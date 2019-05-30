A ride in the park

× Expand Photo courtesy of spohnranch.com

On a recent Saturday morning, near a quiet middle school, an empty soccer field and amid the fresh mulch-covered landscaping of a new park, dozens of kids–and a few local mountain bikers–were rolling around the region’s latest cycling attraction: The new pump track for bikes at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Formed from undulating concrete in a small field overlooking Highway 56 in Carmel Valley, it’s the first official pump track in a City of San Diego park, but one of many built in vacant dirt lots around the region that have long been part of the biking community.

“Pump tracks are awesome because they are good for every skill level, whether you are just learning how to ride a bike or a world champion,” says legendary professional mountain biker Kyle Strait of Alpine. Strait regularly travels around the world to dominate competitions, and is known to practice at local pump tracks. “It’s fun to ride, it’s great for learning and it’s also a safe place for kids to hang out.”

Why pump tracks?

Like a cross between a bike path and a skate park, pump tracks feature a smooth, wide-riding surface with rolling short hills, berms and banked turns that form a loop. Anyone can make their way around them at their own speed, but the trick is to use track to generate your own momentum.

Riders “pump” their legs and push into the downslope and create speed for the next one, building up momentum without pedaling and whipping through the corners. Experts can “double” the humps–getting up enough speed to clear one and drop directly into the next one. The pros race pump tracks chainless, using only the track to generate speed.

Riding a pump track smooth and fast is an exhausting art that will in very short time have riders’ quads encouraging them to pull over and watch others. If the rider is lucky, a stop at one of these spots may include a local BMX or mountain bike-racing pro practicing for their next competition–and showing others how it’s done right.

Still, riders won’t need a fancy-new full-suspension mountain bike to make the most out of a pump track. Both BMX bikes and old, rigid mountain bikes will make the most of the track. Just bring a helmet and kids, as they’ll have a blast, too.

Pacific Highlands Ranch Bicycle Pump Track

The new kid on the block, this concrete pump track just opened in April to much fanfare and eager anticipation. Located near Carmel Valley Road and Highway 56, this free track features two loops accessible to anyone, but it can get crowded with kids of all ages on the weekends.

Kearny and Lakeside BMX

The Kearny Moto Park and Cactus Park BMX are two kid-friendly, sister facilities in Kearny Mesa and Lakeside, respectively. They offer commercial, BMX-style dirt race tracks with practice and race options during the season. Check websites for details on weekly races, hours and pricing ($10-$20), with options for kids birthday parties and even summer camps.

Chula Vista BMX

The big dog of the bunch, Chula Vista BMX is a world-class riding facility at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. The features here are bigger than the others, with a steep banked entrance to pick up speed and a smaller practice track around the corner. With racing and skills clinics weekly, anyone can do practice runs for $10 from 5:30- 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Friday before the 7 p.m. races start at the dirt practice track around the corner.

Skypark at Santa’s Village

Getting a little further out of town, Skypark at Santa’s Village is a charming Santa-themed bike park near Lake Arrowhead that is a worthy destination for any Southern California mountain biker. It’s also a great place to put those pump track skills to work. Originally opened as a Christmas-themed park in 1955 with whimsical rides and restaurants, Santa’s closed in the late 1990s and fell into disrepair. After an extensive rehabilitation, it reopened in 2016 with human-powered rides and a pedal-up bike park that has become a go-to cycling destination. Santa’s has two pump tracks and miles of mountain bike trails with intense, hand-built jumps and features, making the two-hour drive and $45 entry fee worth it for many local mountain bikers.