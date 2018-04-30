Sister cycling

× Expand Photo by Mia Bolton

Imagine a world where you never have to pay for parking and you always get the best spot. Imagine exercise that doesn’t feel like exercise. Imagine getting a tan on your commute (I didn’t say it would be a cute tan).

After a year and a half without a car in San Diego, I can vouch for all of the above as benefits of commuting by bike. I’ve distilled a list of learned lessons and how-to tips below for anyone looking for more two-wheeled time. Whether it’s 15 minutes every other weekend or to-and-from work every day, let’s get it started.

Help! Where do I start?

First, let’s get you a bike. There are great shops in San Diego that sell already-loved bikes including North Park Bikes, Ye Old Bike Shop and more. (For a list of local bike shops, see page 20.) Have a bike and just need it tuned up? They can do that too.

I got a bike… Now what?

You don’t need a lot to be a daily bike commuter. Here are the essentials, compiled from a substantial amount of trial and error:

- Water bottle (with water). Don’t set out for a ride in sunny San Diego without water. Just don’t.

- Tools to change a tire. You never know when you’ll need to change a tire. Always carry a portable bike pump, at least two tubes and those cute little levers that can rip your tire clean off the rim.

- Lock it up. If you’re going somewhere where they allow bikes inside, that’s great, but most times, you’ll have to lock your bike outside. Don’t ever assume your bike will be fine for “just a few minutes.” Lock your baby up.

- Rechargeable lights. Even if you only plan to ride during daylight hours, life (and daylight savings) happens. Always carry rechargeable front and rear lights and the charger.

- Helmet. It goes without saying, right? Don’t commute without abrain bucket.

- Bonus tip: Rear rack and panniers. I’d love to tell you that you won’t get sweaty, but you will. It’s just part of the gig. To reduce your sexy back sweat, consider panniers—the bags that hang off a rack over your rear wheel. Once you get a taste of commuting without a backpack, you’ll never go back.

What else should I know?

- Remember: You live in San Diego. It’s sunny all the time, and it will get the best of you if you’re not prepared. Protect your skin and your eyeballs with sunglasses and sunscreen (preferably a sheer sunblock that won’t sting your eyes too much).

- Carry a personal bag. Find a zippable, durable pouch and make it your personal bag. Deodorant, a travel pack of wet wipes and tampons are strongly recommended. Nothing is worse than getting your period on your bike and being unprepared.

- Fight hanger. Pack snacks. Clif Bars never fail.

- Plan your route. Figuring out which route to go the first time can feel intimidating. Use the interactive map on icommutesd.com, or put your start and end point into Google maps and click the adorable little person on a bike for a suggested route. Ultimately, you won’t know which route you’ll prefer until you try.

- Follow the rules. If you want respect on the road, you have to show respect on the road. Stop at red lights and stop signs just like a car would. Use hands signals to communicate what you’re doing and never ride within door-opening distance of parked cars.

- Function > fashion. Some days it’s jeans, a sweater and sandals. Somedays its leggings, keds and a tank top. Whatever you choose to wear, make sure you’re comfortable.

Where my fellow bike commuters at?

- Let’s talk about it. The more you talk about riding your bike, the more you’ll inspire other people and build your community.

- Find other women. Organize a bike train or join one that already exists. Ask your bike shop what rides they host or sign up for the San Diego Bike Coalition to join casual and inclusive events countywide—from how to change a tire, take care of your bike and bike tour along the coast.

- Love thy bicycle shop. Bring your bike in for a check up every three months and build a relationship with your local bike shop. They’ll take good care of you, and you’ll roll away knowing you’re in reliable hands.

Any other advice?

- Get groovy. One of the best parts of any commute is arguably the soundtrack. Consider investing in cord-free headphones made specifically for bike commuters. Or consider a bluetooth speaker that attaches to your bike. (Important note: This will make you feel like you’re in a musical). To avoid fiddling with your music as you ride, make a playlist beforehand.

- Express yo’self. Bells. Pins. Stickers. Fun socks. Customize your ride and show off your style. It makes it more fun.

- Take it inside if you can. Fact: Bikes get rusty and stolen in San Diego.

- Enjoy. You’re doing something wonderful for yourself, your community and your planet. Feel good about that, and enjoy the freedom that comes with your decision.