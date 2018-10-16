Something to taco about

× Expand Death by Tequila

HOT

San Diego is a city consistently awash in new taco options. For my “hot” picks, I wanted to include the most talked-about openings in the past year, all of them good, and which run the gamut from traditional and street-style to upscale and globally influenced.

New to East Village’s IDEA1 building is Lola55 (1290 F St.), which was in development for multiple years before finally opening its doors to rave reviews in September. The smartly designed, fast-casual taco joint serves creative riffs on classic tacos—like adobada and fish, for example—with house-made corn tortillas and taco-friendly cocktails. For those brave enough to test their spice threshold, try the Spicy Smoked Fish taco, which has nearly injured just about everyone who has dared try it.

Though it’s in the running for worst restaurant name ever, Not Not Tacos (550 W. Date St., Suite B) actually produces a mean taco—er, not taco? Whatever it is, television personality Sam the Cooking Guy recently opened his outpost in the new Little Italy Food Hall. They use globally inspired ingredients such as Korean short ribs, pastrami, eggplant parm and curried egg salad and nestle them inside a perfectly greasy flour tortilla.

Encinitas’ latest Mexican cuisine arrival is Death by Tequila (569 S Coast Hwy 101), a stylish restaurant with a Baja California-inspired menu and a stacked agave spirits list. The tacos are of special note, in particular the spicy mole taco with purple potato, guacamole, queso fresco and cilantro, as well as the carnitas with pineapple, chipotle, pickled onion and aged cheese.

In the shadow of the border in San Ysidro is the month-old Tuetano Taqueria (143 W. San Ysidro Blvd.), which was opened by Priscilla Curiel-Gutierrez, the scion of a family of Tijuana restaurateurs and graduate of the Art Institute’s culinary arts program in San Diego. Guisados are the focus of the taqueria. Think cochinita pibil and other stewed meats like birria served with bone marrow. Still, other classics like rajas con queso, longaniza and carne asada make requisite appearances as well.

× Expand Photo by Scott Koenig Aqui es Texcoco

COOL

Though food media is constantly pushing the narrative toward what’s new and hot, it’s important not to forget those that paved the way. There are taco spots that have been doing it for a long time, are criminally underrated, or sometimes a combination of both.

Take Chula Vista’s Aqui es Texcoco (1043 Broadway) as a prime example. They specialize primarily in one thing: lamb barbacoa. Though just about every part of the lamb can be had in taco form at Aqui es Texcoco, the rest of its sprawling menu is worth a try. Crickets, huitlacoche, brains, rabbit, blood sausage and more goodies can be had on a variety of house made flour tortillas.

Some of San Diego’s best Mexican food is concocted by the mainly San Ysidro-based-but-sometimes-itinerant taco truck, Corazon de Torta (136 W. Olive Drive). Owned and operated by Antonio Ley, best known as the late Anthony Bourdain’s Tijuana fixer, and Jose Figueroa (the chef of Tijuana’s divine La Carmelita food truck), Corazon de Torta specializes in guisados, which are essentially stews of chopped meat, though it regularly features other specials.

I know, I know… Good tacos at the Pacific Beach bro castle Firehouse American Eatery & Lounge (722 Grand Ave.)? Hear me out—the legendary party spot serves what it calls Double Decker Tacos, a tribute to Taco Bell’s Cheesy Gordita Crunch, but with high quality ingredients. That means an outer flour tortilla and an inner crunchy shell melded by shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, seasoned ground beef, refried black beans, sour cream and a squeeze of lime. Trust me, it’s good.

Near Interstate-5 between Imperial Beach and Otay Mesa is Fernandez Restaurant (265 Flower Ave.), which specializes in birria—in particular, beef birria. The ordering process here isn’t complicated: a birria grande comes with a pile of the good stuff; four corn tortillas half dipped in consommé and lightly fried. A “Quesataco Extremo,” which is essentially a cheese taco (and who wouldn’t want that?) and a piping hot cup of beef consommé, a rich, lust-worthy byproduct of the cooking process.