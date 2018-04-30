Blazing trails

Getting out on the trails to mountain bike in San Diego can be an intimidating experience. Between not knowing where to start rides—and which trails to take once you get there—making the most of your mountain bike can be harder than you’d think.

Fortunately, San Diego has an incredibly active and inclusive cycling community, with plenty of group rides open to riders of all levels. There are dozens of year-round, consistent group trail rides all over the county, both big and small, that happily welcome new faces.

Why group rides? Well, mountain biking is always more fun with friends. From learning new locations and routes to ride, to watching how a faster rider flows around and over obstacles in the trail, group rides can help riders take their mountain biking to the next level and maybe even introduce them to some new Strava followers on the way.

Here’s a partial list of free group rides in the region at a variety of levels that generally ride for several hours. Contact the hosts for more info, as most will have updates or more information on their websites or Facebook pages.

As always, practice good trail etiquette, observe closed trail rules and don’t forget to join the San Diego Mountain Biking Association (sdmba.com), the advocates working to ensure trail access for cyclists all around the region.

Easy

Who: Bicycle Warehouse Pacific Beach shop ride

Where: Los Peñasquitos Canyon (PQ) from Canyonside Park at Black Mountain Road

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m.

What: This is a no-drop group ride open to all levels going throughvarious trails around PQ.

How: Meet at the parking lot west of the baseball fields

Who: Bonita Performance Bike shop ride

Where: Southbay trails from the shop at 3901 Bonita Road

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.

What: Open group trail ride on local trails; routes decided based on who shows up, common areas include Rock House and Tiki Hut.

How: Meet at the shop 10 minutes early to determine abilities and routes.

Who: Girlz Gone Riding San Diego chapter ride

Where: Location varies, but recent rides include PQ with Lake Hodges, Southbay and Daley Ranch rides planned.

When: Second Sunday of the month but can vary

What: Open group rides for all levels, catering to and led by women. “These are no drop rides—there is no shame in going slow and no one gets left behind,” says Kamala Slight, director of the San Diego chapter.

How: Join the Girlz Gone Riding San Diego chapter on Facebook.

Medium

Host: Eminent Cycles Demo Ride

Where: Rancho La Costa from Corte Romero Road in Carlsbad

When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.

What: New local bike company hosts an informal, pre-work weekday ride in North County.

How: Contact Paul at Eminent (paul@eminentcycles.com) to confirm your spot, as new bike demos may be available.

Who: Trek Women’s Team Group Ride

Where: Location varies, check “SD Trek Girls Club Group Ride”on Facebook.

When: Third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.

What: Multi-level group ride open to men and women, led by the TrekSan Diego Mountain Bike Women’s team of professional riders.

How: Check the SD Trek Girls Club Group Ride Facebook group for more details.

Hard

Who: North of the Border shop ride.

Where: Los Peñasquitos Canyon (PQ) from the shop at 4204 Sorrento Valley Blvd.

When: 8 a.m., Saturdays

What: Local racers and chasers rip around PQ. “You’ll know in the first eight minutes of riding if you should be there,” says shop owner Doug Wolkon.

How: Check with the shop on Fridays.

If you really want to push it, the San Diego region is home to more than 50 cycling-related companies, including bike manufacturers like Intense, Turner, Ellsworth, BMC and Canyon and clothing companies like Zoic, Canari and 100%. Many of them will have industry rides or even their own mountain bike race teams that regularly put in more miles than you can imagine–if riders think they can keep up.

If readers have a group mountain bike ride you want to invite more people to, comment on our website with times, location, levels and contact info for riders interested in joining. And get out on those trails!