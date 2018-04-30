The business of being bike-friendly

I caught the biking bug from Ian. Ian rode daily to our office in the northwest corner of Portland, Ore. He met me at my house and bicycled to and from work with me, showing me how to navigate and use essential signals.

Fifteen years later his influence has powered my company, Mixte Communications, to earn the county’s highest marks for our commuter program. How can more companies in San Diego be bicycle friendly? Try these tips to take your company from four wheels to two.

1. Lead by example. You’re the CEO, so show how it’s done. Plan team bonding adventures riding bicycles in places like Coronado and Mission Trails.

2. Make it a part of the culture. North County’s Watkins Wellness includes information in new hire packets and onboarding, coordinates events to inform employees about trip planning and offers pre-tax commuter benefits.

3. Celebrate those who ride. Try high fives in the hallways, show interest by asking them about their commutes and recognize them at staff meetings.

4. Allow bicycles in. Prevent theft by letting staff park bikes in cubicles, a back closet or from a hook in the ceiling.

5. Participate in Bike to Work Day. This one-day, countywide event comes with support and lots of free goodies.

6. Gamify your ride. In Sorrento Valley, Dexcom employees earn points for commuting by carpool, vanpool, transit, bike and on foot. Employees redeem points for company swag.

7. Offer classes. Host bike maintenance and Smart Cyclingclasses. Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Golden Triangle leadsan annual bike 101 seminar for neighboring companies.

8. Consider incentives. Provide a COASTER pass toencourage transit integration.

9. Connect with iCommute. Take the free, 30-minute needsassessment to help you design a commuter program foryour company.

Find your Ian. You’ll never look back.