Spin zones

× Expand Photo by Brendan Boyle Folk Arts Rare Records

HOT

Not long ago it was strange to think of record stores as “hot.” Tepid industry numbers, dying formats—it was a niche market at best. That’s no longer the case, however, with consistently rising vinyl sales year after year. And where once it’d be easy to find a copy of something like Led Zeppelin IV under $10, demand has made record hunting even more competitive.

Thankfully there are places like Vinyl Junkies Record Shack (2235 Fern St.), which opened last fall. The South Park shop was born out of the quarterly Vinyl Junkies events at The Casbah, which found collectors and buyers trading wares to the sounds of local DJs. The shop is colorful, bright and carefully curated—there’s no wading through racks upon racks of Conway Twitty and Herb Alpert here, just a well-stocked selection of new and used essentials, including some highly sought-after collectors’ items.

The newest option for record shopping in San Diego is Jupiter Records and Tapes (3610 University Ave.), which opened just a few months ago in Normal Heights. It’s one of only a couple places to track down music in City Heights, yet what sets it apart from most other shops is the pricing: All records are $5. And the selection is fantastic—on a recent visit I snagged Janet Jackson’s Control and Keith Jarrett’s ’70s jazz epic, The Survivors’ Suite.

Those willing to drive a little bit farther would do well to make the trek to Re-Animated Records (8320 La Mesa Blvd.). While still a new kid in town, having opened in 2017, it’s a bit off the beaten path given its La Mesa location. That being said, the vinyl selection is a good mix of solid standard rock and pop fare with some niche material, including a lot of metal (which pleases a hesher like myself), not to mention movies, toys and other fun, geeky merchandise.

COOL

I can remember a time when record stores were scarce enough that it would have been tricky to fill two columns’ worth of favorites. But while millennials like myself might be killing Applebees, cereal and fossil fuels, we’re keeping record stores alive. One that’s been alive and kicking for over 15 years, and with reliably stocked racks at that, is Record City (3757 6th Ave.) in Hillcrest. I fondly remember spending what little cash I had on used Springsteen and Human League records in college, and after all this time it’s rare that I ever leave this place empty handed.

And since it changed hands a couple years back, Folk Arts Rare Records (3072 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park has consistently proven to be the place in San Diego with some of the most astonishing finds. Since 1967(!), the store has specialized in out-of-print post-punk gems, country 78s and everything in between—you’ll find them here.

Those seeking out a better selection of hip-hop and dance records should make a point to visit FeeLit Records (909 E St.). The Downtown store just celebrated its 10th anniversary and while that doesn’t exactly make it as old-school as the stores above, it has a versatile and diverse selection and it’s one of the best in San Diego for tracking down non-rock items. Regardless of the genre, its prices are low enough to ensure happy customers.