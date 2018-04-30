The state of bicycling in San Diego

× Expand Photo courtesy of People for Bikes

More bikes than ever

When the City of San Diego recently permitted the operation of the new technology of “dockless” bicycle sharing and allowed businesses to bring them into the city, little did they know what would happen. Suddenly, bikes… green, yellow and orange bikes appeared on the streets… everywhere. But what was truly remarkable was the response that the new, convenient and affordable bikes brought and the number of people who hopped on those bikes to get around.

San Diego has been lagging behind most major cities for implementing the type of modern bikeways needed to attract new riders and to take up bikes as a primary mode of transportation. However, what it has done is given access to affordable bikes (and scooters) to everyone and ridership has instantly spiked upward. It’s a good move by San Diego that other cities throughout the region and county can look to (Imperial Beach was first to experience similar success of dockless bike sharing).

What’s next?

Well, it’s what should have already been done. The build out of a nine-mile network of modern, protected bike lanes is called for in the funded and approved Downtown Mobility Plan. There’s also a $200 million investment from SANDAG for regional bikeways including Pershing Drive, Uptown and North Park/Mid-City. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by 2019 along J Street and 6th and 14th Avenues. Having bike lanes that protect and connect from the heart of downtown to surrounding urban communities is essential in increasing ridership to the levels of the city’s goals, but also for the reduction of car emissions in the Climate Action Plan. In fact, the city’s goal is for those who live within a mile of a transit stop citywide to bike, walk or take public transit to-and-from work by 2035. It’s ambitious but achievable with the right infrastructure.

San Diego can and should be the example when it comes to healthy, active living in which people choose to walk, bike or take transit not only to their jobs, but to their schools and to local businesses. Unfortunately, progress on our build out of these bike networks has been slow due to decisions that heavily favor a transportation system that prioritizes cars. It’s time to make our streets safer for the thousands of new bike riders who are pedaling on our streets now and for future generations of San Diegans, many of whom are already choosing not to drive, whether it’s because of the high costs (fuel, maintenance and insurance) or out of concern for the environment. Downtown alone is expected to triple in residential population and double in employment population over the next 15 years; we simply cannot add more cars to the area and must improve our bicycling, walking and transit options for residents, employees and visitors.

With the addition of dockless bikes, popularity of coastal riding and plans for new bicycle networks citywide, we are set to be a mega bicycling destination.

Protected bikeways/cycletracks: Bike lanes for everyday riders

Protected bike lanes are a simple concept, really: they’re like sidewalks for bikes.

Because planters, curbs, parked cars or posts separate bike and auto traffic on busy streets, protected lanes are essential in building a full network of bike-friendly routes. Once that network is built, riding a bike becomes a pleasant and practical way for many more people to make trips of a mile or two.

Why do these better lanes matter? Academic research shows that the many people who would like to bike more, but don’t, are particularly concerned about safety. Protected lanes create the sense of “subjective safety” which helps change that behavior.

Protected bikeways are coming to San Diego. With the funded $200 Million SANDAG Early Action Program Projects and the Downtown Mobility Plan, we can expect to see complete, connected and protected cycletracks connecting downtown with surrounding urban neighborhoods in the next two to four years. This will change many people’s habits for moving around our city by providing a safer option to travel by bike and will ultimately make our streets safer and more welcoming to all.

Ride MeOut to the Ballgame

The San Diego Padres and the East Village Association are offering free bicycle valet parking during daytime home games this season. Roll on up and leave your bike checked with on-site security at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Tony Gwynn Drive by the main entrance gate at Petco Park. We applaud and thank the Padres for encouraging more people to bike the ballgames.

Welcome to Bike Month 2018

There will be dozens of new events and activities to look forward to this May during 2018 National Bike Month. Start it all off by joining the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, sdbbikecoalition.org, at the annual Bike Month Celebration Ride and Kickoff Party on May 3 at 6 p.m. at the newly relocated and reopened Quartyard at 13th Avenue and Market Street. After the ride, there will be live music, food, cash bar and free bike valet. You can also learn more about upcoming events and register for the Annual Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 17. Learn more about events taking place during Bike Month at icommutesd.com/events/bike-month