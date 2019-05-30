A road trip, on two wheels

× Expand marieclaudelemay Getty Images/iStockphoto 1010789626 Sport exploration

I first caught the biking bug by riding to work everyday. Now, all my weekends consist of bike touring around our region. I started pedaling toward all the San Diego scenes I love: our beaches, hiking grounds and, yes, even the Gaslamp.

That’s the best way to ease into bike touring—and anyone can do it. If riders incorporate what makes them happy, they’ll make bike touring what they want. The more fun they have, the more likely they are to figure out how to own touring and make it their own. Here is some inspiration to experience the joys of bike touring.

1. Pacific Coast Route is the most popular bicycle touring route in the U.S., according to the Adventure Cycling Association. State campgrounds have hiker/biker sites the entire way, so riders can just roll into camp and stay the night for a nominal fee. San Elijo State Beach is the only one in San Diego County, and it’s beautiful.

2. Speaking of San Elijo, it’s the perfect overnighter since it’s supplemented by a Coaster ride to and from Solana Beach or Encinitas if cyclists don’t want to bike both ways

3. Ready to bike pack? Stagecoach 400 is a mountain biking tour with lots to explore. Riders have to give this one five days to complete, but it’s worth it for the mountain landscapes and ocean views.

4. It’s easy to plan a weekend trip to Julian or Otay to bike camp, depending on the type of riding. The rides are fairly similar, but Julian is a bit more hilly and more difficult.

5. Consider a hotel-based tour. I love to book an overnight hotel in Gaslamp, ride there, explore, enjoy my morning with my loved one and then ride home. Conversely, I’ve also done a three-day tour riding from one friend’s house to another at places across the county.

Take the train to Santa Barbara and ride back to San Diego. This route has lots of pretty paths along the way and riders will get to know Southern California like a true local.