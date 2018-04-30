2018 calendar of bike events

Getting back on the old two-wheeler may seem a little nerve wracking, especially for those of us whose bikes have been collecting dust somewhere in our garage. Sure, there are plenty of events in May for National Bike Month, but with over 1,000 miles of bikeways in San Diego and tons of exciting events happening throughout the year, it’s about time we shake off the dust and go for a ride. For more info on bike events, visit icommutesd.com/events.

MAY 3: BIKE MONTH KICKOFF RIDE AND PARTY

Starting at 6 p.m. at the new Quartyard in East Village, Councilmembers David Alvarez and Chris Ward will lead bike aficionados on a leisurely, family-friendly ride to Barrio Logan and back. For the rest of the evening, partygoers can enjoy craft beverages while enjoying live music from local Latin-fusion band, Elrio. sdbikecoalition.org

MAY 5: MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDE WITH A MTRP RANGER

× Expand Photo by Tristan Whitehouse

Set the gears on your mountain bike for a ride on the wild side through Mission Trails Regional Park. Volunteers from the San Diego Mountain Biking Association will be assisting participants with making adjustments on their bikes prior to the tour. Be sure to bring a helmet, plenty of water, sunscreen and snacks. If you can’t make this one, these rides are held the first Saturday of the month except for July through September. mtrp.org

MAY 6: TEAM NPF CYCLE

Charity and cycling go hand-in-hand at this event, which works to raise money and awareness for psoriatic disease. Participants will ride through Silver Strand Beach in Coronado and afterwards, they can enjoy some well-earned food, beer and music. Team NPF hold events throughout the year so be sure to check the website for upcoming events in places like Carlsbad and even a bingo and beer event at AleSmithBrewing.npf.donordrive.com

MAY 10: BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY

The seventh annual Bike to School Day will unite thousands of students as they make their way to school on two wheels. Kids can practice the environmental and physical benefits of riding a bike to school as well as enjoy the small token of independence that comes with it.walkbiketoschool.org

MAY 13: CYCLOFEMME

Women around the world take to the streets with their bikes in a self-led movement honoring women’s past, present and future. Held on Mother’s Day weekend, bring out your bike and enjoy a ride, whether cycling with friends in your neighborhood or parading through the community.cyclofemme.com

MAY 17: BIKE TO WORK DAY

Thousands of commuters countywide will ditch the car and ride two wheels on Bike to Work Day. Registered bikers can enjoy one of the 100 pit stops set up throughout San Diego whether for a quick bite or relaxing break. Don’t have a bike? No problem. Discover Bike, LimeBike, Mobike and Ofo will all offer free bike rides for up to one hour to the first 100 people from 6 to 9 a.m. icommutesd.com

MAY 19: SAN DIEGO CENTURY

The 12th annual ride from Lake Hodges to the San Elijo Lagoon provides the perfect backdrop for cyclists as they cruise through the scenery of North County. Whether riders choose a challenging path or something more relaxed, food, drinks and a sports expo await participants at the finish line. sandiegocentury.eventmediainc.com

JUNE 3-9: AIDS/LIFECYCLE

Seven days of riding down the California coast from San Francisco to Los Angeles might sound intimidating, but this AIDS fundraiser and awareness ride is suitable for seasoned cyclists and recent riders. Each day’s route averages around 80 miles and differs greatly in topography from strawberry fields to foothills. aidslifecycle.org

JUNE 16: LOW TIDE RIDE AND STRIDE

Timed to the lowest tide of the month, this beach ride allows cyclists to pedal down Navy-owned stretches of Coronado’s coast usually closed to the public apart from this event. At the finish line, a family-friendly party welcomes participants with games, music and medals. lowtiderideandstride.org

JUNE 21-23: SDCBC REGIONAL BIKE SUMMIT

For the first time, the San Diego Bike Coalition will host a Regional Bike Summit to uncover strategies to improve bicycling in all communities of the San Diego region. Highlights include a summer solstice bike ride, panel discussions and workshops at the Museum of Photographic Arts, and a costume-friendly “Velobration” closing party (held at the Velodrome, naturally). sdbikecoalition.org

JULY 4: 4TH OF JULY BIKE RIDES

The Old Pros of Scripps Ranch hosts a patriotic run and ride event that features three running courses and three bike courses, each taking participants into the heart of Northeast San Diego. Afterwards, cyclists and runners can enjoy a craft beer garden.srop.org

AUGUST 26: BIKE THE BAY

Take a spin around the scenic San Diego Bay and surrounding areas beside bikers of all abilities. This 25-mile cruise provides the only opportunity of the year to ride your bike over the Coronado Bay Bridge. The course includes rejuvenating rest stops along the way and a post-ride festival. bikethebay.net

SEPTEMBER 23: WOMEN RIDE IB

The second annual ride is designed to inspire and engage female riders who are both new to riding or experts. There’s a casual road or trail ride and a post ride festival and wine-tasting featuring regional women owned and operated wines. sdbikecoalition.org

OCTOBER 28: GIRO DI SAN DIEGO

Cyclists are taken through the hills and valleys of backcountryEscondido in this celebration of Italy, food and San Diego’s coast. The course includes the intense south grade of Mount Palomar, which is famed to be one of the toughest bike climbs in San Diego. girodisandiego.com

NOVEMBER 3: BIKE THE COAST

Highway 101 sets the scene for a ride along North County’s beaches.At dawn, participants begin the course at the Oceanside Pier, cruise down to Solana Beach and finally circle back up to Oceanside wherethey can enjoy the sunset along with food and refreshments. spectrumsportsevents.com/bike-the-coast

NOVEMBER 10: RIDE THE POINT

Inspired by cycling enthusiast Jim Krause, this fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research takes participants through the ins-and-outs of Point Loma. The majority of proceeds are donated to the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. ridethepoint.org

NOVEMBER 17: PADRES PEDAL THE CAUSE

Keep the support going for cancer research at this annual ride and walk starting at Petco Park. For cyclists, the ride will head over the Coronado Bridge and onto Silver Strand. There’s also a 5K option that weaves through the Embarcadero. Either way, the ride ends at centerfield in Petco Park with funds raised for local cancer charities. gopedal.org