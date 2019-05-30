Georgette Gómez: An advocate for all forms of mobility

× Expand Photo courtesy of Georgette Gómez

We caught up with San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez about her recent bicycle tour, which was also her first. We also dug into her bicycling vision for our region. See what this better-biking champion thinks about how San Diego gets around.

When did you start bicycling and what’s your earliest bicycling memory?

I’ve been biking since very, very early in my years. I would say since maybe before first grade. My first memory of biking, I would say, is learning to bike in Logan Heights on Julian Avenue. I think I was 4 years old and falling into the bushes.

How often and how do you ride your bicycle to work? Do you combine with transit? Ride one way?

It depends. Obviously, I wish I could do it more; but I do it as often as my calendar allows it. I try to do it at least twice a week. I tend to combine it with riding the rapid bus transit (the 235) and if I don’t have evening meetings, I’ll bike home from downtown San Diego.

What is your favorite bike ride in San Diego?

My favorite bike ride is any bike ride that lets me bike. I don’t have a favorite one, just any opportunity I get to bike is my happy moment.

You recently went on your first bike tour with your partner. Can you tell us about your inspiration for the trip, where you went, how you prepared and what you thought of the experience?

It was last-minute planning at the end of the year to welcome 2019. Doing overnight camping or long-period biking has always been in my to-dos, so I asked a friend of mine if she had plans. She had invited me before to do overnight camping biking trips. She thought I was a better biker than I am–that I’d done this before. She didn’t realize that Raquel and I had never done it before, but we were good champs. We played along and we enjoyed it. It was an amazing, challenging trip, but it was great.

What’s the number one tip you have for people who want to try bicycle commuting?

Just try it and you’ll learn that it’s not as difficult as one thinks it is. There’s something unique about being on the bike and experiencing our surroundings that you don’t get when being in a vehicle. Give yourself enough time and enjoy it— enjoy the air.

What is your role as Council President to bring more cycling infrastructure to San Diego and how will your role as chair of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) support that goal?

My commitment is to ensure we’re actually implementing our “Complete Streets” strategy, which incorporates making room for bicyclists and improving the walking experience at the same time that we’re accommodating vehicles. I want to make sure I become an advocate for all forms of mobility. I am mindful that we have not done enough to really facilitate the infrastructure for biking. I want to raise more of its importance. When we design our communities in a holistic way, it benefits everybody. Related to MTS, I want to make sure we’re promoting the connectivity of bicycles to transit. Do we have safe paths that are leading to transit? Once there, if you want to leave your bike at the station, are there secure lockers? If you want to bring bikes on the bus and it limits us to two bicycles–I’ve experienced that in the past and you have to wait for the next one–there’s better racks that hold three so we should think about expanding racks. In trolleys, I’ve seen rail systems that have better bike infrastructure in them, such as hooks to put your bike on. As a rider, you don’t have to stand and hold your bike awkwardly or be blocking people’s path to their seat or be an impediment to our disabled community. I want to be mindful in ensuring that our transit is accommodating to everyone.

Anything else you want to share with people reading the San Diego CityBeat Bicycling Guide?

I truly want to push a stronger agenda to ensure we’re creating infrastructure for biking. It does not have to compete with other forms of getting around. We just have to do it because it’s the right thing to do, and it’s a fun thing to do for everyone. I’m excited for that and just want to ride. λ