Sharing is caring

Bike-share is not meant to replace your own bike. It’s meant to help when you don’t have that bike. More people in San Diego are using bike-share programs for the last mile of their trips. This is a good thing, but it’s important to do bike-share the right way. As more people use bike-share and the number of bikes on the street levels out, active abuse of the bikes will go down. But improper parking of the bicycles is a valid complaint. Take the extra time to move the bike to the side when you park it. Don’t be afraid to pick up and move a bike that’s blocking the sidewalk when you’re walking. And follow all the rules and responsibilities required of the driver of a bicycle. These are easy steps that will keep the perception of bike-share positive.

DecoBike: First, it’s docked. Get it from a dock, bring it back to a dock. This is limiting. But the bikes are in the same place every time, and there are no complaints about them blocking anything. The app works great, and the bikes are reliable. The quick trips of bike-share make this point the most important.

LimeBike: Points for being first. Their introduction in Imperial Beach showed the others that this was possible. The app is intuitive, and it’s easy to report issues with bikes. Their customer service is fast to respond. The bikes themselves are a bit heavy, as is the trend with bike-share, but otherwise there’s not much downside here.

LimeBike E-Bike: The goal of the motor is not to make you go fast, but to make it easier to go at all. The motor is “pedal assist” which means there is no throttle. This is not a scooter. The motor helps with hills and with starting from a stop, but riders still need to do some work. And yes, you’ll be less sweaty when you get there as well.

LimeBike E-Scooter: Lime scooters are distinctive for their more gradual speed and acceleration. Lime scooters seem to speed up in stages, almost as though they’re changing gears. This is a positive for some, as it can feel more comfortable. But when starting from a stop while in the traffic lane, we appreciate the more on/off style of acceleration. This is personal preference. The speedometer is a good reminder that this is something closer to a vehicle than a skateboard.

Ofo: If you’re over 6 feet tall, it’s hard to get the seat high enough so this may be something to consider. The bikes have a nice upright riding position and are reliable. The app has a points system which we’ve yet to see mentioned much in the media. The idea is to reward riders for good behavior and punish those who park the bikes in improper areas.

MoBike: The difference in the ride between Ofo and MoBike is negligible. The method for showing bikes in app is different than its competitors and takes some getting used to. MoBike allows the reservation of the bike before you get to it. Especially as bike-share gets more popular, this feature may be one that helps it stand out.

Bird: Scooters that feel fast enough to be comfortable riding with traffic. They’ve got some kick, accelerating quick enough to keep up with the vehicles around you from a dead stop. This scooter feels too powerful for the sidewalk, and this is a good thing. To paraphrase the law, electric scooters should never drive on the sidewalk and only drive on streets rated at less than 25 mph, or in the bike lane. The speed makes the rider feel safe and increases responsibility to act as if we’re operatinga vehicle.

Green, yellow or orange, all bike-share do the most basic thing well. Download all five apps (six if you’re counting Spin, the UCSD exclusive bike-share) and use whichever suits you. This can also help distribute your various promo codes that you’re sure to receive on your first few rides. Be a good example, and ride like you belong. Because you do.