat’s

Honorable mentions:

Bean Bar, Caffè Calabria, Halcyon East Village, Krakatoa

Best Contemporary Cuisine

Urban Solace

Honorable mentions:

BO-beau Kitchen, Herb & Wood, Kettner Exchange, Starlite

Best Cupcakes

Babycakes

Honorable mentions:

Cupcakes Squared, Cute Cakes, Frost Me Gourmet, Sugar and Scribe Bakery & Fine Food

Best Deli

D.Z. Akin’s

Honorable mentions:

Carve Modern Deli & Beer, Elijah’s Restaurant & Delicatessen, Milton’s, Mona Lisa Italian Foods

Best Dessert

Extraordinary Desserts

Honorable mentions:

Chocolat, Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro, Snoice, Sugar and Scribe Bakery & Fine Food

Best Donut Shop

Nomad Donuts

Honorable mentions:

Donut Bar, Donut Panic, StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts & Coffee, VG Donut & Bakery

Best International Food Market

99 Ranch Market

Honorable mentions:

Balboa International Market, Northgate González Markets, Pancho Villa Farmer’s Market, Zion Market

Best Family Restaurant

Corvette Diner

Honorable mentions:

Blind Lady Ale House, La Bella Pizza Garden, Station Tavern, Waypoint Public

Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Cafe 21

Honorable mentions:

Farmer’s Bottega, The Smoking Goat Restaurant, Urban Solace, Whisknladle

Best Farmers Market

Hillcrest Farmers Market

Honorable mentions:

La Jolla Open Aire Market, Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market, North Park Thursday Market, Ocean Beach Farmers Market

Best Fast Food

In-N-Out Burger

Honorable mentions:

Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, Roberto’s Mexican Food, Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Best Fish Tacos

Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar

Honorable mentions:

Pacific Beach Fish Shop, Rubio’s Coastal Grill, South Beach Bar & Grille, TJ Oyster Bar

Best Fish-N-Chips

Shakespeare Pub & Grille

Honorable mentions:

Beerfish, Mitch’s Seafood, Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich, Princess Pub & Grille

Best Food Truck

Tacos la Mezcla

Honorable mentions:

Dang Brother Pizza, Devilicious Food Truck, Mastiff Sausage Company. Monster Crafts Food Truck

Best Fried Chicken

The Crack Shack

Honorable mentions:

Crispy Fried Chicken, Hash House A Go Go, Louisiana Fried Chicken, StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts & Coffee

Best Gelato Shop

Gelato Vero Caffe

Honorable mentions:

Bobboi Natural Gelato, Chocolat, Figaro Dessert Cafe, Pappalecco

Best Hot Dog

Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria

Honorable mentions:

Daddy’s Hot Dogs, Dog Haus Biergarten, Doggos Gus, Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle

Best Ice Cream Shop

Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream

Honorable mentions:

Cold Stone Creamery, Mariposa Ice Cream, MooTime Creamery, The Baked Bear

Best Indian Restaurant

Taste of the Himalayas

Honorable mentions:

Bombay Exotic Cuisine of India, Punjabi Tandoor, Royal India, Spice Lounge

Best Italian Restaurant

Buona Forchetta

Honorable mentions:

Arrivederci, Cucina Urbana, The Godfather Restaurant, Vigilucci’s

Best Japanese Restaurant

Tajima

Honorable mentions:

Cafe Japengo, Osaka Japanese Food & Sushi, Samurai Japanese Restaurant, Shogun Restaurant

Best Korean Restaurant

Manna Korean BBQ

Honorable mentions:

Buga Korean Restaurant, Jeong Won Korean BBQ Buffet, HANDOO Korean BBQ, Taegukgi Korean BBQ

Best Local Catering Company

San Diego Taco Company

Honorable mentions:

Gringas Tacos & Catering, Mastiff Sausage Company, The Wild Thyme Company Catering & Events, Waters Fine Foods & Catering

Best Local Pizza

Woodstock’s Pizza

Honorable mentions:

Bronx Pizza, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria, Pizzeria Luigi

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Luna Grill

Honorable mentions:

Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant, Alforon, Mama’s Bakery & Lebanese Deli, Olympic Cafe

Best Mexican Restaurant

Las Cuatro Milpas

Honorable mentions:

Casa de Pico, El Comal Mexican Restaurant, Old Town Mexican Cafe, Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Mexican Seafood Restaurant

TJ Oyster Bar

Honorable mentions:

Karina’s Mexican Seafood, Miguel’s Cocina, Oscars Mexican Seafood, Rockin’ Baja Lobster

Best New Restaurant (Opened Since Oct 2016)

Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions:

Ambrogio15, Bar One, The Smoking Gun, Voltaire Beach House,

Best Organic Food Store

Ocean Beach People’s Organic Food Market

Honorable mentions:

