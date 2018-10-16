Taste suds

× Expand Photos by Beth Demmon Ocean Beach Brewery

HOT

Thanks to the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), one local brewery is getting a lot of overdue attention: Ocean Beach Brewery (5041 Newport Ave.). After being named 2018’s “Small Brewpub of the Year” and winning back-to-back GABF medals, this beachside brewpub is getting barraged with new patrons. OB Brewery is by no means flashy, which is why it’s probably stayed relatively under-the-radar until recently. Its five-barrel system diligently churns out a handful of house beers, and if the two award-winning brews are any indication of quality, this spot is about to blow up.

Another brewery that’s getting its due is Burgeon Beer Company (6350 Yarrow Drive, Suite C). It lacks ocean views, but the Carlsbad spot has also racked up a fair amount of accolades this year, including a GABF silver medal in the session beer category for their Noble Miner grisette. The Treevana IPA also took top honors at the local Sore Eye Cup competition in August. (I was one of the Sore Eye Cup judges and can wholeheartedly confirm the quality of this beer.)

Coronado Brewing Company-owned SouthNorte Beer Company in Tijuana’s Telefonica Gastro Park actually started winning awards even before they were technically open. (The Agavemente lager earned a bronze medal at GABF in 2017 in the specialty beer category.) To celebrate its one year anniversary, head brewer Ryan Brooks partnered up with acclaimed local chef Javier Plascencia to make a saison specifically designed to pair with the chef’s famous grilled octopus. With the Baja brew scene booming, SouthNorte is taking full advantage.

Home Brewing Company

COOL

North County may be home to beer heavyweights like Toolbox Brewing and The Lost Abbey, but Vista’s Ebullition Brew Works (2449 Cades Way, Suite ) is well worth a detour from the Hops Highway. The nondescript business park location isn’t sexy, but once inside, the beers make up for the lack of ambiance. It’s a quiet kind of cool, where customers can relax and rest assured whatever pint they order is going to be damn tasty.

For a more charming vibe, South Park Brewing Company (1517 30th St.) is the spot. Nestled comfortably in the heart of South Park on a quiet, tree-lined street, the quaint tasting room is a stone’s throw from vegan eatery KINDRED and Buona Forchetta’s patio. Its tap list is often overshadowed by Hamilton’s Tavern one door over, but the smaller selection of housemade brews paired with the on-site Tacos la Mezca menu make it a woefully overlooked part of the neighborhood.

Finally, it’s hard to stick out in North Park, arguably the most walkable and possibly highest quality “neighbeerhood” in San Diego. But Home Brewing Company (2911 El Cajon Blvd., ), open since 2015, continues to draw in the highest caliber of beer nerds. Part homebrew store, part brewery, the small space has finally added a patio for outside imbibement and offers a rotating menu of classic and innovative styles. My personal favorites include their SMASH (single malt and single hop) beers as well as their Belgian brews. In the spirit of sharing, every recipe they make is available online as well—a savvy move for tasting room patrons who can oh-so-conveniently pick up supplies on-site.