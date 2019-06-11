All in one

× Expand Photo by Zack Benson Raised By Wolves

It’s still hard to believe that La Jolla is actually, technically, not its own city. Well, it is kinda, but it’s still under the jurisdiction of San Diego proper. And yes, while the burghs of La Jolla, Birdrock, Torrey Pines, Carmel Valley and Del Mar Heights are often considered to be where the rich people stay (that or UC San Diego students), I’m here to say that District 1 is often the place that sets the trends for much of the city. And while it isn’t particularly well known for a bustling nightlife scene, there are some old-school gems to be found if one knows where to look.

One of those places to look is the Empress Hotel (7766 Fay Ave.) and specifically, it’s Manhattan restaurant and bar. Oh, how I miss the old-school elegance of the Whaling Bar inside the La Valencia Hotel, but Manhattan has always been another one of my go-to spots after an art show. The dimly lit environs is perfect for a first-date or a solo martini. Go on one of the nights they have live jazz music to feel even more of that Raymond Chandler-level of coolness.

Down the street, The Spot (1005 Prospect St.) is something like the exact opposite of Manhattan and it’s one of the few joints in the area that’s open until 2 a.m. on the weekends. I wouldn’t go so far as to call it a dive bar, as it’s often crowded especially on the all-ages restaurant side of the place, but it definitely has some strong drinks and decent happy hour specials considering the neighborhood.

And while it’s not old per se, Level2 is inside George’s at the Cove (1250 Prospect St.), which has been a San Diego institution since 1984. I would argue that the cocktails are as great as the ocean views at the bar. Mixologist Stephen Kurpinsky (read more about his current project in our coverage of District 3) made this a top-tier destination for craft cocktails and current Beverage Director Sam Peters is keeping things that way with a menu inspired and mixed with San Diego-native herbs, citrus and veggies. My favorites are the nopales (cactus) selections and the “Modern Day Hemingway,” a cocktail that’s bold enough to mix scotch and a Giffard banana liqueur.

James’ Place Prime Seafood Sushi (2910 La Jolla Village Drive) next to the La Jolla Playhouse isn’t new, nor is it old, but is still relatively under the radar and seemingly one of the few places to drink on the UC San Diego campus. The food, with an emphasis on sustainable seafood, is decent enough, but the bar is particularly fun what with the tabletop rotating colors like a mood ring. I had a cucumber ginger martini and found it to be an excellent summertime refresher.

Don’t let anyone tell you that retail is dead. Westfield UTC is absolutely bustling, but bustling enough to open a $3 million speakeasy? Well, apparently. It’s often hard to secure a weekend reservation at the new Raised by Wolves (4301 La Jolla Village Drive, Ste. 2030), so I ended up having to tag along with a friend. The speakeasy trend is a little passé but I was absolutely bowled over by the design of the place, as well as the hidden door to get in. The menu is a nice mix of creative craft cocktails and updated takes on old classics. I’m not generally a rum fan, but found the Mr. Famous, which claims to taste like a “spiked Orange Julius,” to be both seasonally satisfying and innovative. Yet another trendsetter in an area that’s been doing it for years.