Barons Market, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Stehly Farms Market

Best Outdoor Dining

Panama 66

Honorable mentions:

Carnitas’ Snack Shack, Coasterra, The Patio on Goldfinch, The Prado at Balboa Park

Best Philly Cheesesteak

Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs

Honorable mentions:

Alex’s Brown Bag, Canada Steak Burger, Giorgino’s, Monkey Paw Brewing Company

Best Pie Shop

Julian Pie Company

Honorable mentions:

Betty’s Pie Whole, San Diego Chicken Pie Shop, Pop Pie Co., Sugar and Scribe Bakery & Fine Food

Best Place for Late Night Dining

Rudford’s Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Brian’s 24, Saska’s, Tacos El Gordo, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro

Best Place to get Locally Made Sausage

Tiger! Tiger!

Honorable mentions:

Iowa Meat Farms, Mastiff Sausage Company, T & H Prime Meats & Sausage, The Heart & Trotter Butchery

Best Poke

Poki One N Half

Honorable mentions:

Poké Go, Poke-Poke, San Diego Poke Company, The Patio on Lamont

Best Prime Rib

Donovan’s Steakand Chop House

Honorable mentions:

Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar, Bully’s East Prime Bistro Sports Bar, Cafe La Maze Steakhouse, The Butcher Shop

Best Ramen

Tajima

Honorable mentions:

BESHOCK Ramen, Izakaya Masa, Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen, Underbelly

Best Restaurant Staff

Corvette Diner

Honorable mentions:

Barleymash, Buona Forchetta, Garage Kitchen + Bar, Urban Solace

Best Romantic Restaurant

Mister A’s

Honorable mentions:

George’s California Modern, Il Fornaio, The Marine Room, The Prado at Balboa Park

Best Salad Bar

Tender Greens

Honorable mentions:

Barons Market, Jimbo’s...Naturally!, Salad Style, Windmill Farms

Best San Diego Chef

Deborah Scott

Honorable mentions:

Brian Malarkey, Kevin Templeton, Matt Gordon, Richard Blais

Best San Diego Restaurant

Buona Forchetta

Honorable mentions:

Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop, Cucina Urbana, Juniper & Ivy, Urban Solace

Best Sandwich Shop

Big Front Door (BFD)

Honorable mentions:

Board & Brew, Ike’s Place, Rubicon Deli, The Deli Llama

Best Seafood Restaurant

The Fish Market

Honorable mentions:

Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, Ironside Fish & Oyster, Mitch’s Seafood, The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Best Smoothie/Juice Bar

Señor Mango’s

Honorable mentions:

Juice Crafters, O.B. Smoothies, The Mad Beet, Unico Juice Shop

Best Soul Food Restaurant

Louisiana Fried Chicken

Honorable mentions:

Bonnie Jean’s Soul Food Cafe, Felix’s BBQ with Soul, Proud Mary’s Southern Bar & Grill, Sister Pee Wee’s Soul Food

Best South American Food Restaurant

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Honorable mentions:

Brazil by the Bay Market, Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria, Puerto La Boca, Rei do Gado Brazilian Steakhouse

Best Spanish Restaurant

Cafe Sevilla

Honorable mentions:

Bar Bodega, Cafe Bar Europa, Costa Brava, Cueva Bar

Best Steakhouse

Cowboy Star Restaurant & Butcher Shop

Honorable mentions:

Bully’s East, Donovan’s Steak and Chop House, Island Prime, The Butcher Shop

Best Sushi Restaurant

Sushi Ota

Honorable mentions:

Azuki Sushi, Saiko Sushi, Sushi Deli, Sushi Deli 2

Best Tacos

City Tacos

Honorable mentions:

Galaxy Taco, Puesto, Salud!, Tacos El Gordo

Best Thai Restaurant

Taste of Thai

Honorable mentions:

Amarin Thai, Bahn Thai, Bangkok Spices Thai Restaurant, Lotus Thai Cuisine

Best Vegan Food

KINDRED

Honorable mentions:

Anthem Vegan, Evolution Fast Food, Plant Power Fast Food, Swami’s Café

Best Vegetarian Food

Plumeria Vegetarian Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Cafe Gratitude, Donna Jean, Jyoti-Bihanga, Sipz Vegetarian Fuzion Café

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

OB Noodle House

Honorable mentions:

Pho Point Loma & Grill, Pho Van Restaurant, Phuong Trang, Saigon on Fifth

Best Wings

Dirty Birds

Honorable mentions:

Bub’s at the Ballpark, OB Noodle House, Redwing Bar & Grill, Werewolf

Best Yogurt Shop

Honorable mentions:

Paradise Yogurt, Rockie’s Frozen Yogurt, Yog-art, Yogurt on the Rocks