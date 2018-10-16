Shopping around

× Expand Photos by Ryan Bradford Casa XoVi

HOT

With an eye-popping neon sign, clean design and a bright interior, North Park’s Shop Good’s (3030 North Park Way, coolness is almost intimidating. But upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that this health and beauty boutique has both style and substance. With a well-curated variety of wellness items (balms, exfoliants, serums, etc.), makeup and clothing, Shop Good proves that less-is-more can be a virtue if it’s done with care. But the best part? All their products are vegan and eco-friendly.

Barrio Logan’s new kid on the block, Casa XoVi (2148 Logan Ave.), has only been open for six months, but the boutique makes up for that lack of age with charm. They sell an impressive collection of authentic gifts from all over Mexico (as opposed to many other shops that buy exclusively from Tijuana). Traditional huipil (blouses) from Oaxaca, Dia de los Muertos skulls and handmade jams/salsas are just a few items that inhabit this little shop. P.S.: I bought a jar of fig jam during my visit, and now I can’t imagine breakfast without it.

Right around the corner from Casa XoVi (the two share the same address) is Golondrina. More of a collective than a traditional storefront, Golondrina features goods from six artists known as Mercado Golondrina. There’s a political heart to the place, which bleeds into the art, apparel, jewelery and literature sold there. I recently bought some prints from Joni Nunez (whose skull paintings are like no others) to give as gifts and they were a huge hit.

COOL

It’s probably illegal to write about boutiques in this city without mentioning Pigment (3801 30th St.) but with good reason: Pigment just gets it. It’s hard to find a store as unabashedly twee and delightful in the city. With a selection that includes quirky drinking vessels, adorably-crude greeting cards and a wall of succulents—not to mention a mural that has attracted nearly every Instagram user in the city—it almost feels like Pigment predicted millennials before millennials were a thing. You have to have a real heart of stone to not like this place.

What’s the saying about wealthy people having no taste? Yes, it’s true that there’s a lot of wealth in North County, but the goods sold in Solana Beach’s SoLo (309 S. Cedros Ave.) are proof that at least some of them have good taste. For over a decade, the artisan superstore has a vast selection one-of-a-kind items from innovative artists and designers, including furniture, books and home decor.

Forgive the pun, but there’s a reason that Graffiti Beach Boutique (2220 Fern St.) in South Park has nama-stayed in business for the past seven years: they’ve got that bohemian chic on lockdown. For those yearning for a little bit of adventure to add to their mindful living, this place has the gear. Yoga stuff, backpacks and apparel that’s both rugged and fashionable (for mountaineering or, say, attending Burning Man) are just a few of the items that make Graffiti Beach a staple of San Diego.