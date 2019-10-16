Remembering Rob Benzon

Photo courtesy the Rob Benzon Foundation Rob Benzon drowned June 5, 1999, in Acapulco.

Rob Benzon was thoughtful and kind; someone who would literally give his shirt off his back for someone in need.

So, when the popular bartender drowned at age 31 in Acapulco after a rip current pulled him away, his friends remembered him accordingly.

They created the Rob Benzon Foundation after his June 5, 1999, death. San Diego CityBeat will donate partial proceeds from its “A Night at the Besties” to the nonprofit. The event is 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

In its 20th year, the Rob Benzon Foundation has a twofold purpose: to help individuals with emergency food and shelter, medicine, medical treatment, funeral expenses and other emergency needs.

The secondary focus is to help select local charitable causes, primarily those benefiting the youth and the LGBT communities. According to the foundation’s mission statement, the grants to other organizations do not support general fund or overhead but rather are directed to specific events the organization can isolate.

“His friends started the foundation by hosting small house parties and it grew larger and larger,” said John Dillon, who serves as volunteer treasurer.

When it was granted a 501(c)(3), the foundation started its annual Launch fundraising party on the Friday night of Gay Pride. This year, it was July 12 at the Historic Burnham House in Hillcrest.

“It’s really meant to be a party to kick off Gay Pride,” said Dillon, who didn’t personally know Benzon. “We had 15 restaurants from around San Diego that donated food. Skyy Vodka was one of our sponsors and we worked through Southern Wine and Spirits. They’ve been a big sponsor as well.

“We usually have a nice silent auction area. It’s a fun party because you end up seeing people you don’t usually see throughout the year. You bump into them at the Rob Benzon party. We also have a fashion show with a local fashion designer, toward the 8:30 time frame to give our folks the chance to close off the silent auction.”

The foundation is run by an all-volunteer board of San Diegans, many of whom were with Benzon when he died. They formed the organization with $10,000 raised through his friends’ donations and proceeds from his mother’s sale of his possessions.

To date, more than $250,000 has been granted.

“He was genuinely a nice person, I hear,” Dillon said. “His friends took that tragedy and turned it into a great way to memorialize their friend—someone who was just a person who was always willing to help anyone who needed it.”

For more information about the Rob Benzon Foundation, visit robbenzon.org. Tickets to The Besties can be purchased at bit.ly/2nwp9bl.