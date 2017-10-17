Best of: The Nat's skulls and... oat milk lattes?

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Turtle skull at San Diego Natural History Museum

To be honest, it took me decades to love living here, and while envisioning life in other cities is one thing, it’s now impossible to imagine leaving San Diego. I toe the line of taking things for granted versus literally whispering ,“wow, this place,” often.

1.) Kwaay Paay Peak at night (Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Carlos/Santee): Ever since recent improvements and heavy promotion, Kwaay Paay got Cowles-level crowded. But at night, it’s still quiet. Chirping creatures, heightened senses and nobody else around. mtrp.org

2.) North Park Little League Snack Shack (2221 Morley Field Drive, North Park): After every frigid spring weeknight game, my kids beg for Snack Shack slushees, and I wonder: Is there a better smell than the combination of icy high fructose corn syrup, nacho cheese and “night grass”?

3.) Oat milk latte at Dark Horse Coffee Roasters (3794 30th St., North Park): Shitty, cardboardy alternative milks can ruin even the best espresso. Dark Horse has it all, perfect coffee and perfect trendy fake milk. darkhorsecoffeeroasters.com

4.) Battered tempeh vegan fish taco at Ranchos (3910 30th St., North Park): I hate fake fish, so this is a nice alternative for that battered, saucy regional obsession. Bring me two if I’m dying. ranchoscocinanorthpark.com

5.) Mt. Laguna Meadows (Sunrise Hwy., Mt. Laguna): I always feel transcendent when cresting the Sunset Trail into the meadows below. It’s magic year round, especially after snowfall.

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Mt. Laguna Meadows

6.) Jerry Schad (R.I.P.): The Afoot and Afield author passed away in 2011 but whenever on San Diego county trails, I think fondly of his lovely, complicated trail guides (recently updated and reissued), instructing you to turn at such landmarks as “circumspect” poppies.

7.) Scripps Institution of Oceanography footbridge (8622 Kennel Way, La Jolla): The Scripps crossing bridge is a marvel of hanging steel and concrete. Sit on the steps above and watch smart scientists walk across it to their dream jobs. scripps.ucsd.edu

8.) River Styx cocktail at KINDRED (1503 30th Street, South Park): Ignore the ingredient list (e.g. coffee liqueur, what?) and just try this complex and lovely take on a whiskey drink. barkindred.com

9.) “Skulls” exhibit at the San Diego Natural History Museum (1788 El Prado, Balboa Park): Upwards of 200 skulls are on display, including (if we’re lucky) one with the meat still attached so we can watch bugs feast. sdnhm.org

10.) Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI (Fridays at 10:30 p.m. on KUSI): The PPR has aired for nearly 20 years, covering high school sports year-round with pep, depth and sometimes even marching band coverage. kusi.com

11.) Central Library dome (330 Park Blvd., East Village): The new library’s dome forever changed our skyline. I love working in the eighth floor reading room beneath the dome more than being on the observation deck. sandiego.gov/public-library/central-library

12.) San Diego Cooperative Charter School (7260 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista): A free public K-8 charter, SDCCS focuses on socio-emotional development, constructivism and the whole child, all within the constraints of public school standards and testing. Plus, chickens. sdccs.org

13.) Ragnar Trail Race Los Coyotes (2300 Camino San Ignacio Road, Warner Springs): In this team trail relay, you run each leg of the race alone (even at night) on the wild slopes of San Diego County’s highest peak, Hot Springs Mountain. It’s gorgeous, exhilarating, brutal and hands down the best race poop experience I’ve ever had. runragnar.com

14.) El Zarape creamy green salsa (4642 Park Blvd.): It doesn’t matter what you order. Just fill six cups with the creamy avocado salsa, use two or three of them on your burrito and just pocket the rest to use on whatever else you eat that week. elzaraperestaurantsd.com

15.) The left side of an airplane coming home: That approach from the east, over the zoo and with the skyline out the window… it always reminds me that here is where I want to be.