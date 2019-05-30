Downtown San Diego streets get safer for bicyclists

At the end of 2018, the City of San Diego installed the very first “protected bikeway”, aka “cycletrack” in downtown San Diego along J Street from 1st Avenue to 11th Avenue. As everyday cyclists, we couldn’t be happier. This is the first segment of an eventual 9-mile network of these modern bike lanes that are part of the city’s Downtown Mobility Plan. Adopted in 2017, the Mobility Plan features cycletracks, as well as pedestrian greenways and transit ways that connect people to places in safer walking and transit corridors.

In an effort to comply with the city’s groundbreaking Climate Action Plan–which calls for more San Diegans to bike, walk or take transit on their commutes to/from work–the City developed the Downtown Mobility Plan. This plan recognizes that the downtown population is projected to triple its current level from 30,000 to 90,000 residents and double its employment population from 90,000 to 180,000 by 2035. Smart thinking, as we simply cannot expect that many people to drive and park in an already congested downtown. Cycletracks are an important piece of the success of the Mobility Plan, as they provide actual physical separation between drivers and cyclists on our streets. In the case of J Street, there are both vertical bollards and, in some locations, cars will have to be parked away from the curbside to create a safe space for bike riders.

Pedaling along J Street in the heart of the East Village is a completely different experience now, thanks to these bikeways. It just feels better and the hope is that it will encourage more people to ride bikes (and scooters) in a space dedicated just for them. Recently, the San Diego City Council passed new regulations for the popular “dockless” scooters and bikes that have sprung up everywhere over the past year. These regulations are intended to improve the safety of riders and pedestrians without discouraging more people to use these alternative mobility options. Scooters and dockless bikes cannot be legally ridden on sidewalks downtown, according to city code so the new cycletracks will accomodate them as well.

It’s an exciting time for mobility in San Diego. We can’t wait to see the downtown network of bike lanes built out, along with all of the regional bike lanes that span some 77 miles across San Diego County and are funded and planned to be in place over the next decade. Frankly, it can’t happen soon enough given our climate crisis and car dependency habits. Things must change and this is a great plan for all of us who ride.